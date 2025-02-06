Nintendo Switch 2 Direct: Global reveal time confirmed

The Nintendo Direct dedicated to the full reveal of the Nintendo Switch 2 will officially air on 2 April 2025. While we knew this already, Nintendo has now also locked in exact timing for this showcase, revealing when keen viewers can tune in – and in the case of those in the Southern Hemisphere, how late you’ll have to stay up.

For a brief refresher, the upcoming Nintendo Direct is planned as the proper introduction to the Nintendo Switch 2. Nintendo previously revealed the form factor of the console in a jazzy little video focussed on its individual components, improvements compared to the Nintendo Switch, and the arrival of a new Mario Kart.

This video was notably lacking detail, and instead teased a bigger reveal for the future, arriving in April. We anticipate this show will be fairly meaty, likely revealing the release date and price point of the upcoming console. Ideally, its launch lineup will also be outlined, with at least a handful of new games confirmed.

Since the release of Mario & Luigi: Brothership in November 2024, Nintendo has been relatively quiet about new and upcoming games, so there’s certainly hope it’s cooking up something grand for the Nintendo Switch 2.

The company also has a reputation for holding onto big reveals, so there could be something special on the way. Whatever the case, the upcoming Nintendo Direct will be must-see, particularly for those looking forward to the next chapter for Nintendo .

All that said, here’s when you’ll be able to tune in.

Nintendo Switch 2 Direct: Global time zones

The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct will air on 2 April 2025 (or 3 April), at the following times around the world:

Australia – 1:00 am AEDT | 12:30 am ACDT | 12:00 am AEST (3 April) | 11:30 pm ACST | 10:00 pm AWST (2 April)

– 1:00 am AEDT | 12:30 am ACDT | 12:00 am AEST (3 April) | 11:30 pm ACST | 10:00 pm AWST (2 April) New Zealand – 3:00 am NZDT (3 April)

– 3:00 am NZDT (3 April) United States – 6:00 am PT | 9:00 am ET (2 April)

– 6:00 am PT | 9:00 am ET (2 April) United Kingdom – 3:00 pm BST | 2:00 pm GMT (2 April)

As usual, the show will be live via YouTube, and the official Nintendo website.