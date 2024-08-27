Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase and Indie World set for tonight

Nintendo has announced a blockbuster Nintendo Direct for tonight, with one half of the show being a dedicated Partner Showcase, and the other being an Indie World. These offshoots focus solely on third-party games coming to Nintendo Switch, so keen watchers can expect announcements from a range of non-Nintendo developers.

In addition to announcing the dual shows, Nintendo has also confirmed this Nintendo Direct won’t include any news or announcements for the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2. That said, we can still expect a few nice surprises.

Following various leaks for a MySims game for Nintendo Switch, we could see an official announcement for this classic life sim. Perhaps Fantasy Life i will get a release date update. With 40 minutes of news promised, there could be a range of other announcements in store – and of course, that’s led to speculation about Hollow Knight: Silksong. This game has been in development for several years, and there have been various disappointments with its lack of appearances at past Nintendo Direct.

Read: MySims looks set for revival on Nintendo Switch

The reality is Hollow Knight: Silksong has to appear at some point, and it’s still likely to appear on Nintendo Switch before the console is replaced by a successor. That could mean this Nintendo Direct is finally “the one” – but as always, it’s best to temper expectations.

How to watch the Nintendo Direct of August 2024: Timezones

The Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase and Indie World of 27 August will take place at the following times around the world:

Australia – 12:00 am AEST (28 August) | 11:30 pm ACST | 10:00 pm AWST (27 August)

– 12:00 am AEST (28 August) | 11:30 pm ACST | 10:00 pm AWST (27 August) New Zealand – 2:00 am NZST (28 August)

– 2:00 am NZST (28 August) United States – 7:00 am PT | 10:00 am ET (27 August)

– 7:00 am PT | 10:00 am ET (27 August) United Kingdom – 2:00 pm GMT | 3:00 pm BST (27 August)

You’ll be able to watch both shows back-to-back live on YouTube.