Unpacking wins at IGDA Global Industry Game Awards 2022

Australian-made game Unpacking has been recognised at the International Game Developers Association (IGDA) Global Industry Game Awards 2022, with two major wins for 2D Animation and 2D Environment Art. The awards celebrate games made around the world, and are determined by a panel of experts with a range of game development specialties.

It’s certainly not the first award Unpacking has won – it nabbed a phenomenal amount of nominations and wins throughout the 2021 award season, including a BAFTA, but as developer Wren Brier said on Twitter, it’s the first time the team has been recognised for its art.

‘This is the first time we’ve won something for animation and environment art,’ Brier said. ‘Excited to have both recognised!’

Praise has been heaped on Unpacking for its audio design, narrative, and gameplay so far – and it’s great to see its gorgeous, colourful pixel art finally acknowledged on a global stage.

Alongside Unpacking, the ‘GIGA’ Awards 2022 also celebrated a range of other projects from across the industry, both independent titles and AAA marvels. Here’s every award winner from the show, courtesy of IGDA.

Full list of IGDA Global Industry Game Awards 2022 Winners

Art

2D Animation – Unpacking by Witch Beam

2D Character Design – Boyfriend Dungeon by Kitfox

2D Environment Art – Unpacking by Witch Beam

3D Animation – It Takes Two by Hazelight Studios

3D Character Design – It Takes Two by Hazelight Studios

3D Environment Art – Deathloop by Arkane

Cinematography – Life is Strange: True Colors by Deck Nine

UI Art – Deathloop by Arkane

VFX – Returnal by Housemarque

Audio

Music Composition – Deathloop by Arkane

Sound Design – Returnal by Housemarque

Voice Acting – Deathloop by Arkane

Design

Accessibility Innovation – Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart by Insomniac Games

Gameplay Design – It Takes Two by Hazelight Studios

Level Design – It Takes Two by Hazelight Studios

Systems Design – Deathloop by Arkane

UI/UX – Deathloop by Arkane

Engineering/Technology

Achievements in New Technology – Returnal by Housemarque

AI – Returnal by Housemarque

Audio Technology – Deathloop by Arkane

Engine Technology – Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart by Insomniac Games

Gameplay Technology – Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart by Insomniac Games

Graphics Technology – Forza Horizon 5 by Playground Games

Networking Technology – *TIE* Valheim by Iron Gate AB & It Takes Two by Hazelight

Systems Technology – Deathloop by Arkane

Support

Community Management – It Takes Two by Hazelight Studios

Customer Support – It Takes Two by Hazelight Studios

Marketing – Deathloop by Arkane

Production/Management – Deathloop by Arkane

Quality Assurance – Deathloop by Arkane

Research & Analytics – Deathloop by Arkane

Writing/Narrative

Dialogue – It Takes Two by Hazelight Studios

Narrative Design – It Takes Two by Hazelight Studios

Story – It Takes Two by Hazelight Studios

World Building – Returnal by Housemarque

Miscellaneous

Representation – Deathloop by Arkane

Upcoming Indie – Double Loop Games

Workplace Diversity and Inclusivity – Double Loop Games