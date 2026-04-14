Fortnite’s Metaverse is about to get a lot rowdier.

Epic Games has officially announced its latest collaboration with WWE, bringing the “Texas Rattlesnake” himself, Stone Cold Steve Austin, to the Battle Royale island.

Following in the footsteps of previous WWE icons like John Cena, Bianca Belair, and Becky Lynch, Steve Austin arrives to prove that even in a world of wizards and superheroes, a can of “Steveweiser” and a Stunner are the ultimate power moves.

The announcement has sent shockwaves through both the gaming and wrestling communities, especially regarding how Epic Games plans to handle the Hall of Famer’s most famous—and controversial – trademark: his celebratory beer drinking.

The Stone Cold Steve Austin Fortnite Skin and Styles

The Stone Cold Steve Austin outfit is a faithful recreation of his “Attitude Era” prime.

Players can expect his signature black leather vest adorned with the “Austin 3:16” logo, blue denim jeans, and those iconic black knee braces.

Leaks suggest the skin will come with at least two selectable styles.

The first is the classic wrestling gear we all know and love.

The second is a “What?” variant, featuring a t-shirt emblazoned with his famous catchphrase.

Additionally, the set will include a “Shattered Glass” Back Bling and a “Smoking Skull” Pickaxe, making it a must-have for any fan of 90s wrestling.

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The Iconic Stone Cold “Beer Chug” Emote (With a Fortnite Twist)

The most talked-about part of this collaboration is the “Beer Chug” emote.

In the WWE ring, Stone Cold is famous for catching two cans of beer and smashing them together, drenching himself in the process.

Given Fortnite’s teen-friendly rating, Epic Games has cleverly adapted the animation. Instead of actual beer, the emote – titled “The Rattlesnake’s Refreshment” – features Austin catching two glowing blue Slurp Juice cans.

He performs the same legendary smash-and-chug motion, complete with the “shattered glass” sound effect that used to signal his entrance to the ring.

It’s a brilliant compromise that maintains the character’s spirit while fitting within the game’s universe.

When Does the Stone Cold Steve Austin Skin Release in Fortnite?

According to the announcement, the Stone Cold Steve Austin bundle is set to hit the Fortnite Item Shop during the upcoming weekend’s shop rotation.

While the individual price for the skin is expected to be around 1,500 V-Bucks, the full bundle – including the emote, pickaxe, and back bling – will likely retail for a discounted 2,200 V-Bucks.

Why WWE Collaborations Work for Epic Games

Epic Games continues to see massive success with its professional wrestling tie-ins.

The larger-than-life personalities of the WWE roster translate perfectly into the vibrant, emote-heavy world of Fortnite.

By bringing in a legend like Stone Cold, Epic is tapping into “millennial nostalgia” while introducing one of the greatest entertainers in history to a younger generation of players.

Whether you’re looking to deliver a Stone Cold Stunner to a squad of unsuspecting defaults or you just want to scream “What?” in the lobby, this collaboration is set to be one of the highlights of the current season.