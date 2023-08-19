Hello Kitty Island Adventure – Cooking Recipes Guide

Hello Kitty Island Adventure on Apple Arcade has become one of 2023’s most surprising releases, full of breezy exploration, amusing quests, and plenty of charming Sanrio characters to befriend. But to befriend those characters, you’ll have to shower them with gifts, which usually involves feeding them food you can cook using recipes and various stations around the island.

These stations range from ovens to cauldrons to espresso machines, and many of the best gifts for each Hello Kitty Island Adventure character need to be specifically prepared to their liking – though you’ll actually need to get the friendship ball rolling with low-level gifts to unlock some of these cooking stations in the first place.

Read: Hello Kitty Island Adventure – Gift and Friendship Guide

Regardless, when you unlock the ability to cook various foodstuffs, many of the recipes will be obscured, requiring you to experiment with the precious ingredients you’ve picked up during your travels, and just see what happens.

Later on in the game, some of the ingredients won’t be as plentiful as others – especially things like Cinna Blooms and Fizzy Crystals – so you’d be forgiven for wanting to make sure you don’t waste them on something you can’t get good use out of. Please enjoy this guide to all the cooking recipes in Hello Kitty Island Adventure, sorted by cooking station.

Note: This guide will be updated and expanded as we come across more recipe options.

Hello Kitty Cafe – Oven

Item Recipe Cinnamon Bread Flour + Magma Bloom

Flour + Cinna Bloom Tofu Bread Flour + Tofu Chocolate Balls Flour + Chocolate Coin Macaron Flour + Toasted Almond Mama’s Apple Pie Flour + Apple Pineapple Stack Cake Flour + Pineapple Pumpkin Pie Flour + Pumpkin Strawberry Shortcake Flour + Strawberry Sugarkelp Cakes Flour + Sugarkelp Milk Bread Flour + Coral Milk Pastry Flour + Candy Cloud Veggie Bread Flour + Spinip Sakura Cake Flour + Sakura Red Bow Apple Pie Flour + Apple + Magma Bloom Beignets with Pineapple Dip Flour + Pineapple + Candy Cloud Cinnamon Roll Flour + Candy Cloud + Magma Bloom Volcano Cake Flour + Chocolate Coin + Magma Bloom Spooky Cake Flour + Swampmallow + Pumpkin Strawberry Almond Galette Flour + Strawberry + Toasted Almond Cinnamon Roll Flour + Cinna Bloom + Candy Cloud Almond Pound Cake Flour + Toasted Almond + Candy Cloud

Mount Hothead – Pizza Oven

Item Recipe Alfredo Pizza Dough + Coral Milk Dessert Pizza Dough + Sugarkelp

Dough + Candy Cloud

Dough + Swampmallow Fruit Pizza Dough + Strawberry

Dough + Apple

Dough + Banana

Pineapple Pizza Dough + Pineapple Spicy Pizza Dough + Cinna Bloom

Dough + Magma Bloom Toasty Pizza Dough + Toasted Almond Tofu Pizza Dough + Tofu Veggie Pizza Dough + Pumpkin

Dough + Spinip Pizza Dough + Chocolate Coin Spinip Alfredo Pizza Dough + Spinip + Coral Milk Everything Pizza Dough + Spinip + Tofu Ultimate Joke Pizza Dough + Pineapple + Tofu

Dessert Boat – Ice Cream Maker

Item Recipe Apple Ice Cream Cactus Cream + Apple Banana Ice Cream Cactus Cream + Banana Chocolate Ice Cream Cactus Cream + Chocolate Coin Cinna Ice Cream Cactus Cream + Cinna Bloom Magma Pudding Cactus Cream + Magma Bloom Strawberry Ice Cream Cactus Cream + Strawberry Sweet Pudding Cactus Cream + Candy Cloud

Cactus Cream + Sugarkelp

Cactus Cream + Swampmallow Tofu Pudding Cactus Cream + Tofu Pudding Cactus Cream + Coral Milk Pumpkin Pudding Cactus Cream + Pumpkin Purple Pudding Cactus Cream + Spinip Sakura Pudding Cactus Cream + Sakura Boulder Bits Ice Cream Cactus Cream + Chocolate Coin + Swampmallow Mama’s Pudding Cactus Cream + Coral Milk + Banana Pink Clouds Ice Cream Cactus Cream + Candy Cloud + Sakura Chocolate Pineapple Pudding Cactus Cream + Pineapple + Chocolate Coin

Comedy Club – Espresso Machine

Item Recipe Candied Banana Coffee Candlenut + Banana + Candy Cloud Spicy Pumpkin Latte Candlenut + Pumpkin + Cinna Bloom Cappuccino Candlenut + Coral Milk Chai Candlenut + Magma Bloom

Candlenut + Cinna Bloom Chocolate Chai Candlenut + Chocolate Coin + Magma Bloom

Candlenut + Chocolate Coin + Cinna Bloom Hot Cocoa Candlenut + Chocolate Coin + Coral Milk Mocha Candlenut + Chocolate Coin Pink Latte Candlenut + Strawberry

Candlenut + Sakura Purple Latte Candlenut + Spinip Sweet Latte Candlenut + Sugarkelp

Candlenut + Candy Cloud

Candlenut + Swampmallow Toasted Almond Coffee Candlenut + Toasted Almond

Gemstone Town – Soda Machine

Item Recipe Pochacco Energy Pop Fizzy Crystal + Tofu + Spinip Pumpkin Spice Soda Fizzy Crystal + Cinna Bloom + Pumpkin Pineapple Lava Soda Fizzy Crystal + Pineapple + Magma Bloom Surprising Soda Fizzy Crystal + Spinip + Toasted Almond Apple Soda Fizzy Crystal + Apple Banana Soda Fizzy Crystal + Banana Strawberry Soda Fizzy Crystal + Strawberry Tropical Soda Fizzy Crystal + Pineapple Fiery Soda Fizzy Crystal + Cinna Bloom

Fizzy Crystal + Magma Bloom

Fizzy Crystal + Toasted Almond Sweet Soda Fizzy Crystal + Candy Cloud

Fizzy Crystal + Swampmallow

Fizzy Crystal + Sugarkelp Cream Soda Fizzy Crystal + Coral Milk Swampy Soda Fizzy Crystal + Pumpkin

Fizzy Crystal + Spinip Sakura Soda Fizzy Crystal + Sakura Joke Soda Fizzy Crystal + Tofu

Spooky Swamp Witch’s Hut – Potion Cauldron

Item Recipe Deep Diving Potion Glow Berry + Sugarkelp Stamina Recharge Potion Glow Berry + Apple Speedy Walking Potion Glow Berry + Tofu Speedy Swimming Potion Glow Berry + Swampmallow Thermal Potion Glow Berry + Magma Bloom

Hello Kitty Island Adventure is out now for iOS devices via Apple Arcade, an AUD $7.99/month subscription service offering a range of great mobile games for download and play.