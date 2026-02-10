Roblox Creator Earnings 2025: Top Developers Average $1.3 Million as Platform Grows

The digital economy of Roblox has hit a staggering new milestone. According to the latest fiscal report from Roblox Corp for the year ending 31 December 2025, the platform’s most successful developers are no longer just hobbyists – they are heading up multi-million dollar enterprises.

In what the company has described as a ‘banner year’, the top 1,000 creators on the platform earned an average of US $1.3 million (approx. AUD $2 million) in 2025. This surge in payouts highlights the massive shift in how user-generated content (UGC) is being monetised on a global scale.

Roblox Revenue and Daily Active Users Hit All-Time Highs

The financial data reveals that Roblox is growing at a rate that continues to defy belief, let alone industry trends. In the fourth quarter of 2025 alone, the platform saw revenue jump by 43% year-on-year, reaching $1.41 billion. Even more impressive were the “bookings”—the primary measure of the platform’s virtual currency sales – which rose 63% to $2.22 billion.

This financial success is driven by a ballooning player base. Roblox recorded a astonishing 144 million daily active users (DAUs) in Q4 2025. With the platform now accounting for roughly 3.4% of the global gaming content market, Roblox Corp has set its sights on a bold target: capturing 10% of the entire global market.

How “Steal a Brainrot” and Viral Hits Drive Creator Success

One of the standout success stories of the year was Steal a Brainrot, a title reportedly developed in just four months by a small group of young creators. The game reached an all-time record of 25 million users in September 2025, proving that the barrier to entry for viral success remains significantly lower on Roblox than on traditional platforms like Steam or consoles.

To support this momentum, Roblox Corp is doubling down on technical innovation. The company announced it is currently building generative AI foundation models designed to assist creators in building ‘large-scale, photo-realistic’ multiplayer games. These tools aim to allow creators to generate 3D objects and convert text to audio, significantly speeding up development cycles for independent teams.

Roblox CEO David Baszucki recently created controversy by suggesting the addition of “prediction markets” to the platform. The feature would allow players to bet on in-game events, such as outcomes in popular experiences like Steal a Brainrot.

The Aging Audience and Safety Scrutiny

While Roblox remains the dominant platform for users under 13, the 2025 report reveals the audience is ‘ageing up’ faster than previously thought. Recent mandatory age checks showed that while 35% of users are under 13, a significant 28% are now over the age of 18. This older demographic typically has higher spending power, contributing to the record-breaking revenue.

However, this growth hasn’t come without controversy. The platform continues to face intense scrutiny and litigation regarding child safety and its “PG” rating, particularly in regions like Australia. Roblox recently announced that it is implementing mandatory facial age estimation to restrict children from communicating with adult strangers in chats.

As Roblox transitions from a “kids’ game” to a global economic powerhouse, balancing its massive creator payouts with robust safety protections remains the company’s biggest challenge for 2026.