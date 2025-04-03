We’ve been patiently (and not-so-patiently) waiting for news of the
After a huge March Direct earlier this week, there were high hopes for some big titles to also get a reveal as part of the event, and we were thoroughly rewarded with news of a brand new Mario Kart, Donkey Kong, and more. With a wild hour-long presentation packed with news, it’s little wonder that eager fans were huddled around their screens, ready to lay eyes on what’s to come.
Read: Everything we know about the Nintendo Switch 2
Everything confirmed at the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct
Mario Kart World will launch same day as the
Nintendo Switch 2
Kicking off the show, we got a trailer for the highly anticipated next instalment of Mario Kart – Mario Kart World, which will launch exclusively on
Mario Kart World is set to launch on the same day as the
GameChat and screen-sharing
Ever wanted to chat via your
GameShare enables local play, but differently
With
Some nitty-gritty
Nintendo Switch 2 details
With double the pixels of the original Switch, the
In addition to the bottom USB-C port at the bottom of the console, there’s now also an additional port on top – perfect for the external camera, or even just to provide a better angle for charging.
In handheld mode, the screen will be capable of displaying graphics at 1080p. In docked mode, the console will be capable of 4K graphics.
Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour is a paid game revealing more about the console’s hardware
In order to familiarise yourself with the new console, new players are encouraged to play through Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour – an introductory game that functions as an entertaining tutorial. From golf games and tech demos, each element will uncover further secrets and details.
Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour is a paid digital-only game that will be available same day as the console.
Nintendo Switch 2: Official launch date
The
Nintendo Switch 2: Official Australian Price
As announced post-Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, the official price tag for the console in Australia is AUD $699.95.
Nintendo Switch 2 Edition games
Nintendo Switch 2 games (new games that are designed specifically for the console),
Introducing
With improved graphics, additional features and a whole host of improvements, these look fascinating. If you already own the original edition of an applicable game, you can level up by purchasing an upgrade pack.
Drag x Drive wheelchair basketball game announced
This new 3v3 sports game looks to be fast-paced and exciting, using both Joy-Cons as a mouse for maximum control.
All the big third-party games coming to
Nintendo Switch
Here’s all the big third-party games confirmed to be launching on
- Hades 2
- Street Fighter 6
- Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion
- Split Fiction (launch day)
- EA Sports FC
- Madden NFL
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4
- Hitman: World of Assassination
- Project 007 (from IO Interactive)
- Bravely Default Flying Fairy (Remastered)
- Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut
- Borderlands 4
- WWE 2K
- NBA 2K
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Deltarune
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Two Point Museum
- Fast Fusion
- Shadow Labyrinth
- Reanimal
- Fortnite
- Civilization 7
- Enter the Gungeon 2
- Wild Hearts
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade
- Witchbrook
- Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma
- Marvel Cosmic Invasion
- STARSEEKER: Astroneer Expeditions
- Survival Kids
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment announced
Huge news – a new Hyrule Warriors prequel story to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is currently in the works, coming “this Winter” [Northern Hemisphere], which equates to the fourth quarter of the year for anyone in a different hemisphere.
GameCube titles are coming to
Nintendo Switch Online
A whole host of classic GameCube games will be coming to
A Hollow Knight: Silksong release window has been confirmed!
With just the briefest of inclusions in a round-up of games coming to the
Read: Hollow Knight: Silksong metadata changes inspire new hope
FromSoftware’s The Duskbloods has officially been announced for 2026
A brand new FromSoftware game is coming in 2026, entitled The Duskbloods, with an appropriately ominous trailer, stunning visuals and impeccable character design as per usual.
Kirby Air Riders is zooming onto
Nintendo Switch 2
Timing-wise, it’s only right that we got a cheeky little glimpse at Kirby Air Riders, coming this year – over 20 years after the release of the original.
Donkey Kong Bananza has the best pun of the night
Rounding off the show with a fun pun, Donkey Kong Bananza is coming later this year, on 17 July 2025. This is a new 3D platformer starring the titular Donkey Kong, smashing his way through an adventure that looks decidedly Mario Odyssey-like. It frankly looks sick as hell, and we’re keen to demolish a bunch of stuff in this new adventure.
To check out all the news for yourself, follow along via YouTube, and the official Nintendo website.