Pokemon Legends: Z-A Overtakes Battlefield 6 in UK Gaming Charts

20 Oct 2025 11:50
Peter Morgan
While EA’s latest entry in the Battlefield series might be making headlines – being described as both a return to form for the franchise as well as a commercial smash hit – one new title looks to be outperforming it. Pokemon Legends ZA has topped the UK charts four days after its release, with a near perfect split between the amount of players who are playing it on the first Switch, and the Switch 2.

For context, Battlefield 6 sold 7 million copies with its first three days of release. While the figures which see Z-A performing better are isolated to the UK, it does give a sense of just how popular it is. This isn’t necessarily surprising given how popular the Pokemon brand is.

While sales are undeniably strong, Legends ZA’s launch numbers were reportedly down 40% from 2022’s Legends Arceus.

As of March 2023 (14 months after release), Legends: Arceus had sold over 14 million copies. While this technically isn’t the best-selling Pokemon game (Red, Green and Blue sold over 30 million and Sword and Shield sold over 26 million), those other titles are paired and have their total sales calculated together – even though due to the minute differences between the games, how much the double release impacts sales is dependent on how many players buy both games.

UK Gaming Charts

With Pokemon Legends ZA now sitting atop the UK charts, that pushes Battlefield 6 down into second place and EA Sports FC 26 into third.

All three titles came out in the last month, as did PlayStation’s blockbuster hit and Europe’s best-selling game Ghost of Yotei – which finds itself coming in at fifth place, with Mario Kart World breaking the streak and landing at fourth.

However, the presence of recent releases on the charts don’t stop there – both the Super Mario Galaxy 1 + 2 remaster and Little Nightmares 3 came out in October, finding themselves at 6th and 7th respectively.

Outside of these, the games making up the list are largely older titles that are still enjoying popularity, such as Minecraft or Donkey Kong Bananza – though Just Dance 2026 Edition has also managed to secure a place, releasing less than a week ago and coming in at 16th.

Last WeekLatest Weekly RankingGame
NEW1Pokémon Legends: Z-A
12Battlefield 6
23EA Sports FC 26
44Mario Kart World
35Ghost of Yotei
56Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2
67Little Nightmares III
78Minecraft
89Donkey Kong Bananza
NEW10The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered
911Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
1012Grand Theft Auto V
1113Split Fiction
1514Animal Crossing: New Horizons
1215NBA 2K26
NEW16Just Dance 2026 Edition
17The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
18Resident Evil 2
1719Super Mario Party Jamboree
1420Hogwarts Legacy
1821Nintendo Switch Sports
1622EA Sports FC 25
23Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain
24Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Gold Edition
25The Sims 4: Life & Death
2726Super Mario Bros. Wonder
2527Mafia: The Old Country
2328F1 25
529EA Sports UFC 5
30Everybody 1-2 Switch
2431Sonic Racing: Crossworlds
32Resident Evil 3
2833Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
2134Silent Hill f
35Dark Souls Trilogy
4036The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
2037Just Dance 2025 Edition
3738The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
3239Assassin’s Creed Shadows
40Mafia Trilogy
