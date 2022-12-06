News

Unpacking wins Game of the Year at INDIE Live Expo Awards 2022

Witch Beam’s cosy hit Unpacking has earned another accolade, winning Game of the Year at the INDIE Live Expo Winter 2022 ceremony.
6 Dec 2022
Emily Shiel
Image: Witch Beam

The INDIE Live Expo Winter 2022 is a two-day broadcast featuring over 200-plus indie game updates, launch announcements, reveals, and the third annual INDIE Live Expo Awards ceremony. This year, the Australian-made Unpacking was elected by public vote to receive INDIE Live Expo 2022’s Game of the Year award, with the title securing an additional win for Best Short Game. 

Other games such as Stray and Vampire Survivors also took home awards for Trailer of the Year and Most Addictive Game, with Neon White winning the Best Game Feel Award. 

Unpacking has cemented itself as a standout title within the Australian and international games scene, selling over one million units since its 2021 launch, and taking home two major awards for 2D Animation and 2D Environment Art at the IGDA Global Industry Game Awards 2022, a BAFTA for Best Narrative, the Innovation Award at SXSW 2022, and the Outstanding Achievement award at DICE.

Read: The making of Unpacking: From bullet-hell to domestic heaven

Unpacking was also awarded Game of the Year 2021 by GamesHub. This year, we were also more than impressed with Witch Beam’s upcoming title, a  rhythm game called Tempopo. We described it as ‘a real delight’ in our PAX Aus 2022 preview of the title.

In addition to the list of award recipients showcased during Indie Live Expo, Shibuya based game studio Fahrenheit 213, founded by Kingdom Hearts II Lead Planner and Fate/Grand Order Creative Director Yosuke Shiokawa, also unveiled its debut side-scrolling action RPG TSURUGIHIME, which is planned to release on PC in 2024.  

You can watch the broadcast via the official INDIE Live Expo website and browse the full array of titles presented through the INDIE Live Expo Winter 2022 Steam event, which will remain live until 9 December 2022 at 10 AM PT / 10 December 2022 at 5 AM AEST.

Emily Shiel

Emily Shiel is a freelance writer based in Melbourne, Australia who is passionate about all things accessibility, mental health and the indie games scene. You can find her on Twitter at @emi_shiel

