League of Legends Locks In MSI and Worlds 2026 Formats, Dates, and Host Cities

The 2026 League of Legends esports calendar just got a lot more concrete.

Riot Games has officially confirmed the host cities, venues, stage schedules, and formats for both MSI 2026 and Worlds 2026 – locking in what promises to be one of the most geographically ambitious competitive seasons in the game’s history.

Two major international events, two continents, and a Grand Final at one of New York’s most iconic arenas. Here’s everything confirmed so far.

MSI 2026: Daejeon Makes Its Debut

Mid-Season Invitational 2026 heads to South Korea – but not Seoul. Daejeon will host the tournament at the Daejeon Convention Center II from June 28–July 12, marking the first time a League of Legends Esports event has been held in the city.

That’s a meaningful shift away from Seoul’s historical dominance as Korea’s default esports venue.

The format mirrors last year’s edition closely, with changes limited to the Play-In Stage. Eleven teams will compete overall – two each from the LCK, LCS, LCP, LEC, and LPL, plus one representative from CBLOL.

Seven teams skip directly to the Bracket Stage: the first seed from each region, plus the second seed from whichever region ranked highest among two-seeds at First Stand.

The Play-In Stage runs June 28–July 1, featuring a four-team double-elimination bracket to determine the final Bracket Stage qualifier.

The Bracket Stage then runs July 3–6 and July 8–12, with the Upper Final on July 9, Lower Final on July 11, and Grand Finals on July 12. For Australian fans, those July dates land mid-winter – ideal for late-night viewing sessions.

Tickets go on sale through NOL World in waves. Mastercard cardholders get presale access on April 21, with global general on-sale from April 23. South Korea local tickets open on May 21.



Worlds 2026: North America, Three Cities, One Grand Final

Worlds returns to North America for the first time since 2017, and Riot is spreading the event across three US cities.

The full tournament runs October 15–November 14 – a month-long journey from Los Angeles to Brooklyn.

The Play-In Stage kicks off at Riot Games Arena in Los Angeles from October 15–18 – a last-minute venue adjustment Riot attributed to logistical challenges with earlier plans.

From there, the Swiss Stage (October 23–31) and Knockout Stage (November 3–8) move to the Credit Union of Texas Event Center in Allen, Texas, just north of Dallas.

The Grand Final lands at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on November 14.

Nineteen teams will compete at Worlds 2026 – up from prior years – with three slots each allocated to the LCK, LCS, LCP, LEC, and LPL, two to CBLOL (an increase from one), one for the MSI Champion, and one additional berth for the MSI runner-up’s region.

That CBLOL expansion is a notable competitive shift, and the MSI-linked slots add genuine stakes to the mid-year tournament beyond regional pride.

The Play-Ins format mirrors MSI’s structure: four teams, double-elimination Best-of-5, one advances to the Swiss Stage. Worlds 2026 ticket sales are expected mid-to-late July.



What the 2026 Calendar Means for the Competitive Season

With MSI wrapping July 12 and Worlds opening October 15, teams get a roughly three-month window between international events – enough breathing room for roster adjustments and regional playoff campaigns, but not so long that momentum completely evaporates.

The MSI Champion’s direct Worlds invite (contingent on qualifying through their home region’s playoffs) adds an interesting wrinkle for roster planning.

The CBLOL slot expansion and the MSI-performance-based seeding both signal Riot pushing harder on competitive equity outside the traditional big five regions.

Whether that translates to genuine upsets at Worlds remains to be seen – but the incentive structure is now built for it.

Worlds 2026 ticket details will follow in July, alongside seeding announcements post-MSI. Stay tuned to GamesHub for full coverage of both tournaments as the 2026 season unfolds.

Which venue are you most excited about – the Brooklyn Grand Final or Daejeon’s debut as an MSI host?