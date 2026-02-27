Capcom’s latest entry into the pantheon of survival horror has officially arrived, and it isn’t just scaring players – it’s attracting them in droves.

Released on February 27, 2026, Resident Evil Requiem (commonly referred to as Resident Evil 9) has already shattered the franchise’s all-time concurrent player record on Steam, proving that the hunger for Raccoon City nostalgia is stronger than ever.

As of Friday morning, Resident Evil Requiem surged past 314,000 concurrent players on Valve’s platform.

To put that into perspective, it has comfortably doubled the launch figures of the previously most successful titles in the series, signaling a massive shift in the franchise’s PC popularity.

How Resident Evil Requiem Player Counts Compare to Past Hits

The jump in numbers for Requiem is nothing short of staggering.

For years, the gold standard for the series on PC was the 2023 Resident Evil 4 Remake, which peaked at 168,000 concurrent players.

Before that, Resident Evil Village drew in 107,000 fans at launch, while 2020’s Resident Evil 3 Remake saw a more modest 60,000.

Requiem hasn’t just beaten these records; it is currently on track to outperform the launch totals of the last three major Resident Evil games combined.

While it still sits in the shadow of Capcom’s outlier behemoth, Monster Hunter Wilds (which peaked at 1.38 million), it has firmly established itself as the king of survival horror on Steam.

Before buying Resident Evil Requiem, you might want to check you have enough storage to handle the enormous amount the game requires to run.

Why is Resident Evil Requiem So Popular?

Several factors are contributing to this massive “Resident Evil 9” launch.

Firstly, the game currently sits with a “Very Positive” rating on Steam and a healthy 88 on Metacritic.

Critics and fans alike are praising the dual-protagonist system, which sees series veteran Leon S. Kennedy team up with newcomer Grace Ashcroft.

The game’s structure – blending the claustrophobic, first-person psychological horror of Grace’s chapters with the high-octane, third-person action of Leon’s – appears to have captured both sides of the Resident Evil fandom.

By returning to the ruins of Raccoon City, Capcom has also tapped into a deep well of franchise lore that has been building for 30 years.

The Biggest Game of 2026 So Far

While we are still in the early months of the year, Resident Evil Requiem is undoubtedly the biggest release of 2026 to date.

With no major competition in the AAA space this February, Capcom chose the perfect window to unleash its latest nightmare.

Despite being a purely single-player experience with a $70 price tag, the sheer volume of players suggests that the “Resident Evil” brand is currently at its most “vital,” as many critics have noted.

If you were hoping to be able to use the VR headset with RE9, you may be in for some disappointment however.

But whether you’re here for the return of Leon Kennedy or the terrifying mysteries surrounding Grace Ashcroft, one thing is clear: the Requiem has only just begun.

Resident Evil Requiem is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2.