Alleged Nintendo Switch 2 prototype surfaces online

New images posted to Reddit are alleged to show off the design of the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2, thanks to leaks from a China-based warehouse. The images include a range of photos of updated Joy-Con shells, and CAD renders of what the final console could look like.

Per these images, the Nintendo Switch 2 will be rather similar to the original Nintendo Switch, but with rounder edges, a larger 8-inch screen, magnetic-attaching Joy-Cons, and USB-C ports on the top and bottom of the console. Further details allege the Switch 2 will have 12GB RAM, 256GB internal storage, and support for HDMI 2.1.

Notably, the origin of these images is still unverified, and their legitimacy is also under question According to the Reddit user who shared them, the original poster obtained a “shell model” from the manufacturer of the Nintendo Switch 2, and then “reverse designed it” to create a CAD mockup they believe aligns with the final design for the console.

Even in posting this, the user cautioned that truth is key to this legitimacy – and there’s still every chance the original poster has generated these images themselves.

As we head towards an official announcement for the Nintendo Switch 2 and keen fans get restless, new leaks and rumours like this are far more likely to pop up. Of course, the manufacturers are likely working on the console as we speak, so there is strong potential for this to be legitimate, but we must also consider that with the rise of accessible generative AI, it’s now far easier to fake leaks like this.

The images posted do look fairly real, for what it’s worth, and they seem to align with the earlier descriptions of the Nintendo Switch 2 shared by analysts, but a grain of salt remains needed until an official announcement is made.

For now, all we know for sure is that Nintendo plans to reveal the next Nintendo Switch by March 2025, likely with plans for it to launch in mid or late 2025. Some time over the coming months, likely around the holiday period, we expect Nintendo will announce a dedicated Nintendo Direct, where this console will be unveiled in full. It won’t be until then that we can determine whether the overnight leaks are legitimate.