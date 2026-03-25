Microsoft Gaming has a new leader, and early signs suggest big changes could be coming to one of the most talked-about services in gaming.

Asha Sharma took over as CEO of Microsoft Gaming in February 2026, stepping into the role previously held by longtime Xbox chief Phil Spencer.

According to a new report, one of her top priorities is making Xbox — and especially Xbox Game Pass — more accessible to a wider audience.

The Information reports that Sharma wants to revamp pricing models for Game Pass to introduce lower-priced tiers, potentially reversing some of the frustration caused by last year’s significant price increases.

Current Xbox Game Pass Pricing After 2025 Hikes

Microsoft raised Game Pass prices in October 2025, with the biggest jump hitting Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

The top tier increased by 50% and now costs $30 per month. Other options include:

Game Pass Premium at $15/month

Game Pass Essential at $10/month

PC Game Pass at $16.50/month

These hikes made the service noticeably more expensive for many subscribers, especially those relying on Ultimate for console, PC, and cloud gaming access plus day-one releases.

Image: Xbox / Microsoft

Why New Xbox CEO Wants Cheaper Game Pass Tiers

Sharma’s reported goal is clear: make “future consoles and products like Game Pass more enticing to a broader range of customers.”

This includes exploring more affordable entry points below the current $10 Essential tier.

One idea gaining traction is an ad-supported tier, similar to Netflix’s lower-priced plan.

Subscribers could watch advertisements in exchange for free or heavily discounted access to Game Pass titles, or at least Xbox Cloud Gaming with ads.

This model has proven successful across entertainment services and could help Microsoft grow subscriber numbers without further alienating price-sensitive players.

Potential Netflix Bundle and Other Strategic Moves

Sharma has already been in discussions with Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters about possible collaboration.

Peters confirmed they have “kicked around ideas” for subscription bundles that could benefit consumers and both companies.

While nothing is confirmed, the conversation highlights Sharma’s “how do we do more?” approach to growing Xbox.

In one of her first visible decisions, Sharma quietly removed Microsoft’s controversial “This Is An Xbox” marketing campaign shortly after taking over, signaling a fresh direction for the brand.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

What This Means for Xbox Fans and the Future of Game Pass

If lower-priced tiers or an ad-supported option arrive in 2026, it could make Game Pass far more appealing to casual gamers, families, and players who stepped away after the 2025 increases.

Broader accessibility might also boost adoption on Xbox Series X/S, PC, and cloud platforms.

However, no official announcements have been made.

Microsoft has been contacted for comment on the report but has not yet responded.

The shift comes at a pivotal time for Xbox.

With new hardware generations on the horizon and ongoing competition from PlayStation and Nintendo, making Game Pass more affordable could be key to regaining momentum and expanding the player base.

Many fans have expressed hope that Sharma’s leadership will bring consumer-friendly changes after years of steady price creep across the industry.

As more details emerge from The Information and potential Microsoft statements, the gaming community will be watching closely to see if Game Pass becomes the value-packed service it once was — or evolves into something even more inclusive.

What do you think — would you welcome cheaper Game Pass tiers or an ad-supported option?

Would a Netflix bundle make you more likely to subscribe? Let us know in the comments.