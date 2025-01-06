Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons allegedly revealed in new photos

This year, we’ll officially get our first glimpses at the Nintendo Switch 2. Before then, leakers appear to be doing all the work for Nintendo . As recently posted on Reddit, it appears the first images of the Nintendo Switch 2’s Joy-Cons have been revealed via online forum Baidu Tieba, with new images showing off the back and sides of a single controller.

As with all rumours, it’s best to take this with a grain of salt – after all, in the era of generative AI and accessible 3D printing, it’s very easy to fake tech leaks – but the images posted do appear legitimate. In them, a person holds a Joy-Con at two angles, revealing a compact and familiar design that aligns with previous alleged leaks of Nintendo Switch design specifications.

The Joy-Con features a dark grey chassis and light blue sides. There’s SL and SR shoulder buttons on the side, a connector button, and multiple different ports. Notably, the light blue side of the controller sticks out from the main chassis, suggesting it will still slide into the main body of Nintendo ‘s upcoming console, as with its predecessor. Prior leaks suggested the new Joy-Cons will also feature a magnetic locking system to better attach to the main body of the console and strengthen their pairing.

As many commenters on Reddit have pointed out, while there is a chance the images released are fake, design details and prior rumours do seem to suggest legitimacy. Others have noted a serial number printed on the back of the Joy-Con, which may be traced back to the poster of these images.

At this stage, it’s impossible to confirm whether the images revealed are legitimate or not, until Nintendo reveals more about the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2. As previously confirmed, the company will announce the console by April 2025, so we anticipate news imminently.

It’s highly likely there will be a major Nintendo Direct showcase for the console within the next three months, with hardware and software announcements on the menu. As a side effect of this upcoming presentation, we’re set to see exactly how accurate leaks and rumours over the last few months have been.

For anyone anticipating the new console, it’s best to stay tuned for that official reveal, although for those impatient for more news, rumours and tidbits discovered along the way are always a treat to analyse and discuss – and these new, alleged Joy-Con images are certainly intriguing.