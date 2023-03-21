GDC Awards 2023: Full List of Finalists and Honourable Mentions

The 2023 GDC Awards are set to recognise the achievements of video games released in 2022, in what was a stellar year for the medium. Elden Ring is one of the frontrunners, with 6 nominations including Best Audio, Best Design, Best Technology, Best Visual Art, the Innovation Award, and Game of the Year.

Its co-frontrunner comes as a bit of a surprise, however – the feline adventure game Stray is also up for 6 awards, in categories including Best Debut, Best Audio, Best Design, Best Visual Art, the Innovation Award, and Game of the Year.

God of War Ragnarok follows up with 5 nominations in Best Audio, Best Narrative, Best Technology, Visual Art, and Game of the Year, while the delightful adventure game TUNIC has earned four nominations.

In a heartening show of talent, independent games once again rub shoulders with big-budget AAA games at the GDC Awards, with games like Neon White, I Was a Teenage Exocolonist, and Immortality also being nominated. Some of the big winners of the 2022 GDC Awards included titles like Unpacking, Valheim, and Inscryption, which took out the overall Game of the Year award.

The 2023 GDC Awards will be held on 22 March 2023, following the 2023 IGF Awards. The events will begin streaming at 6:30pm PT on the GDC Twitch channel, with hosting duties performed by Leslee Sullivant, Senior Game Producer at Blizzard Entertainment, and notoriously amusing games industry TikToker.

GDC Awards 2023: Full List of Finalists and Honorable Mentions

Best Debut

Neon White (Angel Matrix, Annapurna Interactive)

NORCO (Geography of Robots, Raw Fury)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive)

TUNIC (TUNIC Team, Finji)

Vampire Survivors (poncle)

Honourable Mentions: Chained Echoes (Matthias Linda, Deck13), Cult of the Lamb (Massive Monster, Devolver Digital), Marvel Snap (Second Dinner Studios, Inc., Nuverse), The Case of the Golden Idol (Color Gray Games, Playstack), Trombone Champ (Holy Wow Studios LLC)

Best Audio

Elden Ring (FromSoftware Inc., Bandai Namco Entertainment)

God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio, Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Metal: Hellsinger (The Outsiders, Funcom)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio, Annapurna Interactive)

Honourable Mentions: A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio, Focus Entertainment), Neon White (Angel Matrix, Annapurna Interactive), Persona 5 Royal (ATLUS, SEGA), Splatoon 3 (Nintendo), TUNIC (TUNIC Team, Finji)

Best Design

Elden Ring (FromSoftware Inc., Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Marvel Snap (Second Dinner Studios, Inc., Nuverse)

Neon White (Angel Matrix, Annapurna Interactive)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio, Annapurna Interactive)

TUNIC (TUNIC Team, Finji)

Honourable Mentions: Cult of the Lamb (Massive Monster, Devolver Digital), Dwarf Fortress (Bay 12 Games, Kitfox Games), God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio, Sony Interactive Entertainment), IMMORTALITY (Sam Barlow, Half Mermaid), Vampire Survivors (poncle)

Best Narrative

God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio, Sony Interactive Entertainment)

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist (Northway Games, Finji)

IMMORTALITY (Sam Barlow, Half Mermaid)

Pentiment (Obsidian Entertainment, Xbox Game Studios)

Return to Monkey Island (Terrible Toybox, Devolver Digital)

Honourable Mentions: A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio, Focus Entertainment), Citizen Sleeper (Jump Over The Age, Fellow Traveller), Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment), NORCO (Geography of Robots, Raw Fury), Roadwarden (Moral Anxiety Studio, Assemble Entertainment)

Best Technology

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio, Focus Entertainment)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward, Raven Software, Beenox, Treyarch, High Moon Studios, Sledgehammer Games, Activision Shanghai, Demonware, Toys for Bob, Activision)

Elden Ring (FromSoftware Inc., Bandai Namco Entertainment)

God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio, Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Honourable Mentions: Dwarf Fortress (Bay 12 Games, Kitfox Games), Hardspace: Shipbreaker (Blackbird Interactive, Focus Entertainment), IMMORTALITY (Sam Barlow, Half Mermaid), Stray (BlueTwelve Studio, Annapurna Interactive), Teardown (Tuxedo Labs)

Best Visual Art

Elden Ring (FromSoftware Inc., Bandai Namco Entertainment)

God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio, Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Pentiment (Obsidian Entertainment, Xbox Game Studios)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio, Annapurna Interactive)

Honourable Mentions: A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio, Focus Entertainment), Cult of the Lamb (Massive Monster, Devolver Digital), Neon White (Angel Matrix, Annapurna Interactive), OlliOlli World (Roll7, Private Division), TUNIC (TUNIC Team, Finji)

Innovation Award

Elden Ring (FromSoftware Inc., Bandai Namco Entertainment)

IMMORTALITY (Sam Barlow, Half Mermaid)

Neon White (Angel Matrix, Annapurna Interactive)

Pentiment (Obsidian Entertainment, Xbox Game Studios)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio, Annapurna Interactive)

Honourable Mentions: Cult of the Lamb (Massive Monster, Devolver Digital), Dwarf Fortress (Bay 12 Games, Kitfox Games), God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio, Sony Interactive Entertainment), Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment), Trombone Champ (Holy Wow Studios LLC)

Social Impact Award

As Dusk Falls (INTERIOR/NIGHT, Xbox Game Studios)

Citizen Sleeper (Jump Over The Age, Fellow Traveller)

Endling – Extinction Is Forever (Herobeat Studios, HandyGames)

I Was A Teenage Exocolonist (Northway Games, Finji)

OlliOlli World (Roll7, Private Division)

We Are OFK (Team OFK)

Honourable Mentions: Before Your Eyes (GoodbyeWorld Games, Skybound Games), God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio, Sony Interactive Entertainment), Hindsight (Team Hindsight, Annapurna Interactive), NORCO (Geography of Robots, Raw Fury), Terra Nil (Free Lives, Devolver Digital)

Game of the Year

Elden Ring (FromSoftware Inc., Bandai Namco Entertainment)

God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio, Sony Interactive Entertainment)

IMMORTALITY (Sam Barlow, Half Mermaid)

Pentiment (Obsidian Entertainment, Xbox Game Studios)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio, Annapurna Interactive)

TUNIC (TUNIC Team, Finji)

Honourable Mentions: Citizen Sleeper (Jump Over The Age, Fellow Traveller), Cult of the Lamb (Massive Monster, Devolver Digital), Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment), Marvel Snap (Second Dinner Studios, Inc., Nuverse), Neon White (Angel Matrix, Annapurna Interactive), Vampire Survivors (poncle)