Hello Kitty Island Adventure – Cooking Recipes Guide

Hello Kitty Island Adventure on Apple Arcade has become one of 2023’s most surprising releases, full of breezy exploration, amusing quests, and plenty of charming Sanrio characters to befriend. But to befriend those characters, you’ll have to shower them with gifts, which usually involves feeding them food you can cook using recipes and various stations around the island.
These stations range from ovens to cauldrons to espresso machines, and many of the best gifts for each Hello Kitty Island Adventure character need to be specifically prepared to their liking – though you’ll actually need to get the friendship ball rolling with low-level gifts to unlock some of these cooking stations in the first place.
Regardless, when you unlock the ability to cook various foodstuffs, many of the recipes will be obscured, requiring you to experiment with the precious ingredients you’ve picked up during your travels, and just see what happens.
Later on in the game, some of the ingredients won’t be as plentiful as others – especially things like Cinna Blooms and Fizzy Crystals – so you’d be forgiven for wanting to make sure you don’t waste them on something you can’t get good use out of. Please enjoy this guide to all the cooking recipes in Hello Kitty Island Adventure, sorted by cooking station.
Note: This guide will be updated and expanded as we come across more recipe options.
Hello Kitty Island Adventure: Cooking Recipes by Location
Hello Kitty Cafe – Oven
|Item
|Recipe
|Cinnamon Bread
|Flour + Magma Bloom
Flour + Cinna Bloom
|Tofu Bread
|Flour + Tofu
|Chocolate Balls
|Flour + Chocolate Coin
|Macaron
|Flour + Toasted Almond
|Mama’s
|Flour +
|Pineapple Stack Cake
|Flour + Pineapple
|Pumpkin Pie
|Flour + Pumpkin
|Strawberry Shortcake
|Flour + Strawberry
|Sugarkelp Cakes
|Flour + Sugarkelp
|Milk Bread
|Flour + Coral Milk
|Pastry
|Flour + Candy Cloud
|Veggie Bread
|Flour + Spinip
|Sakura Cake
|Flour + Sakura
|Red Bow
|Flour +
|Beignets with Pineapple Dip
|Flour + Pineapple + Candy Cloud
|Cinnamon Roll
|Flour + Candy Cloud + Magma Bloom
|Volcano Cake
|Flour + Chocolate Coin + Magma Bloom
|Spooky Cake
|Flour + Swampmallow + Pumpkin
|Strawberry Almond Galette
|Flour + Strawberry + Toasted Almond
|Cinnamon Roll
|Flour + Cinna Bloom + Candy Cloud
|Almond Pound Cake
|Flour + Toasted Almond + Candy Cloud
Mount Hothead – Pizza Oven
|Item
|Recipe
|Alfredo Pizza
|Dough + Coral Milk
|Dessert Pizza
|Dough + Sugarkelp
Dough + Candy Cloud
Dough + Swampmallow
|Fruit Pizza
|Dough + Strawberry
Dough +
Dough + Banana
|Pineapple Pizza
|Dough + Pineapple
|Spicy Pizza
|Dough + Cinna Bloom
Dough + Magma Bloom
|Toasty Pizza
|Dough + Toasted Almond
|Tofu Pizza
|Dough + Tofu
|Veggie Pizza
|Dough + Pumpkin
Dough + Spinip
|Pizza
|Dough + Chocolate Coin
|Spinip Alfredo Pizza
|Dough + Spinip + Coral Milk
|Everything Pizza
|Dough + Spinip + Tofu
|Ultimate Joke Pizza
|Dough + Pineapple + Tofu
Dessert Boat – Ice Cream Maker
|Item
|Recipe
|Apple Ice Cream
|Cactus Cream +
|Banana Ice Cream
|Cactus Cream + Banana
|Chocolate Ice Cream
|Cactus Cream + Chocolate Coin
|Cinna Ice Cream
|Cactus Cream + Cinna Bloom
|Magma Pudding
|Cactus Cream + Magma Bloom
|Strawberry Ice Cream
|Cactus Cream + Strawberry
|Sweet Pudding
|Cactus Cream + Candy Cloud
Cactus Cream + Sugarkelp
Cactus Cream + Swampmallow
|Tofu Pudding
|Cactus Cream + Tofu
|Pudding
|Cactus Cream + Coral Milk
|Pumpkin Pudding
|Cactus Cream + Pumpkin
|Purple Pudding
|Cactus Cream + Spinip
|Sakura Pudding
|Cactus Cream + Sakura
|Boulder Bits Ice Cream
|Cactus Cream + Chocolate Coin + Swampmallow
|Mama’s Pudding
|Cactus Cream + Coral Milk + Banana
|Pink Clouds Ice Cream
|Cactus Cream + Candy Cloud + Sakura
|Chocolate Pineapple Pudding
|Cactus Cream + Pineapple + Chocolate Coin
Comedy Club – Espresso Machine
|Item
|Recipe
|Candied Banana Coffee
|Candlenut + Banana + Candy Cloud
|Spicy Pumpkin Latte
|Candlenut + Pumpkin + Cinna Bloom
|Cappuccino
|Candlenut + Coral Milk
|Chai
|Candlenut + Magma Bloom
Candlenut + Cinna Bloom
|Chocolate Chai
|Candlenut + Chocolate Coin + Magma Bloom
Candlenut + Chocolate Coin + Cinna Bloom
|Hot Cocoa
|Candlenut + Chocolate Coin + Coral Milk
|Mocha
|Candlenut + Chocolate Coin
|Pink Latte
|Candlenut + Strawberry
Candlenut + Sakura
|Purple Latte
|Candlenut + Spinip
|Sweet Latte
|Candlenut + Sugarkelp
Candlenut + Candy Cloud
Candlenut + Swampmallow
|Toasted Almond Coffee
|Candlenut + Toasted Almond
Gemstone Town – Soda Machine
|Item
|Recipe
|Pochacco Energy Pop
|Fizzy Crystal + Tofu + Spinip
|Pumpkin Spice Soda
|Fizzy Crystal + Cinna Bloom + Pumpkin
|Pineapple Lava Soda
|Fizzy Crystal + Pineapple + Magma Bloom
|Surprising Soda
|Fizzy Crystal + Spinip + Toasted Almond
|Apple Soda
|Fizzy Crystal +
|Banana Soda
|Fizzy Crystal + Banana
|Strawberry Soda
|Fizzy Crystal + Strawberry
|Tropical Soda
|Fizzy Crystal + Pineapple
|Fiery Soda
|Fizzy Crystal + Cinna Bloom
Fizzy Crystal + Magma Bloom
Fizzy Crystal + Toasted Almond
|Sweet Soda
|Fizzy Crystal + Candy Cloud
Fizzy Crystal + Swampmallow
Fizzy Crystal + Sugarkelp
|Cream Soda
|Fizzy Crystal + Coral Milk
|Swampy Soda
|Fizzy Crystal + Pumpkin
Fizzy Crystal + Spinip
|Sakura Soda
|Fizzy Crystal + Sakura
|Joke Soda
|Fizzy Crystal + Tofu
Spooky Swamp Witch’s Hut – Potion Cauldron
|Item
|Recipe
|Deep Diving Potion
|Glow Berry + Sugarkelp
|Stamina Recharge Potion
|Glow Berry +
|Speedy Walking Potion
|Glow Berry + Tofu
|Speedy Swimming Potion
|Glow Berry + Swampmallow
|Thermal Potion
|Glow Berry + Magma Bloom
Hello Kitty Island Adventure is out now for iOS devices via Apple Arcade, an AUD $7.99/month subscription service offering a range of great mobile games for download and play.
