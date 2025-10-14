The perpetually popular Pokemon brand shows no signs of slowing down. Its latest video game release is right around the corner (Legends Z-A), and its digital trading card game continues to reach more audiences than ever. In fact, the first anniversary of Pokemon TCG Pocket is fast approaching, and in acknowledgement of that, the Pokemon Company has issued an October newsletter.

It thanks players for supporting the game, and gives a level of insight as to what fans should expect from a Pokemon TCG Pocket update.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Update

The list of updates is described in the newsletter as both concerning smaller, quality of life upgrades that will help to make that app more accessible to new players, as well as larger additions. The Pokemon TCG Pocket Team state that these changes were informed by responses in their August 2025 survey, which goes to show that it’s worth making clear any issues that you’re having with the game.

As per the newsletter, the updates will consist of:

Implementation of the new share feature

A feature that lets you give ♢–♢♢♢♢ rarity cards to friends.

You can send one card to each of your friends each day.

Once friends send you cards through the share feature, you can select and receive one card each day.

Range of tradable cards expanded

You will be able to trade cards from even the most recent booster packs.

In addition to cards of ♢–♢♢♢♢ rarity and ⭐︎1 rarities, ⭐︎2 and Shiny 1–Shiny 2 rarity cards will also be eligible for trading.

Improvements to the wonder pick feature

Cards from the latest expansion that you have not obtained will appear more often.

The number of cards you currently own will be displayed on each card in wonder pick.

Upcoming Pokemon Games

The team ends the newsletter by discussing a new expansion focused on mega evolution, releasing at the end of October, which they plan to go into more detail regarding soon.

This lines up with the previous leaks which outlined this expansion would be arriving on October 30th. Even if this information was known ahead of time, it’s news that will likely be welcome to fans as the last major update, Deluxe ex was criticised for a variety of issues such as a lack of new, meaningful content and a limited-time design which made it mandatory to engage with to complete challenges.