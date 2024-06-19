The Nintendo Direct for June 2024 was certainly packed with surprising news and unexpected announcements. Though we knew for sure there would be no mention of the Nintendo Switch successor console, that doesn’t mean we weren’t blown away.

There were plenty of trailers that were primed and ready for us to lay our eager eyes on – including The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, Mario & Luigi: Brothership, and much more.

Here are all the biggest announcements from the latest Nintendo Direct Showcase.

Mario & Luigi: Brothership

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Mario & Luigi: Brothership marks the first new entry in the Mario & Luigi series in almost a decade – and we are READY for it. Thankfully we won’t be waiting too long: the game is set to release 7 November 2024.

Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition will be available 18 July 2024. It got a brand new trailer during the Nintendo Direct, showing off new mini-game battles.

Fairy Tail 2

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Fairy Tail 2, a new adaptation of the classic manga/anime series, will be arriving in Winter 2024 [Northern Hemisphere].

FANTASIAN: Neo Dimension

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Keen on FANTASIAN: Neo Dimension? It’ll be here in time for a much-needed break – coming this year, over the holidays.

MIO: Memories In Orbit

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

With a striking art style and a lot of energy, MIO: Memories In Orbit is one Nintendo Direct announcement that has us intrigued. It arrives in 2025, and we can’t wait to see more.

Disney Illusion Island: Mystery in Monoth

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

The free Disney Illusion Island: Mystery in Monoth update will be available later today.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Hello Kitty Island Adventure is coming to Nintendo Switch in early 2025. Check out our preview of the Nintendo Switch build here.

Looney Tunes: Wacky World of Sports

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

That’s not quite all, folks. Looney Tunes: Wacky World of Sports is arriving in Autumn 2024 [Northern Hemisphere].

Among Us

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

From Noisemaker to Tracker, play a selection of new roles in Among Us, right now!

Farmagia

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Raise an army of creatures in this brand new monster-farming and action RPG. Farmagia will launch 1 November 2024.

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

One of the more colourful announcements of June 2024’s Nintendo Direct – Donkey Kong Country Returns HD is set to launch on 16 January 2025.

Dragon Quest III HD 2D Remake (and I & II)

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Not just one, not even two, but three Dragon Quest games are getting the HD-2D remake treatment in 2025.

Funko Fusion

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Read: Funko Fusion preview – Reimagining pop culture movie moments in gloriously weird fashion

Funko Fusion got a new Switch-specific trailer during the Nintendo Direct, revealing core elements of gameplay and some of the characters you can expect.

THE NEW DENPA MEN

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

THE NEW DENPA MEN will emerge as a timed exclusive for Nintendo Switch on 22 July 2024.

Metal Slug Attack Reloaded

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Straight from the Nintendo Direct to you, Metal Slug Attack Reloaded is available right now.

Darkest Dungeon II

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Edgy and enticing, Darkest Dungeon II will be available for Nintendo Switch on 15 July 2024.

Nintendo Switch Online and Expansion Pack releases

Four classic games are now available for Nintendo Switch Online and Expansion Pack members:

Turok: Dinosaur Hunter

Perfect Dark

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past Four Swords

Metroid: Zero Mission

Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero is a cute and colourful sequel to the original Phantom Brave, which debuted in 2004. The new game is set to launch in 2025.

MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Though no official date was attached to the announcement at this Nintendo Direct, MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics will arrive sometime in 2024. It collects a range of classic Marvel and Capcom fighting games, including The Punisher.

Super Mario Party Jamboree

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Ready to get your party on? Super Mario Party Jamboree will arrive on 17 October 2024. This incoming sequel has massive board game stages, 110 mini-games, and a range of online and local multiplayer modes for the “biggest” Mario Party yet.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Possibly one of the most unexpected, yet incredibly welcome announcements of this Nintendo Direct, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is a new Zelda game that allows players to step into Zelda’s shoes. The game is set to arrive on 26 September 2024.

Just Dance 2025 Edition

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

With 40 new songs from Ariana Grande, Green Day and more, Just Dance 2025 Edition will release in October 2024.

LEGO Horizon Adventures

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

LEGO Horizon Adventures will release in the Holiday period of 2024. This game transports Aloy of Guerrilla’s Horizon series into a lush, Lego-fied post-apocalypse filled with adorable Lego enemies and friends.

Read: Summer Game Fest: LEGO Horizon Adventures and Astro Bot previews

Stray

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

This kitty has ventured far. Stray will be coming to Nintendo Switch in the 2024 holiday period.

Tales of the Shire: A Lord of the Rings Game

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

We’re absolutely thrilled to see a glimpse of Tales of the Shire: A Lord of the Rings Game at this Nintendo Direct. There’s only a short wait to go for this game: it’s set to release in Holiday 2024.

Ace Attorney: Investigations Collection

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

The Ace Attorney Investigations Collection, bringing together Ace Attorney Investigations: Miles Edgeworth and Ace Attorney Investigations 2: Prosecutor’s Gambit, will be available on 6 September 2024.

The Hundred Line -Last Defense Academy-

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

The Hundred Line -Last Defense Academy- will be available in early 2025.

Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven will be available on 24 October 2024.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

The final announcement of this Nintendo Direct was massive.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is back on track, and it’s finally set to launch in 2025.