Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Switch 2 Limited Edition Console Leaked — Here’s What We Know

Nintendo fans have been buzzing this week after prominent gaming insider Nick Baker, co-founder of XboxEra.com — posted claims on social media suggesting that a full remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is in active development for Nintendo Switch 2.

According to fellow insider NateTheHate, who first surfaced the rumour, the remake is expected to launch as early as the second half of 2026 and will likely be officially announced at a June Nintendo Direct showcase.

Shpeshal Nick’s posts on X (formerly Twitter) appear to back up and expand on that original leak, adding new details about the scale and ambition of the project.

As ever with leaks and rumours, nothing here has been confirmed by Nintendo, and you should treat all of the below with appropriate scepticism. That said, there’s a lot to dig into.

A Zelda-Themed Limited Edition Nintendo Switch 2 Console Is Reportedly in the Works

Perhaps the most exciting detail to emerge from Shpeshal Nick’s posts is the claim that Nintendo is preparing a Zelda-branded Limited Edition Switch 2 console to coincide with the remake’s launch.

“As a follow up, from what I’ve been told, we’re getting a Zelda themed Limited Edition Switch 2 console. Not sure if the game will be bundled or not,” the post read.

Assuming the leak is accurate, the Zelda-themed Switch 2 would release around Summer 2026.

Though Tears of the Kingdom received a limited-edition Switch console in the past, Shpeshal Nick points to that release’s lack of a bundled game as an indicator that the rumoured Zelda-themed Switch 2 won’t have anything included in the box.

Whether that ends up being the case remains to be seen, but the pattern is consistent with Nintendo’s previous approach to big Zelda launches.

Nintendo has a long history of commemorating major Zelda titles with special hardware.

Previous limited edition Zelda consoles have included the Skyward Sword Gold Wii Remote Plus in 2011, a Wind Waker HD Wii U in 2013, the Majora’s Mask New 3DS XL in 2015, the Tears of the Kingdom Switch OLED in 2023, and a Hyrule Edition Switch Lite in 2024.

An Ocarina of Time remake would undoubtedly warrant similar treatment.

The Ocarina of Time Remake Reportedly Has a “Pretty Big Budget”

Beyond the hardware rumour, Shpeshal Nick also weighed in on the scope and production value of the remake itself — and the suggestion is that Nintendo isn’t cutting any corners.

“Got a DM a while back that it’s got a pretty big budget,” the insider wrote. When a follower pressed him to clarify, he added: “I just got told it’s got a pretty big budget, which makes me think it’s way more than just a 3DS style port in HD.”

This aligns with NateTheHate’s original description of the game as a “full remake,” and while unconfirmed, additional speculation has suggested the Ocarina of Time remake could even make use of the Breath of the Wild engine.

If that turns out to be accurate, we could be looking at one of Nintendo’s most ambitious projects in years — essentially reimagining one of the greatest games ever made in a modern open-world framework.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is still the highest-rated game on Metacritic, and the community’s love for it has never faded.

A full-scale remake with a serious development budget would be a monumental release for the franchise and for the Switch 2’s library.

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Who Is Shpeshal Nick, and How Reliable Is He?

Shpeshal Nick has been a fixture in gaming leak circles for several years as co-host of the XboxEra Podcast.

His track record is genuinely mixed, which means his claims tend to generate both excitement and scepticism in equal measure.

He has been credited with correctly predicting a major 2025 hardware announcement from Valve.

However, he has also been derided for predictions that have yet to materialise, including a Bloodborne remaster, a Dark Souls 3 remaster, and a new Infamous game.

Fans have responded enthusiastically to the hardware leak, with one commenter saying: “Was waiting for this or a Pokémon themed one to finally get a Switch 2,” while another lamented, “Why did I get a Switch 2 too early?”

Should You Believe the Ocarina of Time Switch 2 Leak?

There’s no simple answer. The core claim — that an Ocarina of Time remake is coming to Switch 2 — originates with NateTheHate, a leaker with a strong recent track record.

Shpeshal Nick’s role here is essentially to corroborate and add detail, particularly around the limited edition console and the game’s budget.

It is worth noting that Shpeshal Nick has been described as having an unproven track record on Nintendo-specific leaks specifically.

And without any additional corroborating sources on the limited edition console claim, that particular detail deserves extra caution.

Still, the broader picture — a big-budget Ocarina of Time remake for Switch 2, announced at a summer Nintendo Direct, targeting a holiday 2026 window — is consistent across multiple independent sources.

We’ll be watching closely for any official word from Nintendo.

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