Stellar Blade sequel could launch by 2027

Eve may return sooner than expected.
21 May 2025 11:32
Leah J. Williams
Stellar Blade is officially getting a sequel, and it could arrive sooner than anyone anticipated. As reported by IGN, development studio Shift Up recently released its financial results, with an attached roadmap outlining what’s next. As it turns out, Stellar Blade 2 is on the way, with this game seemingly set to arrive sometime between 2025 and 2027.

On a slide marked “IP expansion on its way with high visibility,” Shift Up confirmed an array of new developments across its major franchises between 2024 and 2027. As announced, its gacha shooter Goddess of Victory: Nikke is set for expansion, with plans for new user acquisition and retention, as well as a “new market entry” and a new platform strategy.

It’s also working on a brand new franchise, codenamed Project Witches. For now, not much is known about this game, although it has been described as a “AAA urban sci-fi action RPG.” Should it continue in the same vein as other Shift Up titles, we expect it’ll feature more strong female protagonists.

As for Stellar Blade, Shift Up has noted two key expansions on the way: platform expansion (likely referring to the game’s upcoming launch on PC), and “sequel.” Given the timeline it’s presented on, we can assume Shift Up currently plans to launch this by (or during) 2027.

Beyond these hints, Shift Up has not revealed anything more about Stellar Blade 2 – although it’s worth noting it’ll likely tread similar ground to its predecessor, and will likely (hopefully) feature the return of protagonist, Eve.

As of June 2024, the original Stellar Blade had sold around 1 million copies, reportedly generating around USD $15.8 million in royalties for the studio. It was considered a commercial success, and this is likely the reason why a sequel is confirmed to be in development.

In the GamesHub review, we called Stellar Blade a stylish game of “flesh, flash, and fierce foes” with plenty of substance: “In Stellar Blade, the stillness and persistence of the slowly rebuilding world contrasts keenly with viciously gruesome enemies – and while there’s certainly a lot to discuss, the game offers a take on the post-apocalypse that feels just different enough to work.”

“World ends, world rebuilds, the cycle continues. But while formulas can certainly provide a guide, it’s the individual stories, characters and complications that provide flavour into each sphere of recovering destruction.”

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

