While EA’s latest entry in the Battlefield series might be making headlines – being described as both a return to form for the franchise as well as a commercial smash hit – one new title looks to be outperforming it. Pokemon Legends ZA has topped the UK charts four days after its release, with a near perfect split between the amount of players who are playing it on the first Switch, and the Switch 2.

Pokemon Legends ZA Sales

For context, Battlefield 6 sold 7 million copies with its first three days of release. While the figures which see Z-A performing better are isolated to the UK, it does give a sense of just how popular it is. This isn’t necessarily surprising given how popular the Pokemon brand is.

While sales are undeniably strong, Legends ZA’s launch numbers were reportedly down 40% from 2022’s Legends Arceus.

As of March 2023 (14 months after release), Legends: Arceus had sold over 14 million copies. While this technically isn’t the best-selling Pokemon game (Red, Green and Blue sold over 30 million and Sword and Shield sold over 26 million), those other titles are paired and have their total sales calculated together – even though due to the minute differences between the games, how much the double release impacts sales is dependent on how many players buy both games.

UK Gaming Charts

With Pokemon Legends ZA now sitting atop the UK charts, that pushes Battlefield 6 down into second place and EA Sports FC 26 into third.

All three titles came out in the last month, as did PlayStation’s blockbuster hit and Europe’s best-selling game Ghost of Yotei – which finds itself coming in at fifth place, with Mario Kart World breaking the streak and landing at fourth.

However, the presence of recent releases on the charts don’t stop there – both the Super Mario Galaxy 1 + 2 remaster and Little Nightmares 3 came out in October, finding themselves at 6th and 7th respectively.

Outside of these, the games making up the list are largely older titles that are still enjoying popularity, such as Minecraft or Donkey Kong Bananza – though Just Dance 2026 Edition has also managed to secure a place, releasing less than a week ago and coming in at 16th.