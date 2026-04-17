CoinPoker Unveils $25 Million Crypto Series of Online Poker with Massive Main Event

The online poker world is bracing for one of the largest events in the history of the industry.

CoinPoker has officially announced the return of the Crypto Series of Online Poker with a staggering prize pool.

Massive $25 Million Total Guaranteed Prize Pool

This latest tournament series sets a new benchmark by offering a total of $25,000,000 in guaranteed prizes across the entire schedule. Players of all levels can compete in hundreds of different events designed to suit various bankrolls and skill sets.

The sheer scale of the $25 million guarantee highlights the rapid growth of decentralized poker platforms in the current gaming market. This massive figure ensures that every event in the series carries significant weight for professional and recreational players alike.

Record Breaking $2,500,000 Main Event Details

The crown jewel of the series is the Main Event which features a massive $2,500,000 guaranteed prize pool for the winner and top finishers. This single tournament represents one of the largest individual prize pots ever seen on a crypto-integrated poker platform.

Competitive players will have the chance to turn relatively small buy-ins into life-changing sums of money during this flagship competition. The structure is designed to reward patient play and high-level strategy over several grueling days of digital poker action.

Enhanced Experience on the CoinPoker Platform

The entire Crypto Series of Online Poker will take place on the native CoinPoker application using advanced blockchain technology. This setup provides participants with instant withdrawals and a provably fair gaming environment that traditional poker sites often lack.

The platform continues to attract a global audience by removing traditional banking barriers and offering a seamless experience for crypto enthusiasts. With the $25 million series starting soon the community is preparing for a period of unprecedented competitive intensity.