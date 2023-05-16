All the biggest video game events in June 2023

In the post-E3 climate, it appears to be business as usual for video game developers. Despite the loss of the flagship showcase for new and upcoming games, June 2023 is still playing host to a plethora of major video game events, including the returning Summer Game Fest, and dedicated shows for publishers like Devolver Digital, Xbox, Ubisoft, and more.

It’s hard to keep track of everything on show – which is why we’ve prepared this handy list. If you’re getting excited for the latest announcements in the world of games, read on for every major showcase you should watch as we head towards the biggest time of year for the games industry.

Here are all the biggest video game events set to happen in June 2023.

Guerrilla Collective Online Showcase – 7 June

Times: 9:00 am PT | 12:00 pm ET | 5:00 pm BST (7 June) | 2:00 am AEST | 12:00 am AWST (8 June)

The Guerrilla Collective Online Showcase is set to kick off proceedings for June 2023, with a major livestreamed presentation revealing new announcements, trailers, gameplay footage, and other tidbits from the latest independently-developed games.

In addition to a traditional showcase, Guerrilla Collective will also spotlight other organisations across a week of online and in-person festivities, with Black Voices in Gaming and New Dames 4 Games announced as participants.

The online portion of the event will air live on YouTube and Twitch.

Summer Game Fest 2023 – 8 June

Times: 12:00 pm PT | 3:00 pm PT | 8:00 pm BST (8 June) | 5:00 am AEST | 3:00 am AWST (9 June)

In June 2023, Geoff Keighley will host the return of Summer Game Fest, the annual showcase spotlighting news and announcements from across the video game industry. This year’s show will feature fresh trailers and teasers from companies including: Ubisoft, Xbox, PlayStation, CD Projekt, Disney, EA, Netflix, Square Enix, Capcom, Warner Bros. Games, and much more.

Read: Summer Game Fest 2023 will feature PlayStation, CD Projekt, more

The show will be livestreamed on Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and via the Summer Game Fest website.

Wholesome Direct 2023 – 10 June

Times: 9:00 am PT | 12:00 pm ET | 5:00 pm BST (10 June) | 2:00 am AEST | 12:00 am AWST (11 June)

Wholesome Direct, the cosy games showcase spotlighting new and upcoming hits with colourful, vibrant themes and uplifting vibes, is set to return in June 2023, amidst the rush of Summer Game Fest. This year’s showcase will include an hour of trailers and gameplay reveals, with 70+ games set to appear.

No matter your personal tastes, it’s usually a nice palate cleanser that reveals the true scope of the modern games industry.

Read: Wholesome Direct returns in June 2023

It’ll be available to livestream on Twitch and YouTube.

Future Games Show – 10 June

Times: 10:00 am PT | 1:00 pm ET | 6:00 pm BST (10 June) | 3:00 am AEST | 1:00 am AWST (11 June)

The Future Games Show will return in June 2023, with a bundle of announcements for new and upcoming games. Around 40 trailers will be included in this year’s festivities, with titles hailing from PS5, Xbox, Switch, PC, and VR platforms.

As in past years, the showcase will air live for everyone online via YouTube, Twitch, and other social media channels. Previously, the Future Games Showcase played host to reveals for Sifu, Hyenas, Park Beyond, and more – so it’s well worth tuning in for.

Xbox Games Showcase & Starfield Direct – 11 June

Times: 10:00 am PT | 1:00 pm ET | 6:00 pm BST (11 June) | 3:00 am AEST | 1:00 am AWST (12 June)

Xbox is bringing the ‘big guns’ to the video game events of June 2023, with a dual-pronged presentation. The first part of this double-header will begin with new announcements for mystery Xbox games.

This will be followed swiftly by a dedicated Starfield Direct, which will reveal more about Bethesda’s upcoming space adventure. While several delays have led to reserved anticipation for the game, this conference may provide new reasons to get excited.

Both shows will air on Twitch, Facebook, and YouTube.

Read: Xbox Games Showcase set to air in June 2023

PC Gaming Show – 11 June

Times: TBA

PC Gamer has announced the return of the PC Gaming Show for June 2023 – although we don’t know much beyond a locked-in date. An official announcement from organisers indicates it will begin after the Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct, with more details set to arrive in future.

Should past years be any indication, this year’s show will feature an array of PC games from numerous genres, all with flashy trailers to illuminate their grandeur. Stay tuned for a less vague idea of what PC Gamer has in store.

Ubisoft Forward – 12 June

Times: 10:00 am PT | 1:00 pm ET | 6:00 pm BST (12 June) | 3:00 am AEST | 1:00 am AWST (13 June)

Ubisoft Forward returns in June 2023, and there are plenty of reasons to take note of this showcase. For one thing, Ubisoft has been fairly quiet lately, with few new releases currently scheduled for the calendar year. It’s likely there’s something cooking behind-the-scenes – like a release date for one of the upcoming Assassin’s Creed games, or more news about the studio’s Avatar spin-off adventure game.

Whatever the case, leave some space in your schedule for this showcase.

Like other shows on this list, it will be livestreamed on social media.

Devolver Digital – TBA

Times: TBA

Devolver Digital will host a games showcase in June 2023 – but that’s everything we know so far. The announcement was made on Twitter, with an almost nonchalant air. ‘Yes we’re doing a Devolver Direct in June,’ the publisher said. ‘More information soon.’

Keep patient for more details – but expect this showcase to feature upcoming Devolver-published games like Gunbrella, Anger Foot, and more.