Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons allegedly revealed in new photos

This year, we’ll officially get our first glimpses at the
As with all rumours, it’s best to take this with a grain of salt – after all, in the era of generative AI and accessible 3D printing, it’s very easy to fake tech leaks – but the images posted do appear legitimate. In them, a person holds a Joy-Con at two angles, revealing a compact and familiar design that aligns with previous alleged leaks of
The Joy-Con features a dark grey chassis and light blue sides. There’s SL and SR shoulder buttons on the side, a connector button, and multiple different ports. Notably, the light blue side of the controller sticks out from the main chassis, suggesting it will still slide into the main body of
As many commenters on Reddit have pointed out, while there is a chance the images released are fake, design details and prior rumours do seem to suggest legitimacy. Others have noted a serial number printed on the back of the Joy-Con, which may be traced back to the poster of these images.
Read: Everything we know about the Nintendo Switch 2
At this stage, it’s impossible to confirm whether the images revealed are legitimate or not, until
It’s highly likely there will be a major
For anyone anticipating the new console, it’s best to stay tuned for that official reveal, although for those impatient for more news, rumours and tidbits discovered along the way are always a treat to analyse and discuss – and these new, alleged Joy-Con images are certainly intriguing.