Nintendo Switch 2: Everything we know so far

When the first Nintendo Switch console released back in 2017, it was a revelation – a vision of a portable gaming future. Everyone scrambled to get their hands on one, and now, seven years later, we’re all hotly anticipating its successor.

Will it be the Nintendo Switch 2? Will it be called something entirely new and different? The internet is abuzz with questions as countless journalists, hobbyists and fans scour social media for clues.

All eyes are on Nintendo’s upcoming console, and despite the company’s consistent candour in affirming there’s no official Nintendo Switch 2 news as yet, the hype is increasing every day. To satisfy your curiosity, here’s everything we know about the Nintendo Switch 2 (so far).

“In addition to announcing the dual shows, Nintendo has also confirmed this Nintendo Direct won’t include any news or announcements for the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2. That said, we can still expect a few nice surprises.”

“In its newly-released financial report, the company has confirmed significant drops for net sales (-46.5%), operating profit (-70.6%) and net profit (-55.3%), with this comparative loss attributed to “special factors” in Q1 2024, including the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.”

“For now, there’s no news about the next Nintendo console, and until a release is firmly locked in, Nintendo is likely to continue its temporary downturn. Based on colour in its financial report, the Q1 result is not unexpected for Nintendo, and it will likely continue in a holding pattern until the launch of its next console. When this happens, we can expect a sharp uptick in Nintendo’s results.”

“Though we knew for sure there would be no mention of the Nintendo Switch successor console, that doesn’t mean we weren’t blown away. There were plenty of trailers that were primed and ready for us to lay our eager eyes on – including The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, Mario & Luigi: Brothership, and much more.”

May 8th, 2024: Nintendo will announce Switch 2 console by March 2025

“Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa has taken to Twitter / X to formally announce the company will reveal its next console – colloquially known as the Nintendo Switch 2 – by March 2025. While the announcement was light on detail, that hasn’t stopped the excitement, as fans anticipate the long-awaited console.”

“Per Vandal, which accurately reported on the Switch OLED prior to reveal, the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 will have refreshed Joy-Con controllers that attach magnetically, rather than by sliding rail. This suggests the new Joy-Cons will feature a refreshed design, and that older Joy-Cons may not be compatible with the main chassis of the Nintendo Switch 2.”

Image: Nintendo

While Nintendo has said we’ll see the Switch’s successor released in this fiscal year, that may not be the case. Journalist Christopher Dring said during a recent GamesIndustry.biz podcast, “No developer I’ve spoken to expects it to launch in this financial year, in fact, they’ve been told not to expect it in this financial year.”

Further, in August 2024, a report from Japanese analyst Hideki Yasuda (translated by Automaton Media) indicated the Switch’s successor will launch in the first half of next year. Given Nintendo’s fiscal year will end in March 2025, speculation online has led to an assumed release date between April 2025 and June 2025 – though there’s no word as yet about how legitimate those rumours may be.

Will the Nintendo Switch 2 be revealed at Nintendo Direct?

If there’s one thing Nintendo is good at, it’s keeping the public informed, especially when it comes to whether we will or won’t be hearing any news about its next console. For the past few Nintendo Direct broadcasts, posts have gone out on Nintendo’s official X/Twitter accounts making it very clear to fans that they’re not quite ready to share more.

The upside of this candour is that the chances of a surprise drop of information are slightly lower. Eager fans should keep an eye on Nintendo’s social channels for any insight.

For the Nintendo Direct showcase in late August, there will not be any mention of the Switch successor, as per a tweet from the Nintendo main account.

How much will the Nintendo Switch 2 cost?

While we’re still waiting on any details of the console’s release, specs and price, we do know that when its predecessor released in 2017, it retailed for around AUD $469.95 in Australia. Nowadays, you can purchase a Nintendo Switch for just over AUD $400, with OLED versions retailing for closer to AUD $500.

Given inflation, demand, and the fact that there’s so much hype surrounding it already, we wouldn’t be surprised if the Nintendo Switch 2 has a higher starting price point on release.

According to analyst Dr. Serkan Toto in an interview with GamesIndustry.biz, “I believe the next hardware will drop next year for $400 [USD]. There is a high chance that games will cost more, too: $70 [USD].”

If that holds true, then in Australian dollars, we’d be looking at a price somewhere about the AUD $600 mark for the console.

Read: Pokemon Legends: Z-A: What is the next Pokemon game?

What are the launch titles for the Nintendo Switch 2?

While we’re still waiting on any concrete information about the Switch successor, we can have a little fun hypothesising about which titles are likely to come along with it. There are some clear frontrunners – a new Luigi’s Mansion is our top pick – but there’s actually a pretty good rationale behind some games over others, and some we can rule a few out.

It’s unlikely to be a Legend of Zelda game, given the upcoming release of Echoes of Wisdom. It’s unlikely to be anything that hasn’t yet been announced. But you know what is likely? According to VDGMS, “7 out of 11 times (64%) that Nintendo launched a console, there was a new Mario game to go with it.”

Chances are high that Pokemon: Z-A will feature as one of the first games in the line-up, and thanks to the above statistics, there’s a decent chance there will be a Mario instalment.

Will the Nintendo Switch 2 be backward compatible with Switch games?

The honest answer around backward compatibility is that nobody knows for sure yet, but given the slew of titles that were announced during June’s Nintendo Direct, chances are reasonably good. Tentpole releases like Metroid Prime 4 deserve a strong, long lifespan, so exclusively releasing on the original Switch could be quite limiting – although, you never know.