In the world of Grand Theft Auto VI rumors, no detail is too small, and no footage is too blurry. Over the weekend, a new clip allegedly showcasing GTA VI surfaced on the “GamingLeaksAndRumours” subreddit, sent from a burner account that has since been deleted.

The footage, which is reportedly over four years old, shows a bridge. That’s it. Just a bridge.

However, in the hyper-analytical world of Rockstar Games fans, this “nothingburger” is already being used to triangulate the exact scale of Vice City’s version of the Florida Keys.

What is the GTA 6 Bridge Leak?

The footage was shared by a user claiming to be “cleaning out their phone” after receiving the clip from a former Rockstar Games employee during the 2020 lockdowns. The poster claims the developer was “showing off a spot they were proud of” before the massive 2022 leaks even occurred.

The clip is low-quality, likely compressed through multiple email exchanges, and features a truck – which eagle-eyed fans identified as a placeholder model from GTA V.

While the average player might dismiss this as a fake or a boring environmental test, the GTA VI Mapping Project – a group of fans dedicated to building a 3D map of the game based solely on leaks – is already using the clouds and water simulation to estimate the game’s draw distance and skybox height.

Volumetric Clouds and Water: Technical Clues

The most interesting takeaways for tech enthusiasts aren’t the bridges themselves, but the systems running beneath them.

Analysts on Reddit pointed out that the clouds in the clip appear to be fully volumetric rather than the 2D rotating skyboxes seen in GTA V.

Additionally, the way the water interacts with the bridge pilings shows a level of fluid simulation that far exceeds anything seen in Red Dead Redemption 2.

For a clip that is reportedly four years old, the rendering distance for cars crossing the bay is remarkably stable, suggesting that Rockstar’s RAGE engine was already handling massive open-world loads long before the PS5 Pro was even a rumor.

Is the GTA 6 Leak Real? The Case for Skepticism

As with all Rockstar leaks, a massive grain of salt is required.

Some members of the mapping community have raised “serious doubts,” suggesting the footage could be a cleverly modeled scene in Unreal Engine 5 designed to mimic the aesthetic of the 2022 leaks.

The fact that the camera remains static and avoids showing the Vice City skyline is a classic “tell” for fake leaks, as it limits the amount of work the hoaxer has to do.

However, others argue that the specific lighting and physics seen in the water are “distinctly Rockstar.”

If the leak is real, it’s a fascinating time capsule of where the game was half a decade ago.

Rockstar’s Response and the Legal Fallout

Rockstar Games has not commented on the footage, but the community is watching closely to see if the video is hit with a DMCA takedown.

Historically, Rockstar’s legal team only intervenes when footage is legitimate.

Regardless of its authenticity, the “Bridge Leak” proves that the appetite for GTA VI info is at an all-time high as we approach the rumored “Trailer 2” window.

For now, we wait to see if this bridge truly leads to the Vice City we’ve been waiting for.

