David Dastmalchian set to join eclectic Street Fighter Live Action movie cast as M. Bison

Popular character actor David Dastmalchian has reportedly landed possibly the biggest role of his nearly 20-year career.

According to reports from Deadline, Dastmalchian will play big bad M. Bison in the upcoming live-action Street Fighter movie from Legendary and Sony Pictures.

Dastmalchian has appeared in various franchises over the years. He was Kurt and Veb in the Ant-Man movies, Polka-Dot Man in The Suicide Squad, Arham Asylum resident Thomas Schiff in Batman’s The Dark Knight, Abra Kadabra in The Flash TV series, and Piter De Vries in Dune: Part One.

However, appearing as M. Bison will likely make Dastmalchian the main villain of the upcoming live-action film.

M. Bison has been the headline villain in most Street Fighter games as he is the leader of the Shadaloo criminal organisation. He’s known for various illegal activities, including arms trafficking and even mind control experiments, with his ultimate goal being world domination.

However, the plot for the upcoming Street Fighter film has not yet been hinted at, let alone revealed.

The role of M. Bison was played by the late Raúl Juliá in the infamous 1994 Street Fighter film, which featured Jean-Claude Van Damme as Colonel Guile and Australian pop star Kylie Minogue as Cammy.

The 2026 film is set to have an even more eclectic cast, judging by the actors and actresses that have been announced so far.

Rapper 50 Cent (Curtis Jackson) is set to play Balrog. Aquaman and Minecraft star Jason Momoa is rumoured to be Blanka. Bad Genius actress Callina Liang will be the iconic Chun-Li. Noah Centineo is swapping away from Netflix Rom-coms to play Ken. And WWE superstar Roman Reigns will play Akuma in a bid to finally be acknowledged by Hollywood.

Even without the movie, the Street Fighter franchise is going strong. Back in Q1 of 2023, Capcom announced major growth thanks to Street Fighter 6, with a gigantic 73.8% year-on-year financial growth.

Still, Capcom will hope the upcoming film can replicate even half of the success of recent video-game-inspired movies, with the Minecraft and Super Mario movies bringing in hundreds of millions of dollars at the box office.