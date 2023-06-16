Street Fighter 6 World Tour Guide – Best Gifts for Each Character

Street Fighter 6 is a wonderful new entry in the storied fighting game series, with a refined fighting system, and a slew of new features for newcomers and veterans alike. Among those is the World Tour mode, a single-player adventure that sees you train under iconic Street Fighter characters, and even make friends with them along the way. One key aspect of forging your friendships is giving gifts to each character.

Why do I need to give Street Fighter 6 characters gifts?

Upon taking up a mentorship with an individual Street Fighter character in World Tour, the strength of your bond is measured with two meters: the Style Meter and the Bond Meter.

The Style Meter dictates how much of that character’s fighting moveset you can adopt as part of your own custom repertoire, and is increased naturally by using their style in fights, as well as fighting other citizens who are students of that style.

The Bond Meter is a little different. Increasing Bond will boost your friendship with the character, and give you more insight into their backstory, increase the frequency of their text messages to you, and unlock nice pieces of art along the way.

Most importantly, raising a character’s Bond level to 100 will unlock their alternative costume in the Fighting Ground and Battle Hub modes.

There are only a few ways to raise the bond meter, and you’ll need to do them all if you want to get to 100. They involve completing friendship missions and giving gifts. But of course, each character likes certain gifts more than others.

Where do I get gifts?

There are two ways to obtain gifts.

The first and most hassle-free is to purchase them from food vendors and merchants, who you can find around the map in both Metro City and Nayshall, as well as in each international mini-location you can travel to via the World Map. Each vendor will have a different selection of gifts on sale.

They’re admittedly a little obscured if you’re talking to a food vendor – you’ll have to shift tabs to the ‘takeaway’ portion (R1 or RB, if you’re using a controller) to find what’s on offer.

The second way is to earn them from the random battles you can take part in around the map. Some fighters have gifts on offer (marked by an obvious ‘birthday present’ icon), if you meet certain conditions during the fight, and win. You can check these conditions with the Triangle or Y button before you get into a fight with someone, or from the Pause menu during a battle.

What are the best gifts for each Street Fighter 6 character?

There are a lot of different gifts you can obtain within Street Fighter 6 World Tour, but only a select few have a major impact. Several gifts, like Gift Cards, K.O. Gum, and Calendars are generic, and will only raise a character’s bond meter by 1 or 2 points.

Each individual Street Fighter 6 character has one specific gift that they really love (or in some cases, love to hate), and these will raise their bond meter by 5 points. These are the items you want to collect and keep for that special someone, to maximise their bond meter with the least effort.

Here’s a list of who likes what.

Character Favourite Gift Purchase Location Ryu Instant Soba Metro City – Shopkeeper Udon Chun-Li Canned Herring Nayshall – Commerce Plaza Luke Red Elevator 8 Jamaica Jamie Bao Bao Bro Sticker Jamaica Guile Natto Japan Juri Wrench India Kimberly The Answer Lies in the Heart of Love Jamaica Ken Cookbook Mexico E. Honda Rubber Duckies Italy Blanka Knock Off Blanka-Chan Doll Jamaica Dhalsim Instant Curry (Ultra Mild) Nayshall – Central Bazaar Dee Jay Lukewarm Beer Brazil Manon Beaujolais Jamaica Marisa Cold Tomato Soup France Zangief Wooden Bear Russia Lily Celery Chips Jamaica Cammy Jellied Eel Jamaica JP Antique Playing Cards Jamaica

Unique Quest Character Gifts

In addition to the regular gifts, you’ll also come across a few one-off, unique gifts that are designed to be given to certain characters. These will raise someone’s friendship bond by a whopping 40 points.

Don’t worry about doing the wrong thing with them, because they can only be given to the character they’re meant for – they’ll be greyed out if it’s not meant to be.

These items are typically obtained as rewards from Friendship Quests, which are given when you reach Level 18 in someone’s Style Meter.

Here are all the pairings you’ll need.

Character Gift Where to Obtain Ryu Japanese Sweets Reward for Retsu’s Side Mission Juri Pricey Check Reward for Manon’s Friendship Mission Blanka Locket Reward for Lily’s Friendship Mission E. Honda Tiramisu Boba Reward for Cammy’s Friendship Mission Manon Commemorative Medal Reward for Zangief’s Friendship Mission Zangief Weights Reward for Marisa’s Friendship Mission Cammy Neco Acrylic Keychain Reward for Chun-Li’s Friendship Mission Chun-Li Citrus Perfume Reward for Juri’s Friendship Mission Dhalsim Supreme Instant Curry Reward for E. Honda’s Friendship Mission Lily Gummy Caterpillar Reward for Kimberly’s Friendship Mission Ken Skateboard Keychain Reward for Jamie’s Friendship Mission Luke Strawberry Fight 6 Reward for Ken’s Friendship Mission Marisa Lion Necklace Reward for Guile’s Friendship Mission Jamie Questionable Energy Drink Reward for Blanka’s Friendship Mission Kimberly Vintage Earbuds Reward for Dee Jay’s Friendship Mission Guile Coffee Mill Reward for Dhalsim’s Friendship Mission Dee Jay HeartBeatBB Reward for Luke’s Friendship Mission

Street Fighter 6 is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S.