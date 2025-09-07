Play Free Online Craps Games

All Providers 100HP Gaming 18Peaches 1Spin4Win 1x2 Gaming 2 By 2 Gaming 3 Oaks Gaming 4ThePlayer 7777 gaming 7Mojos 7Rings Gaming 916 Gaming Ace Roll AceRun AD LUNAM Adell Advantplay AGS AGT Software AIMLABS Ainsworth Air Dice Alchemy Gaming All41Studios AllWaySpin Altente Amatic Amazing Gaming Ameba Entertainment Amigo Gaming Amusnet Animak Gaming Apollo Games Apparat Gaming Arancita Arcadem AreaVegas Aristocrat Armadillo Studios Arrow's Edge Aruze Gaming Askmeslot Aspect Gaming Astriona Asylum Labs Atlantic Digital Atlas-V Atomic City Atomic Slot Lab Atronic August Gaming Aurify Gaming Aurum Signature Studios Automat Games AUXO Game AvatarUX Aviatrix AWG Backseat Gaming Bad Dingo Bakoo Baldazzi Bally Wulff Baltic Studios Bang Bang Games Barbara Bang Barstruck BB Games Ltd BBIN BBTECH BDM BeGames Belatra Bet2Tech BetConstruct BetInsight Games Betixon Betsoft BF Games BGaming Big Time Gaming Big Wave Gaming Bigpot Gaming Bitpunch Black Cat Games Black Pudding Games Blaze Gaming Blazesoft Bluberi Blue Guru Games Blue Ring Studios Blue Tower Games Blueprint Gaming Boldplay Boomerang Studios Booming Games Booongo BT Gaming Buck Stakes Entertainment Bull Gaming Bulletproof Games Bullshark Games Caleta Gaming Capecod Gaming Casimi Gaming CasinoWebScripts Cayetano Gaming CG Games Champion Charismatic Cherry Play Chilli Games Circular Arrow Clawbuster COGG Studios Coin Machine Gaming Concept Gaming Connective Games Consulabs Core Gaming CQ9 Gaming Crazy Billions Crazy Tooth Studio Creative Gaming Cristaltec Croco Gaming Crucible Gaming CT Interactive Cubeia Cyber Slot Darwin Gaming Deep Stake Degen Studios Design Works Gaming DigitalWin DLV DoubleU Games Dragon Gaming Dragoon Soft DreamPlay DreamSpin DreamTech Gaming E-Gaming Easter Island Studios EGT Digital Eibic ElaGames Elbet Electric Elephant Elk Studios Elysium Studios Endorphina Enigma Gaming Enjoy Gaming Enrich Gaming Epic Industries EpicWin ESA Gaming Espresso Games Ethereal Gaming Eurasian Gaming Everi EVGames Evolution Evoplay Excellent Reel Exellent Games Expanse Studios Eye Motion Eyecon Fa Chai Fantasma Games FatCat FAZI Fbastards FBM Felix Gaming Felt Gaming Fennica Gaming Fifty Cats FilsGame Fine Edge Gaming Fingenuity Five Men Gaming Flamingocatz Flip Five Gaming Flipluck Formula Spin Fortune Factory Studios Four Leaf Gaming Foxium Fuga Gaming Fugaso FunFair Games Funky Games FunTa Gaming Galaxsys Gamanza Games Gamatron GameArt GameBeat Gameburger Studios Gamecode Gamefish Global Gameplay Interactive Games Farm Games Global Games Inc Games Lab Gametech GameTimeTec Gamevy Gaming Arts Gaming Corps Gaming Realms Gaming1 Gamomat Gamzix Gemini Gaming Genesis Gaming Genii Getta Gaming Giocaonline Givme Games GMW Gold Coin Studios Golden Feather Studios Golden Hero Golden Rock Studios Golden Spin GONG Gaming Good Star Grand Vision Gaming Green Jade Games Greentube Gromada Games Habanero Hacksaw Gaming Half Pixel Studios Hammertime Games HeronBYTE High 5 Games High Flyer Games High Limit Studio Hissho Dragon HITSqwad Holle Games Hot Rise Games HungryBear ICONIC21 Igrosoft IGT iMoon InBet Games Incredible Technologies Indigo Magic Infinity Dragon Studios INO Games InOut Inspired Gaming Instant Win Gaming Intralot Iron Dog Studio iSoftBet Jackpot Software Jade Rabbit Studio JDB Gaming Jelly JILI Jogo Global Joyplay Jumbo Technology Just for the Win Just Slots JVL KA Gaming Kajot Games Kalamba Games Kendoo King Show Games KingMidas Games Kiron Interactive Kitsune Studios KK Gaming Koala Games Konami Lady Luck Games Lambda Gaming Leander Games Leap Gaming Light & Wonder Lightning Box Games LIONLINE Live 5 Live22 Lost World Games LT Game Lucksome Macaw Gaming Magellan Robotech Mancala Gaming Manna Play Markor Technology Mascot Gaming Massive Studios Matrix iGaming Maverick Max Win Gaming MEGA 7 MegaJack Merkur MetaGU MGA Microgaming MikoApps Million Games Mirraculus mobileFX Mobilots Mount Olympus Mplay Games MrSlotty MultiSlot Mutuel Play Naga Games Nailed It! Games Nazionale Elettronica Neko Games Nemesis Games Studio NeoGames Neon Valley Studios Neotopia Gaming NetEnt NetGame NetGaming NewAge Games Nextspin NGM Game Nocturne Studios Nolimit City Northern Lights Gaming NowNow Gaming NSoft Nucleus Gaming Octavian Gaming OctoPlay Oi Studios Old Skool Studios OMI Gaming OneGame OneTouch Onlyplay Orbital Gaming Oros Gaming Oryx Gaming Panga Games Pascal Gaming Pateplay PearFiction Peter & Sons PHOENIX 7 Phoenix Flames Studio Pinoy Bet Games Pitta Games Pixiu Gaming Pixmove Games Plank Gaming Platin Gaming Platipus Play'n GO PlayBro PlayJeux PlayLabs Playmer Playnet Playnetic PLAYNOVA PlayPearls Playson PlayStar Playtech Playzia Playzido Pocket Games Soft PoggiPlay Popiplay PopOK Gaming Powderkeg Studios Pragmatic Play Print Studios Probability Gaming Probability Jones Proprietary Games Prospect Gaming Pulse 8 Studios PureRNG Push Gaming Qora Games Quickspin QUIK Gaming R Franco Rabcat RAW iGaming RCT Gaming Ready Play Gaming Real Dealer Studios Realistic Games Realize Gaming Red Desert Games Red Panda Red Rake Gaming Red Tiger Gaming REDSTONE Reel Life Games Reel Time Gaming ReelNRG ReelPlay REEVO Reflex Gaming Relax Gaming Reloaded Gaming Retro Gaming Revolver Gaming Ricochet Riddec Games Rival Rocket Speed Rogue Round Circle Royal Slot Gaming RTG RubyPlay S Gaming Salsa Studio Samurai Studio ScatterKings Section8 Studio Sega Sammy Seven ABC SG Digital Shady Lady Sigma Gaming Silverback Gaming SimplePlay Skillzzgaming Skyrocket Studios Skywind Slammer Studios Slingshot Studios Slot Factory Slot Machine Design Slotmill SlotoLand Slotopia SmartSoft Gaming Snowborn Games Soko Games Solidicon Spadegaming Spearhead Studios Spin Games Spin2Win Spinberry Spinmatic Spinocchio Spinomenal SpinOn SpinOro SpinPlay Games Spinstars Spinthon Spinza SplitThePot SportSlots Spribe Stakelogic Sthlm Gaming Storm Gaming Stormcraft Studios Superlotto Games Swintt Switch Studios SYNOT Games TaDa Gaming Tangelo Games Tech4Bet The Art of Games The Better Platform The Games Company THNDR Thunderbolt Gaming Thunderkick ThunderSpin Tiptop Tom Horn Gaming Tooz Games Top Gaming TopSpin Tornado Games Trifecta Gaming Trigger Button Triple Cherry Triple Edge Studios Triple Profits Games TronixZone Tropicana Exotic Spins TrueLab Trusty Gaming Tuko Productions Turbo Games Twin Win Games Unicum Urgent Games UU Slots Vela Gaming Viaden Vibra Gaming Victory Ark Vital Games Waystar Wazdan WeAreCasino WGS WHOW Games Wicked Games Wild Boars Gaming Wild Gaming Wild Streak Gaming Wildcat Gaming Win Fast Wingo Winwave Wishbone Wizard Games WMG Woohoo Games WorldMatch Wundermachine XBB Gaming XGG Xin Gaming Yellow Bat Yggdrasil Gaming YGR Yolted YOriginal YUGO Workshop Zephyr Slots Zeusplay Zillion Games Zitro Sort By Newest to Oldest A-Z Z-A Filter All Types Arcade Bingo Blackjack Claw Crash Dice E-Sports Fishing Gridders Instant Win Keno Live Live Dealer Lottery LuckyTap Mine Games Pachinko Plinko Pull Tabs Racing Roulette Scratch Shooting Skill Slingo Slots Smash Swipe Table Games Tap Video Poker Virtual All Themes Airplane Arabian Board Game Branded Cars Celebration Celebrity Classic Colorful Desert Dog Egyptian Fortune Teller Futuristic Greek Mythology Heist History History Ice Age Licensed Lion Mahjong Masks Museum Norse Mythology Politics Prison Retro Sci-Fi Superheroes Tiki Time Travel Transportation War Winter Zeus Megaways Play for Free Play for Free Play for Free Play for Free You have viewed 4 of 4 games! Load More

Free Online Craps – The Essentials

Free online craps refers to rolling the virtual dice in demo mode, without risking a penny.

The general purposes of playing a free craps game are for practice or to scope out new variants. Naturally, you can also just play it for your own entertainment if you want the gameplay without the risks. After all, it is one of the most classic casino games, and one that’s loved by many.

Where Can I Find Free Craps Games?

You can play craps for free right here. We have plenty of demo games from various software providers available to check out.

Many online casinos will allow you to play craps in demo mode to get a feel for it. You can also often test online craps games for free through the manufacturers’ websites.

How to Play Free Craps Online

Place your bet: Set your stake and choose either the Pass Line (with the shooter) or the Don’t Pass Line (against the shooter).

Set your stake and choose either the Pass Line (with the shooter) or the Don’t Pass Line (against the shooter). Start the come-out roll: Click to make the first roll of the dice, called the come-out roll. Pass Line: A 7 or 11 wins, while a 2, 3, or 12 bet loses. Don’t Pass: A 2 or 3 wins, a 7 or 11 loses, and 12 pushes.

Click to make the first roll of the dice, called the come-out roll. A 7 or 11 wins, while a 2, 3, or 12 bet loses. A 2 or 3 wins, a 7 or 11 loses, and 12 pushes. Play off the point: Any other number (4, 5, 6, 8, 9, 10) rolled will become the point for the next round.

Any other number (4, 5, 6, 8, 9, 10) rolled will become the point for the next round. Keep rolling the dice: The dice are rolled until either the point is hit again (Pass Line wins) or a 7 comes up first (Don’t Pass wins).

Craps Odds & Payouts

We typically use the Return to Player (RTP) rate to show the true odds of a craps game online. This will be the inverse of the house edge, the traditional way of showing the odds. So, a craps game with a house edge of 3% will have an RTP of 97%.

With an RTP of 97%, a craps game would have a theoretical payout of $97 for every $100 staked on it. Of course, luck could make the real amount very different! When you play craps online for free, there is no risk factor involved. So, the RTP and/or house edge only really matter in real money craps.

If you want to know more about craps odds, you can check out our more extensive guide on How to Play Craps.

Craps Bets Description Payout Ratio Pass Line Bet A bet that the shooter will win 1:1 Don’t Pass Bet A bet against the shooter 1:1 Come Bet Effectively a Pass Line bet placed after the come out roll 1:1 Don’t Come Bet Effectively a Don’t Pass bet placed after the come out roll 1:1 Odds Bets An extra behind the preceding four Varies (2:1, 3:2, 6:5, etc.) Place Bets Any bet on a specific number to be rolled before a 7 9:5, 7:5, 7:6 or 6:5, depending on the number Field Bets A bet on a single roll that a number lands 1:1 (2 & 12 may pay 2:1 or 3:1) Big 6 / Big 8 A bet that a 6 or an 8 will land before a 7 1:1 Proposition Bets Other types of specific numbers bets Varies (4:1 up to 30:1)

Craps Strategy Tips

No matter whether you want to play craps for free or for real money, it’s a good idea to consider some strategy. If you’re new to the world of craps, or if you just want some strategy advice, check out these tips.

Start with a Pass Line Bet and Odds Bet: This offers one of the highest RTP combos you can land. It’s a great way to get started on a free craps game.

This offers one of the highest RTP combos you can land. It’s a great way to get started on a free craps game. Continue with Come Bets and Odds: Here, you’ll enjoy the same strong odds as the starting roll while you spread your action across more numbers.

Here, you’ll enjoy the same strong odds as the starting roll while you spread your action across more numbers. Bet Low on Prop Bets: Proposition bets are fun but risky, so it might be worth avoiding them altogether. If you really want to gamble, it’s best to keep your stake low if you play for real money.

Proposition bets are fun but risky, so it might be worth avoiding them altogether. If you really want to gamble, it’s best to keep your stake low if you play for real money. Look for the Low House Edge Bets: The lower the house edge, the greater your chance to win, so this is a classic tactic to go for.

The lower the house edge, the greater your chance to win, so this is a classic tactic to go for. Keep Playing Craps for Free: We recommend that you play craps for free until you’re confident. Only after this should you consider playing for real money.

Pros & Cons of Free Craps Games

Pros No financial risk when you play craps online for free

No financial risk when you play craps online for free Allows you to explore some of the different variants

Allows you to explore some of the different variants A great way to learn the rules as a new player

A great way to learn the rules as a new player Gives you a feel for your chances to win Cons Not possible to win any real money

Not possible to win any real money May get a little boring after a while

Popular Variants of Craps Games You Can Try for Free

Standard casino craps is the most common way to play craps online, whether for free or with real money. But it is not the only one. Many unique variants have different rules and side bets to check out. If you want to branch out, consider one of the following.

Bank Craps (Casino Craps)

Most craps table options you’ll find at online casinos will be bank craps, otherwise known as casino craps. It’s by far the most common variant of craps. In fact, most online casinos will only offer this version.

Bank craps follows the rules we discussed earlier in this article. That means shooter vs house, a full table layout, and a come out round with Pass Line and Don’t Pass bets. You’ll get the full range of bets here, which means more flexibility.

The reason it’s called bank craps is that the bets are against the house, which is otherwise known as the bank.

Crapless Craps

It might not sound like an oxymoron, but crapless craps is a real thing, and it is popular. Here, the Don’t Pass bet is removed. Instead, numbers like 2, 3, and 12 can establish a point instead of causing an immediate loss.

This increases the house edge by about four percentage points. So, your RTP will be lower. This is because you lose the significant betting advantage of the come-out round.

Simplified Craps

This beginner-friendly version of craps might be a good place to start if you’re new to the game. In this variant, you’ll win on 2,3,4,10,11, or 12 but lose on 5,6,7,8, or 9. It’s simpler and features quicker gameplay, which could suit casual players. However, you will have to adjust to a lower RTP. In fact, the average RTP of online simplified craps is less than 93%.

Craps for Free vs. for Real Money

Is it better for you to play online craps for free or for real money? Check out some of the features of both types of gameplay below.

Free Craps Games Game outcomes follow the same rules and results of real money play

Game outcomes follow the same rules and results of real money play You do not need to register for an account

You do not need to register for an account Beginners can test their skills

Beginners can test their skills No risk of losing any money Craps Games for Real Money The standard format of gameplay at most online casinos

The standard format of gameplay at most online casinos It can be found at the majority of online casinos

It can be found at the majority of online casinos An account and a deposit will be required

An account and a deposit will be required You will win or lose real money

Other Casino Games to Play for Free

A free craps simulator is just one example of all of the various casino table games you can play for free. If you want to keep the dice theme going, why not check out some free dice? Free roulette is a really popular option, as well. You can even branch out of table games altogether and try some free slots if you want to.

Of course, we’ve got guides to all these and more that you can check out right now. Whichever game you choose, playing for free is the best way to practice, build confidence, and enjoy the thrill without any risk.