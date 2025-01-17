News

The Nintendo Switch 2 has officially been revealed

The reveal trailer for the Nintendo Switch 2 showcased the console's bigger design, plus a look at a potential new Mario Kart.
17 Jan 2025 3:59
Steph Panecasio
Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo

Image: Nintendo

The moment we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived: Nintendo has dropped a reveal trailer for the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2. In the wake of extensive leaks and speculation, the trailer finally answers a lot of questions – and inevitably brings up a few new ones.

The trailer showcases the Nintendo Switch 2’s form, comparing it in size to its predecessor and demonstrating small changes in profile and scale. The sleek animation makes for an interesting watch, and shows off a new kickstand, dock, and updated magnetic Joy-Cons.

On the note of Joy-Cons, there is a lingering curiosity about one of the buttons spotted in the trailer. Where earlier reports and leaks had suggested the reintroduction of a C-button, the button in question was unlabelled and its function is as yet unconfirmed – though that hasn’t stopped users on social media from speculating.

Speculation and size upgrades aside, we now also know for sure the Nintendo Switch 2 definitely supports cartridges from the original Switch, which is great news for anyone who still holds strong on physical media. While we’d heard last year that backward compatibility was a goer, the question of whether that extended beyond digital games was unanswered until now.

As a dab of icing on top of the stealthily-released cake, we also got a peek at what looks to be a new Mario Kart. When it rains it pours, right?

While we are yet to hear any information about the Switch 2’s internal makeup and power, it seems certain that we’ll be hearing more very shortly.

Nintendo confirmed there will be a special Nintendo Direct coming to discuss the upcoming console, which will take place on the 2 April 2025.

Check out the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal trailer

Steph Panecasio

Steph Panecasio is the Managing Editor of GamesHub. An award-winning culture and games journalist with an interest in all things spooky, she knows a lot about death but not enough about keeping her plants alive. Find her on all platforms as @StephPanecasio for ramblings about Lord of the Rings and her current WIP novel.

