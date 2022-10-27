News

Unpacking wins at IGDA Global Industry Game Awards 2022

The IGDA Global Industry Game Awards celebrate success across the entire games industry.
28 Oct 2022
Leah J. Williams
Image: Witch Beam

Australian-made game Unpacking has been recognised at the International Game Developers Association (IGDA) Global Industry Game Awards 2022, with two major wins for 2D Animation and 2D Environment Art. The awards celebrate games made around the world, and are determined by a panel of experts with a range of game development specialties.

It’s certainly not the first award Unpacking has won – it nabbed a phenomenal amount of nominations and wins throughout the 2021 award season, including a BAFTA, but as developer Wren Brier said on Twitter, it’s the first time the team has been recognised for its art.

‘This is the first time we’ve won something for animation and environment art,’ Brier said. ‘Excited to have both recognised!’

Praise has been heaped on Unpacking for its audio design, narrative, and gameplay so far – and it’s great to see its gorgeous, colourful pixel art finally acknowledged on a global stage.

Alongside Unpacking, the ‘GIGA’ Awards 2022 also celebrated a range of other projects from across the industry, both independent titles and AAA marvels. Here’s every award winner from the show, courtesy of IGDA.

Full list of IGDA Global Industry Game Awards 2022 Winners

Art

  • 2D Animation – Unpacking by Witch Beam
  • 2D Character Design – Boyfriend Dungeon by Kitfox
  • 2D Environment Art – Unpacking by Witch Beam
  • 3D Animation – It Takes Two by Hazelight Studios
  • 3D Character Design – It Takes Two by Hazelight Studios
  • 3D Environment Art – Deathloop by Arkane
  • Cinematography – Life is Strange: True Colors by Deck Nine
  • UI Art – Deathloop by Arkane
  • VFX – Returnal by Housemarque

Audio

  • Music Composition – Deathloop by Arkane
  • Sound Design – Returnal by Housemarque
  • Voice Acting – Deathloop by Arkane

Design

  • Accessibility Innovation – Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart by Insomniac Games
  • Gameplay Design – It Takes Two by Hazelight Studios
  • Level Design – It Takes Two by Hazelight Studios
  • Systems Design – Deathloop by Arkane
  • UI/UX – Deathloop by Arkane

Engineering/Technology

  • Achievements in New Technology – Returnal by Housemarque
  • AI – Returnal by Housemarque
  • Audio Technology – Deathloop by Arkane
  • Engine Technology – Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart by Insomniac Games
  • Gameplay Technology – Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart by Insomniac Games
  • Graphics Technology – Forza Horizon 5 by Playground Games
  • Networking Technology – *TIE* Valheim by Iron Gate AB & It Takes Two by Hazelight
  • Systems Technology – Deathloop by Arkane

Support

  • Community Management – It Takes Two by Hazelight Studios
  • Customer Support – It Takes Two by Hazelight Studios
  • Marketing – Deathloop by Arkane
  • Production/Management – Deathloop by Arkane
  • Quality Assurance – Deathloop by Arkane
  • Research & Analytics – Deathloop by Arkane

Writing/Narrative

  • Dialogue – It Takes Two by Hazelight Studios
  • Narrative Design – It Takes Two by Hazelight Studios
  • Story – It Takes Two by Hazelight Studios
  • World Building – Returnal by Housemarque

Miscellaneous

  • Representation – Deathloop by Arkane
  • Upcoming Indie – Double Loop Games
  • Workplace Diversity and Inclusivity – Double Loop Games
  • Trust/Safety – Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker by Square Enix
Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

