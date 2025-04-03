We’ve been patiently (and not-so-patiently) waiting for news of the Nintendo Switch 2 to drop for months now, and the time is finally upon us – the Nintendo Switch 2 specific Direct revealed a whole host of details about the upcoming console, and we are utterly hyped about them all.

After a huge March Direct earlier this week, there were high hopes for some big titles to also get a reveal as part of the event, and we were thoroughly rewarded with news of a brand new Mario Kart, Donkey Kong, and more. With a wild hour-long presentation packed with news, it’s little wonder that eager fans were huddled around their screens, ready to lay eyes on what’s to come.

Read: Everything we know about the Nintendo Switch 2

Mario Kart World will launch same day as the Nintendo Switch 2

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Kicking off the show, we got a trailer for the highly anticipated next instalment of Mario Kart – Mario Kart World, which will launch exclusively on Nintendo Switch 2. With grinding, wall-driving and more, we’re extremely hyped for this. With a much greater scope for where you can drive – including off-track and scenic drives with friends – it looks set to be a much more expansive edition of the beloved game.

Mario Kart World is set to launch on the same day as the Nintendo Switch 2, and will have its own Direct closer to the date.

GameChat and screen-sharing

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Ever wanted to chat via your Nintendo Switch? The addition of the new C button in the Nintendo Switch 2 allows you to communicate with your fellow players, pulling up a chat menu that enables you to chat via a microphone built into the system. Screen sharing is now also an option, giving you greater scope to play collaboratively, and a new external Nintendo Switch 2 camera peripheral allows you to pop your face on-screen to video chat while playing (which will be available same day as the console).

GameShare enables local play, but differently

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

With Nintendo Switch 2, we will be able to play locally with friends, sharing compatible games across multiple consoles in the same location.

Some nitty-gritty Nintendo Switch 2 details

With double the pixels of the original Switch, the Nintendo Switch 2 supports up to 120FPS, with a vivid LCD screen that supports HDR. Size seems to be a focus here – the SL and SR buttons are bigger, and so are the directional sticks – all to make things more comfortable. Both the joy-cons can be also used as a mouse for compatible games, if applicable.

In addition to the bottom USB-C port at the bottom of the console, there’s now also an additional port on top – perfect for the external camera, or even just to provide a better angle for charging.

In handheld mode, the screen will be capable of displaying graphics at 1080p. In docked mode, the console will be capable of 4K graphics.

Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour is a paid game revealing more about the console’s hardware

In order to familiarise yourself with the new console, new players are encouraged to play through Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour – an introductory game that functions as an entertaining tutorial. From golf games and tech demos, each element will uncover further secrets and details.

Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour is a paid digital-only game that will be available same day as the console.

The Nintendo Switch 2 will officially launch on 5 June 2025.

Nintendo Switch 2: Official Australian Price

As announced post-Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, the official price tag for the console in Australia is AUD $699.95.

Nintendo Switch 2 Edition games

Nintendo Switch 2 games (new games that are designed specifically for the console), Nintendo Switch games (which can be played thanks to backwards compatibility) will both be playable on the new console. Excitingly, however, a third option is now available.

Introducing Nintendo Switch 2 Edition games: updated versions of original console games that have new features, upgraded features and more – such as Super Mario Party Jamboree (Switch 2 Edition), The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Switch 2 Edition), The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Switch 2 Edition), Metroid Prime 4 Beyond (Switch 2 Edition), and Pokemon Legends Z-A, which will have both a Nintendo Switch version and a Nintendo Switch 2 Edition.

With improved graphics, additional features and a whole host of improvements, these look fascinating. If you already own the original edition of an applicable game, you can level up by purchasing an upgrade pack.

Drag x Drive wheelchair basketball game announced

This new 3v3 sports game looks to be fast-paced and exciting, using both Joy-Cons as a mouse for maximum control.

All the big third-party games coming to Nintendo Switch

Image: FromSoftware

Here’s all the big third-party games confirmed to be launching on Nintendo Switch 2 so far:

Hades 2

Street Fighter 6

Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion

Split Fiction (launch day)

EA Sports FC

Madden NFL

Hogwarts Legacy

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4

Hitman: World of Assassination

Project 007 (from IO Interactive)

Bravely Default Flying Fairy (Remastered)

Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut

Borderlands 4

WWE 2K

NBA 2K

Cyberpunk 2077

Deltarune

Star Wars Outlaws

Two Point Museum

Fast Fusion

Shadow Labyrinth

Reanimal

Fortnite

Civilization 7

Enter the Gungeon 2

Wild Hearts

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade

Witchbrook

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma

Marvel Cosmic Invasion

Shadow Labyrinth

STARSEEKER: Astroneer Expeditions

Survival Kids

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment announced

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Huge news – a new Hyrule Warriors prequel story to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is currently in the works, coming “this Winter” [Northern Hemisphere], which equates to the fourth quarter of the year for anyone in a different hemisphere.

GameCube titles are coming to Nintendo Switch Online

A whole host of classic GameCube games will be coming to Nintendo Switch 2, including Soulcalibur 2, The Wind Waker, F-Zero GX, Luigi’s Mansion and more. A new controller that looks like the original GameCube controller will also be available on the same day.

A Hollow Knight: Silksong release window has been confirmed!

Image: Team Cherry

With just the briefest of inclusions in a round-up of games coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 this year, it looks like Hollow Knight: Silksong has officially got itself a 2025 release window. It’s not much, but we’ll take what we can get when it comes to this highly anticipated title!

Read: Hollow Knight: Silksong metadata changes inspire new hope

FromSoftware’s The Duskbloods has officially been announced for 2026

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

A brand new FromSoftware game is coming in 2026, entitled The Duskbloods, with an appropriately ominous trailer, stunning visuals and impeccable character design as per usual.

Kirby Air Riders is zooming onto Nintendo Switch 2

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Timing-wise, it’s only right that we got a cheeky little glimpse at Kirby Air Riders, coming this year – over 20 years after the release of the original.

Donkey Kong Bananza has the best pun of the night

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Rounding off the show with a fun pun, Donkey Kong Bananza is coming later this year, on 17 July 2025. This is a new 3D platformer starring the titular Donkey Kong, smashing his way through an adventure that looks decidedly Mario Odyssey-like. It frankly looks sick as hell, and we’re keen to demolish a bunch of stuff in this new adventure.

To check out all the news for yourself, follow along via YouTube, and the official Nintendo website.