Play Free Online Craps Games

Free Online Craps – The Essentials
Free online craps refers to rolling the virtual dice in demo mode, without risking a penny.
The general purposes of playing a free craps game are for practice or to scope out new variants. Naturally, you can also just play it for your own entertainment if you want the gameplay without the risks. After all, it is one of the most classic casino games, and one that’s loved by many.
Where Can I Find Free Craps Games?
You can play craps for free right here. We have plenty of demo games from various software providers available to check out.
Many online casinos will allow you to play craps in demo mode to get a feel for it. You can also often test online craps games for free through the manufacturers’ websites.
How to Play Free Craps Online
- Place your bet: Set your stake and choose either the Pass Line (with the shooter) or the Don’t Pass Line (against the shooter).
- Start the come-out roll: Click to make the first roll of the dice, called the come-out roll. Pass Line: A 7 or 11 wins, while a 2, 3, or 12 bet loses. Don’t Pass: A 2 or 3 wins, a 7 or 11 loses, and 12 pushes.
- Play off the point: Any other number (4, 5, 6, 8, 9, 10) rolled will become the point for the next round.
- Keep rolling the dice: The dice are rolled until either the point is hit again (Pass Line wins) or a 7 comes up first (Don’t Pass wins).
Craps Odds & Payouts
We typically use the Return to Player (RTP) rate to show the true odds of a craps game online. This will be the inverse of the house edge, the traditional way of showing the odds. So, a craps game with a house edge of 3% will have an RTP of 97%.
With an RTP of 97%, a craps game would have a theoretical payout of $97 for every $100 staked on it. Of course, luck could make the real amount very different! When you play craps online for free, there is no risk factor involved. So, the RTP and/or house edge only really matter in real money craps.
If you want to know more about craps odds, you can check out our more extensive guide on How to Play Craps.
|Craps Bets
|Description
|Payout Ratio
|Pass Line Bet
|A bet that the shooter will win
|1:1
|Don’t Pass Bet
|A bet against the shooter
|1:1
|Come Bet
|Effectively a Pass Line bet placed after the come out roll
|1:1
|Don’t Come Bet
|Effectively a Don’t Pass bet placed after the come out roll
|1:1
|Odds Bets
|An extra behind the preceding four
|Varies (2:1, 3:2, 6:5, etc.)
|Place Bets
|Any bet on a specific number to be rolled before a 7
|9:5, 7:5, 7:6 or 6:5, depending on the number
|Field Bets
|A bet on a single roll that a number lands
|1:1 (2 & 12 may pay 2:1 or 3:1)
|Big 6 / Big 8
|A bet that a 6 or an 8 will land before a 7
|1:1
|Proposition Bets
|Other types of specific numbers bets
|Varies (4:1 up to 30:1)
Craps Strategy Tips
No matter whether you want to play craps for free or for real money, it’s a good idea to consider some strategy. If you’re new to the world of craps, or if you just want some strategy advice, check out these tips.
- Start with a Pass Line Bet and Odds Bet: This offers one of the highest RTP combos you can land. It’s a great way to get started on a free craps game.
- Continue with Come Bets and Odds: Here, you’ll enjoy the same strong odds as the starting roll while you spread your action across more numbers.
- Bet Low on Prop Bets: Proposition bets are fun but risky, so it might be worth avoiding them altogether. If you really want to gamble, it’s best to keep your stake low if you play for real money.
- Look for the Low House Edge Bets: The lower the house edge, the greater your chance to win, so this is a classic tactic to go for.
- Keep Playing Craps for Free: We recommend that you play craps for free until you’re confident. Only after this should you consider playing for real money.
Pros & Cons of Free Craps Games
Pros
- No financial risk when you play craps online for free
- Allows you to explore some of the different variants
- A great way to learn the rules as a new player
- Gives you a feel for your chances to win
Cons
- Not possible to win any real money
- May get a little boring after a while
Popular Variants of Craps Games You Can Try for Free
Standard casino craps is the most common way to play craps online, whether for free or with real money. But it is not the only one. Many unique variants have different rules and side bets to check out. If you want to branch out, consider one of the following.
Bank Craps (Casino Craps)
Most craps table options you’ll find at online casinos will be bank craps, otherwise known as casino craps. It’s by far the most common variant of craps. In fact, most online casinos will only offer this version.
Bank craps follows the rules we discussed earlier in this article. That means shooter vs house, a full table layout, and a come out round with Pass Line and Don’t Pass bets. You’ll get the full range of bets here, which means more flexibility.
The reason it’s called bank craps is that the bets are against the house, which is otherwise known as the bank.
Crapless Craps
It might not sound like an oxymoron, but crapless craps is a real thing, and it is popular. Here, the Don’t Pass bet is removed. Instead, numbers like 2, 3, and 12 can establish a point instead of causing an immediate loss.
This increases the house edge by about four percentage points. So, your RTP will be lower. This is because you lose the significant betting advantage of the come-out round.
Simplified Craps
This beginner-friendly version of craps might be a good place to start if you’re new to the game. In this variant, you’ll win on 2,3,4,10,11, or 12 but lose on 5,6,7,8, or 9. It’s simpler and features quicker gameplay, which could suit casual players. However, you will have to adjust to a lower RTP. In fact, the average RTP of online simplified craps is less than 93%.
Craps for Free vs. for Real Money
Is it better for you to play online craps for free or for real money? Check out some of the features of both types of gameplay below.
Free Craps Games
- Game outcomes follow the same rules and results of real money play
- You do not need to register for an account
- Beginners can test their skills
- No risk of losing any money
Craps Games for Real Money
- The standard format of gameplay at most online casinos
- It can be found at the majority of online casinos
- An account and a deposit will be required
- You will win or lose real money
