Free Roulette – Excitement Without Risk

Roulette has been around since the 18th century, and the fact that the game is still going strong speaks volumes about how much players love it. The game revolves (pun intended) around a horizontal wheel that normally has 37 or 38 numbered wells. A croupier spins that wheel and rolls a small ball into it. The task of players is to bet on the number (or the color of the number) that the ball will land in when the wheel comes to rest.

Roulette offers many different types of bets at various levels of risk and reward, and there are several variants of the game itself. That makes roulette a great game of luck for all kinds of players, from the complete beginner to the hardened expert.

It goes without saying that roulette is considered a classic game at casinos (and online casinos) around the world, but you don’t need to bet real money to play the game. Our free online roulette games allow you to play for as long as you want without risking a single cent of your hard-earned cash. Even better, they’re just as authentic as real money games, and will give you just as much satisfaction when you win.

How to Play Online Roulette

The rules of online roulette are much the same as those that apply to land-based games. The biggest difference is that most online roulette games are driven by software rather than a croupier. That means the game effectively runs itself, with the wheel spinning automatically at the right time, and the outcome of each spin being determined by an industry-standard Random Number Generator. There are some live roulette games that you can play online, which are operated by a real human croupier, but RNG versions are more common.

For those of you who are brand new to the game, bets are placed on a table layout before each spin. You can bet on a range of outcomes, from the colour of the winning number being red or black (which will pay odds of 1:1 if you are correct) to the exact number (paying odds of 35:1). There are plenty of other bets at various risk levels inbetween those two extremes, so you’ll be able to choose a bet type that suits your preferred level of risk

When you’ve placed your bets, the wheel will spin, and the winning number will be announced as soon as it comes to rest. If you have a winning bet, it will be settled automatically at the appropriate odds, and then the table layout will be cleared in readiness for the next game.

Popular Roulette Variants

As we mentioned earlier, there are a number of different roulette variants that can be played both online and in land-based casinos. The three that you are most likely to encounter are:

American Roulette

This game uses a wheel with 38 numbered wells. The numbers 1 to 36 are either red or black, and the two extra numbers are 0 and 00, which are green. Unless you have specifically bet on them, the numbers 0 and 00 will cause all other bets to lose, and it is these green zeros that give the house its advantage over the players. The house edge in American Roulette is 5.26%, so the casino can expect to retain an average of $52,600 from every $1 million that is taken in bets, with the rest being paid back in prizes to winning players.

European Roulette

European Roulette is pretty much identical to American Roulette, apart from the fact that it only has 37 numbered wells on the wheel. That’s because this version of the game uses only one green zero, and while that might not sound like a big deal, it can make all the difference to your bottom line. We said that the green zeros are what give the house its edge, so the house edge in European Roulette is smaller than in the American game, at 2.7%. If you ever play roulette for real money, you’ll want to remember this and focus on the European version!

French Roulette

The third main online roulette variant you’ll encounter is French Roulette. This uses a European Roulette wheel, but the game has a couple of special rules, although only one of them is usually in force in a game. The first rule, called La Partage, will return half of your wager if you have bet on an even money outcome (such as red or black) and the green zero is announced as the winner.

In European Roulette, the whole wager would be lost. The second rule, called En Prison, will keep all wagers on even money shots “imprisoned” for the next spin when the green zero shows. If that imprisoned wager succeeds, the wager will be returned to you in full. Thanks to these rules, the house edge in French Roulette is just 1.35%.

In addition to these three main roulette variants, there are also plenty of sub-variants that offer side bets, faster wheel spins, and more, so be sure to explore the full range available.

Playing Free Roulette for Fun

Playing roulette online for free is one of the best ways of taking the various games we’ve just mentioned for a test drive. With no real money at risk, you won’t have to worry about winning or losing, and you can have a go at placing all of the different types of bets just to see which ones you prefer. All of our free roulette games are of the highest quality, and many are exactly the same as those you’ll find at real money online casinos, but with the roulette demo mode activated so that you can play without cost.

You don’t need to download or install anything to play our free roulette games, and all of them perform equally well on desktops, laptops, smartphones, or tablets.

Advantages of Playing Roulette Online for Free

We’ve already mentioned a few of the benefits to be had when you play free roulette online, but let’s go over them here just to make the advantages clear:

Free online roulette games let you learn the rules and familiarize yourself with the many different bets that can be placed. This means you can get to know roulette for as long as you want before you progress to playing for real money. Of course, you never have to play for real money if you’d prefer not to do so.

Because our online free roulette games cover several different variants, you can try all of them to see which ones you like the most. Just as importantly, playing free roulette online will help you find out if there are any variants or sub-variants that you definitely don’t like. We have free American Roulette online, free European Roulette, and more.

Last but not least, it’s just plain fun to play roulette online for free. With no money at risk, you can be as daring with your bets as you want, and you’ll never have to worry about having a bankroll to fund your gaming time.

Play More Free Casino Games

When you’ve enjoyed all the free online roulette you can handle, you might want to play other casino games without risk. If so, you’re in luck. We have a variety of similar pages that will let you play free online baccarat, free online blackjack, and more, just as easily, so be sure to check them out whenever you have a few gaming minutes to spare.