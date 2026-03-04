Why is Australia targeting Roblox?

The push for regulation follows a series of alarming reports regarding child safety.

While Roblox is a hub for creativity, it has also become a “honeypot” for bad actors.

Communications Minister Anika Wells recently described the platform’s current state as “untenable” after reports emerged of children being exposed to sexually explicit material, “suicide games,” and sophisticated grooming tactics.

Unlike traditional social media, Roblox’s structure – where millions of user-generated “experiences” exist within one ecosystem – makes it incredibly difficult to moderate.

Recent investigations, including an undercover report by The Guardian, highlighted how easily minors could bypass filters to interact with adult content, prompting the government to step in where self-regulation has failed.

The “Social Media” loophole and the Online Safety Act

One of the primary reasons for the current crackdown is Roblox’s exclusion from the recent under-16 social media ban.

Initially, gaming platforms were exempt to avoid “regulatory overlap,” but the eSafety Commissioner, Julie Inman Grant, has warned that Roblox is “on the line.”

The government is now considering expanding the Online Safety Act to specifically capture gaming platforms that function as social networks.

If the platform cannot prove it is “safe by design,” it risks being reclassified or subjected to the same age-verification requirements as Instagram and Snapchat.

How Australia plans to regulate the platform

So, what does regulation actually look like? The Australian government has several tools at its disposal:

Classification Reviews: The Australian Classification Board may review Roblox’s “PG” rating. If it is upgraded to a “restricted” category, it would fundamentally change how the app is distributed in Australia.

The Australian Classification Board may review Roblox’s “PG” rating. If it is upgraded to a “restricted” category, it would fundamentally change how the app is distributed in Australia. Heavy Financial Penalties: Under proposed changes, Roblox Corporation could face fines of up to A$49.5 million if it fails to neutralize child sexual abuse material and grooming.

Under proposed changes, Roblox Corporation could face fines of up to if it fails to neutralize child sexual abuse material and grooming. Mandatory Age Verification: While Roblox has introduced its own ID checks for certain features, the government wants to see a more robust, system-wide implementation to ensure children aren’t interacting with adult strangers.

Where to next for Roblox and Aussie gamers?

Roblox has responded by stating its “commitment to safety never ends,” highlighting recent updates like restricted direct messaging for under-13s.

However, for the Australian government, these “voluntary” measures may no longer be enough.

As we move toward March 2026, we can expect a tighter “Duty of Care” framework.

Roblox has already implemented mandatory facial age estimation to restrict children from communicating with adult strangers in chats.

For developers and players, this could mean stricter moderation of user-generated content (UGC) and more friction in the account creation process.

Australia is leading the global charge in digital safety, and if these regulations succeed, they may set the blueprint for how the rest of the world handles the “metaverse” and online gaming safety.

Roblox CEO David Baszucki recently created controversy by suggesting the addition of “prediction markets” to the platform, a move which would allow players to bet on in-game events, such as outcomes in popular experiences like Steal a Brainrot.