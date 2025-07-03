Minecraft Copper Update Launches with New Golem and Fresh Tools

Copper has long felt like the neglected material in Minecraft, with little to no use. However, the Minecraft Copper Update finally tackles the often unnecessary metal.

Not only has copper crafting been redefined, Minecraft has also added the long-awaited Copper Golem, with its own useful characteristics.

Copper Golem – Minecraft Copper Update adds long-awaited Mob

Casting back to the 2021 Mob vote, the Copper Golem was defeated by the Allay, despite being a popular option. Despite losing the vote several years ago, the Copper Golem stuck in people’s minds, even after significant additions like the Sniffer and Camels in Update 1.20.

Now, the mob is finally being added to the game.

Small in stature but with great usefulness, Copper Golems are your new organisational wizard. When creating a Copper Golem for the first time, it will spawn with a Copper Chest. Any item that is placed in the Copper Chest is added to the Golem’s sorting to-do list.

Copper Golems will take items from Copper Chests. If there is a stack of that particular item in a Standard Chest in the same area (within its reach), the Golem will relocate the item to its matching stack in the Standard Chest.

Therefore, Copper Golems serve as an organisational tool.

Image by Minecraft (@Minecraft). Copper Golems at work.

As long as all Copper and Standard Chests are within range and reach, it will be a massive help to any haphazard Chest system. However, bear in mind that the Golem can be hindered by small areas or chests placed up high out of reach. They are short creatures, after all.

How to create a Copper Golem and Copper Chest

Copper Golems themselves are created by placing any block of copper, then placing a carved pumpkin or jack o’lantern on top of it. The pumpkin must be placed after the copper block. Following this, the Copper Golem will spawn with its chest.

If you need to expand your new Golem-based organisational system, you can also craft additional Copper Chests. Place one Standard Chest in the centre slot on a Crafting Bench, and surround it with Copper Ingots in the remaining eight slots.

To protect your Copper Chests, wax them like you would Copper Blocks. Otherwise, they will oxidise. Either right-click a placed Copper Chest while holding honeycomb, or combine honeycomb and the Copper Chest on a Crafting Table.

Tools in the Minecraft Copper Update

Copper tools have frequently been the subject of mods. Before the Minecraft Copper Update, copper had little use and wide availability. However, the update now adds increased craftability for copper.

The Copper tools available include Copper Pickaxes, Swords, and Axes. Their main benefit is increased durability compared to their stone counterparts. A Copper Pickaxe cannot mine the same materials as Iron Tools.

You can also equip Copper Armour, with the same limitations. It holds little additional ability, only extra durability.

Image by Minecraft (@Minecraft). Copper Armour – more sturdy than leather, less valuable than Iron.

These features make Copper a helpful piece of equipment in the early game, with the view of being replaced once more valuable Iron is discovered.

When will the update be available?

Currently, the Minecraft Copper Update is only available for Minecraft’s Bedrock beta and preview builds. Similar betas should be coming to Java Edition’s Java Snapshot soon.

The update itself will be part of the third Minecraft game drop in 2025 – 1.21.100.23. Stay tuned for its official release!