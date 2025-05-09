There are some games where you can’t help but remember that you’re playing a game. You’re the god above all, the master of simulation, the course-corrector. It’s hard to forget, it’s ever-present in each strategic move you make.

This is undeniably not the case for DOOM: The Dark Ages, because within about four minutes I was so caught up with big demon punchies that I straight up forgot I was doing anything else. With my only other DOOM experience being the preview that I played not long ago, I was keen to get my hands on the full game – and let me assure you, it did not disappoint.

This is a game that will spike your adrenaline like almost no other. DOOM: The Dark Ages is a violent and vibrant extravaganza of big punches, powerful grenade launchers, and launching yourself mindlessly at your enemies. It’s a glorious endeavour, peppered with cinematics to provide a throughline for narrative, while still focusing entirely on what matters most: kicking absolute demon ass.

Read: Bethesda reveals one-of-a-kind Doom: The Dark Ages motorcycle

The undeniable ups

I love to throw big punches. I love to hurl my shield at enemies and watch them shatter. The combat in DOOM: The Dark Ages is easily the top tier element, and I’m frankly impressed at how simple it was to pick up.

If there’s one word that can be used to describe the combat in DOOM: The Dark Ages, it’s weighty. Each shield smash, each punch of the gauntlet, each swing of the flail – they all have a tactile feeling of real weight behind them. It makes the entire experience feel grounded, which is impressive considering the ridiculousness of the hellscape you’re exploring.

As you upgrade your assorted weapons (I put most of my energy into upgrading my melee options), you’ll find yourself getting really into the fast-paced synergy of how a perfect parry can lead into a window where the friendly fire of your bigger weapon actually heals you instead. Beautiful! A blessing! Bloody brilliant!

It’s also really fascinating to get insight into the actual origin of the slayer – even if the underlying narrative isn’t what you’re here for, there’s a lot of meat on those bones. As someone who hasn’t played the other DOOM games, it made me all the more likely to check them out (though I do feel like it’ll be almost impossible to do so now that I know the sweet, sweet feel of the flail).

Image: id Software

The few-and-far-between downs

While there was a lot to enjoy about the wider game, some of the mechanics and features that I’d expressed excitement over in the preview ended up being a little less thrilling than I’d hoped in the full game. The Atlan and dragon sections, for instance, had a clunkier feel than I would have expected.

I spent more time trying to navigate the controls than I did actually getting into some of the action, which was a shame given how spectacular it seemed initially. It’s not enough for me to say that it’s bad, but it’s definitely a sticking point when the rest of the game felt so smooth and clean (for a gore-filled bloodfest, that is).

In our initial preview, I said: “Once the initial excitement of being airborne wears off, there’s really just a lot of standard flying happening. Is it cool as hell to ride an enormous mecha-dragon? Yes. Is it engaging over the period of an extended battle without getting more up close and personal? Not as much.”

I stand by that, and while I did genuinely enjoy the airborne element at first, I think the sheen wore off juuuust a little too quickly for me to really relish zooming around the skies.

Image: id Software

DOOM: The Dark Ages verdict

I’ve let out a lot of rage playing DOOM: The Dark Ages. It’s cathartic in the most bloodthirsty way, and I can’t stress how nice it has been to just simply switch off my brain and get stuck into a bunch of demons. It scratches the same itch I have when I’m watching a particularly energetic ice hockey match, where the biff gets real and the atmosphere is so electric that it gets your blood pumping hard enough to hear it in your ears.

The game may not be perfect, but it is a really meaty fiesta of fighting. Tearing demons asunder will never not be cool as hell, and for that reason alone, I can easily see myself coming back to DOOM: The Dark Ages time and time again – especially after a particularly stressful week.

Four stars: ★★★★

DOOM: The Dark Ages

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch

Developer: id Software

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Release Date: 15 May 2025

A PS5 code for DOOM: The Dark Ages was provided for the purposes of this review. GamesHub reviews are rated on a ten-point scale.