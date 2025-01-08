Nintendo Switch 2 dock allegedly revealed in new image

Piece by piece, the Nintendo Switch 2 is seemingly being revealed. Like some sort of puzzle, an array of leakers and industry insiders are revealing images and news about this upcoming console, with each providing a new tidbit, all adding up to a more complete picture.

Earlier this week, the Nintendo Switch 2’s Joy-Cons were seemingly revealed in images posted to Reddit via online forum Baidu Tieba. These revealed glimpses at a new connection system for the controllers, as well as a familiar light-blue colour scheme.

Now, a new image has seemingly revealed a first look at the Nintendo Switch 2’s docking system.

Journalist Laura Kate Dale posted an image of this dock on Bluesky, reportedly sent by a “trusted source.” The image is a large close-up of the left half of the Nintendo Switch 2’s dock, with input and output visible, and other details blurred – likely for security, as serial numbers may lead back to the original source.

The dock itself appears fairly plain – it’s a dark grey, like its predecessor, and features vents for air, as well as a stopper of sorts at the top. Its power input is noted as being 20V/3A, and its output is 15V/2.8A. Dale also reported their source claimed the dock supports a 60W charger.

Should this be the case, it’s believed the original Nintendo Switch charger won’t support the Nintendo Switch 2, or at least it will be significantly less efficient.

For now, that’s all Dale was willing to report and “confident to run.” As for the legitimacy of this reveal, it’s worth noting Dale is a seasoned journalist with a strong reputation, and that with the Nintendo Switch 2’s planned reveal approaching, legitimate looks at the device are fairly expected. While there are those who will likely take advantage of this anticipation, so far, the alleged images of the Nintendo Switch 2 seem to align with previously reported information, and are innocuous enough to be considered plausible.

As for when we’ll get our first official look at the console, rather than the current piecemeal approach, Nintendo has promised more news by April 2025. With leaks and rumours heating up, and seemingly with some insiders now getting a proper hands-on with the device, we could hear more news in the coming weeks.

Given Nintendo ‘s past approach, we anticipate a casual announcement for a reveal on social media shortly, followed by an in-depth presentation about the Nintendo Switch 2 and its major features. There’s certainly much more to come on this console, so stay tuned.