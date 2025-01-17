The Nintendo Switch 2 has officially been revealed

The moment we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived: Nintendo has dropped a reveal trailer for the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2. In the wake of extensive leaks and speculation, the trailer finally answers a lot of questions – and inevitably brings up a few new ones.

The trailer showcases the Nintendo Switch 2’s form, comparing it in size to its predecessor and demonstrating small changes in profile and scale. The sleek animation makes for an interesting watch, and shows off a new kickstand, dock, and updated magnetic Joy-Cons.

On the note of Joy-Cons, there is a lingering curiosity about one of the buttons spotted in the trailer. Where earlier reports and leaks had suggested the reintroduction of a C-button, the button in question was unlabelled and its function is as yet unconfirmed – though that hasn’t stopped users on social media from speculating.

Read: Nintendo Switch 2: How accurate were the leaks and rumours?

Speculation and size upgrades aside, we now also know for sure the Nintendo Switch 2 definitely supports cartridges from the original Switch, which is great news for anyone who still holds strong on physical media. While we’d heard last year that backward compatibility was a goer, the question of whether that extended beyond digital games was unanswered until now.

As a dab of icing on top of the stealthily-released cake, we also got a peek at what looks to be a new Mario Kart. When it rains it pours, right?

While we are yet to hear any information about the Switch 2’s internal makeup and power, it seems certain that we’ll be hearing more very shortly.

Read: Nintendo Switch 2: Predicting all the major launch titles

Nintendo confirmed there will be a special Nintendo Direct coming to discuss the upcoming console, which will take place on the 2 April 2025.

Check out the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal trailer

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Read: Nintendo Switch 2 Experience: Schedule and host cities revealed