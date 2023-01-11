News

 > News > PC

Ubisoft’s Skull and Bones has been delayed yet again

The long-awaited piracy simulator has hit another roadblock in its long journey to release.
12 Jan 2023
Leah J. Williams
skull and bones release date delay

PC

Image: Ubisoft

Share Icon

Skull and Bones, the ambitious pirate-themed action game from Ubisoft, has been delayed for the sixth time. While it was set to launch in March 2023, amidst a stacked lineup of fellow blockbusters, the game has now been given the more nebulous release timeframe of ‘early 2023 to 2024‘.

A public-facing announcement has yet to be made, however, the news was revealed in an official Ubisoft financial document discussing the ongoing challenges of creating games in the current economic climate.

‘We have decided to postpone [the] release [of Skull and Bones] in order to have more time to showcase a much more polished and balanced experience and to build awareness,’ Ubisoft said. ‘Skull and Bones will now be released early 2023-24. All this considered, Ubisoft is revising its full year targets with net bookings expected to be down more than 10% year-on-year versus a prior expectation of up more than 10%.’

Net bookings, in this context, refers to sale totals – which are expected to be down as a result of this delay, an array of game cancellations, releases that did not meet sales expectations, and the ‘challenging environment’ of the post-pandemic economy.

Read: How Skull and Bones stayed the course through development hell

The exact reason for the sixth delay was not detailed in the Ubisoft report, however, the company did claim it expected fans to be ‘positively surprised’ by the game’s ‘evolution’ over recent months.

Skull and Bones has been described as a pirate-themed action-adventure multiplayer game where players will be able to live out their dreams of captaining their own ship on the Indian Ocean. The 17th century period setting will lay an intense backdrop for players to initiate warfare, build up their crew, customise their digs, and work their way up the pirate ranks. This is not expected to change as a result of the continued delays.

Keep an eye out for more news of this upcoming title, which is now set to launch by 2024.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Hardware Mobile News PC PlayStation Xbox
More
forspoken plot characters release date combat
?>
News

Everything we know about Forspoken

Frey Holland is set to take centre stage in January 2023. Here's what we know of her tale.

Leah J. Williams
steam deck 2023 third party sellers
?>
News

Valve warns Steam Deck buyers not to trust third-party sellers

A new warning from Valve discourages keen buyers from purchasing Steam Decks via third-party sellers.

Leah J. Williams
Apple Arcade Pocket Card Jockey
?>
News

New Apple Arcade games for January 2023 include classic from Pokemon dev

Pokemon developer Game Freak is releasing a follow-up to its cult Nintendo 3DS game on Apple Arcade in January 2023.

Edmond Tran
playstation plus games premium deluxe extra january 2023
?>
News

PlayStation Plus Extra, Deluxe, Premium games for January 2023

The PlayStation Plus additions for early January 2023 have finally been revealed.

Leah J. Williams
redfall xbox bethesda developer direct january 2023
?>
News

Xbox and Bethesda confirm Developer Direct in January 2023

The Developer Direct showcase will air in January, and spotlight a range of upcoming titles.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login