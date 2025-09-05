Baccarat – The Basics

Baccarat is a casino card game (and a particular favorite of James Bond) that appears quite complicated at first glance. Fortunately, it’s actually quite simple to play and enjoy. In this game, two hands are dealt – one hand is designated Player and the other is designated Banker. Your job is to bet on which hand will win by having a value that is closest to 9. You can bet on the Player, the Banker, or on the Tie, where neither hand wins.

In baccarat, the 10, Jack, Queen, and King cards all have a value of 0, the number cards 2 to 9 have their face value, and an Ace is worth 1. Two cards are initially dealt to each hand. The values of the two cards are added together to determine the strength of the hand. If the resulting total is a double-figure number, only the second digit counts. For example, if a hand is dealt a 5 and a 7 to make 12, only the second digit of that number is used, so the hand is worth 2.

When the first two cards have been dealt, a “Third Card Rule” is applied. For the Player hand, a hand value of 0 to 5 will result in a third card being dealt. A hand of 6 or 7 would stand, and a hand of 8 or 9 would be declared a “natural”. Whether or not a Banker hand will receive a third card depends both on the Banker hand total and the value of the Player hand’s third card, if any. We know this sounds complicated, but the good news is that the rules are implemented automatically online, so you don’t need to apply them yourself. Simply bet on the Player, the Banker, or the Tie, allow the game to run, and you’ll win or lose when the result is announced.

How to Play Baccarat Online

As we just said, playing baccarat online is very easy because the rules are automatically implemented by the software that drives the game. That makes online baccarat a game of luck, and skill plays no part in it. As with all software-driven games, a Random Number Generator is used to make sure that cards are dealt just as randomly as they would be after shuffling in a land-based casino environment.

To play, simply place your casino chip on the outcome you want to bet on – the Player, the Banker, or the Tie. The cards will then be dealt as previously described, and the result will be announced. Winning bets will then be settled. A winning Player bet pays odds of 1:1, a winning Banker bet pays 1:1 minus 5% commission, and a winning Tie bet usually pays 8:1. If you’re wondering why the Banker bet payout gets a 5% commission deducted, it’s because that hand has a slightly better chance of winning due to the way the rules of the game work.

You can also play live dealer baccarat games online, which are run by professional dealers and streamed from casino studios. Those are a little slower in pace, but they’re ideal for when you want to have a more relaxing gaming session in a realistic environment.

Free Online Baccarat Made Easy

You won’t find any live dealer baccarat games that you can play for free, but we have plenty of RNG free online baccarat titles for you to enjoy. These are ideal for those of you who want to learn to play the game, but have always been put off by those “complicated” rules we mentioned earlier. They’re also perfect for those times when you want to experience the thrill of playing baccarat online, but you don’t want to put any real money at risk.

You’ll find several different versions of free baccarat games on this page, so you can try all of them to see which ones you enjoy the most. And because you can play them just as easily on mobile devices as on full-size computers (with no download required), you can play free baccarat online literally anywhere, as long as you have a reliable internet connection.

Benefits of Playing Baccarat Free Online

You can play online baccarat for real money at most online casinos, so why might you want to play the game for virtual chips that don’t have any monetary value? Well, there are several advantages to playing baccarat online for free, which we’ll summarize as follows:

As we’ve established, free baccarat online games let you learn the rules of the game without risking any real money. With these free baccarat games, you won’t need to worry about the possibility of making any mistakes and potentially losing cash as a result.

Because no real money is involved, you can play online baccarat free for as long as you want, and you won’t need a bankroll to get started.

Free baccarat allows you to try all of the various bets and see which one you tend to have the most luck with. When playing for real money at regular online casinos, we’d always advise you to bet on the Banker or Player hand, as the Tie has a much higher house edge, but that doesn’t really matter when you’re playing baccarat for free.

You can try all the different versions of baccarat to find out which ones you enjoy the most. That done, you can continue playing your favorites for fun, or play the same game at online casinos for real money.

