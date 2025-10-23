The long-rumoured Mega Evolution expansion has finally arrived to Pokemon TCG Pocket, just in time for the game’s one-year anniversary. In fact, it’s not the only update to coincide with this occasion, and all of them combined make it the optimal time for fans of the game to jump back in.

With the release of Pokemon Legends: Z-A still topping the UK gaming charts and also featuring Mega Evolution prominently as a mechanic, there’s good reason to think that this update might help TCG Pocket appeal to a new audience brought in by Z-A.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Mega Rising Update

The Mega Rising expansion, which introduces Mega Evolutions to the game, will arrive on October 30th. To commemorate this, players will be gifted several booster packs from this expansion, which can be claimed under “Gifts.”

These will be Mega Gyarados, Mega Blaziken and Mega Altaria booster packs and can help players to get a taste of what the expansion adds to the game without having to immediately fork out in-game currency at the store.

Other Pokemon TCG Pocket Anniversary Updates

For the first anniversary, the game will be launching special missions. These special missions will be limited time events, taking place between October 29th at 11:00 pm PT to December 16th at 9:59pm PT and include a variety of rewards, like a special emblem that acknowledges the anniversary of the game.

There will also be a PROMO Reissue Drop Event running between 11:00pm PT on October 29th to November 8th at 9:59pm PT where players can take on special solo battles to obtain previously released A Series promo packs volumes 1-6 and 8-13.

In addition to this, there will be a PROMO Reissue Wonder Pick Event – October 29th 11:00pm PT – November 13th at 9:59pm PT – where A Series promo cards previously available from Wonder Pick will reappear in Wonder Picks during this period. Players can also complete missions to earn an event shop ticket which can be exchanged for one promo card at the Shop. Wonder Pick will also include improvements like displaying the number of cards players currently own and ensuring that previously unobtained cards appear more frequently.

Quality-of-Life Updates



As an addition, the Pokemon TCG Pocket team has also used this as an opportunity to implement some quality-of-life updates that players have been asking for. The recent Deluxe Pack Ex was heavily criticised by fans, so this should go some way to helping the game get back on track.

Several of these smaller updates were recently outlined in a newsletter ahead of the anniversary, which also quietly confirmed the existence of the then-unnamed Mega Rising expansion. The bulk of these new updates revolve around the new share feature, wherein players can share and receive one card per day which includes ♢–♢♢♢♢ rarity cards.

There will also be an expansion of the trading mechanics in the game, allowing trading from the latest expansions and booster packs, as well as allowing for trading of ★★ and Shiny 1–Shiny 2 rarity cards.