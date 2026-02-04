The Don’t Starve franchise turns 13 this year, with the original game coming out on PC way back in April 2013. Various editions and ports have been released over the years, and Don’t Starve Together is coming to iOS and Android in 2026.

Playdigious and Klei Entertainment are working in harmony to bring the multiplayer game to mobile, making it the first co-op Don’t Starve game on iOS and Android. After a rocky road, the game is finally on the way.

First Multiplayer Don’t Starve Mobile Experience

The Don’t Starve franchise certainly has its loyal fanbase. Since the 2013 original, many games have been released, including Reign of Giants and Hamlet. The series has been on mobile before, with Pocket Edition and Shipwrecked both available.

Don’t Starve Together will be the first playable co-op version of the game on mobile. Together focuses on multiplayer survival, with the usual challenging Don’t Starve gameplay thrown in. The game may be unforgiving, but Don’t Starve Together is regarded as one of the best survival co-op titles of all time.

The original Don’t Starve Together was officially released on Steam in 2016 after two years in early access. A console version has since come out, while a Nintendo Switch edition was released in April 2018.

Game Still Coming Despite Netflix Cancellation

A mobile version for iOS and Android was announced in 2024, with Netflix set to publish the game. However, Don’t Starve Together, along with other Klei Entertainment games, was cancelled after a Netflix shakeup.

Despite rumours of a full cancellation on mobile, Playdigious reassured fans on Reddit a couple of months back, confirming that the game is still coming to iOS and Android.

The indie game publisher said, “The game is on its way, we are working hard on it at the moment, and we even have a first playable version! We hope to share more good news soon.”

Although we are still waiting for an official release date, the game being confirmed by the publisher is excellent news for fans of the series desperate for a multiplayer mobile version. We are expecting Don’t Starve Together to arrive on iOS and Android at some point in 2026.