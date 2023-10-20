Bandai Namco has released a new gameplay trailer for the upcoming Tekken 8, which announces a returning addition to the character roster, Feng Wei, as well as the Closed Beta Test for the game on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S, which will run from 20-23 October 2023.

No longer called the Closed Network Test (or CNT, which is highly amusing to Australians in particular), the upcoming Tekken 8 beta will showcase the new Fight Lounge, a multiplayer social area that serves as a lobby for matchmaking, similar to the Battle Hub of Street Fighter 6.

The Tekken 8 Fight Lounge will also play host to stores that will let you customise your player avatar with goofy cosmetics, as has long been a tradition in Tekken, as well as a Beach area that houses the triumphant return of the minigame, Tekken Ball.

First seen in Tekken 3, Tekken Ball is an exceptional use of Tekken’s mechanics that sees two fighters use their limbs to play a variation of beach volleyball – only the ball is very floaty, and your goal is to knock out your opponent with it. The upcoming Closed Beta Test will unfortunately not feature a playable version of Tekken Ball, but its existence is exciting all the same.

The announcement of Tekken Ball has seemingly come about as part of Bandai Namco’s presence at Tokyo Game Show 2023. You can see footage of it below.

Tekken 8 is slated for release on 26 January 2024 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S

Tekken 8 – Closed Beta Test Details – October 2023

To participate in the Tekken 8 Closed Beta Test in October 2023, you will have had to register on the Bandai Namco website.

If you were part of the Closed Network Test in June 2023, you can participate in the Closed Beta Test automatically – the client will automatically update.

The Tekken 8 Closed Beta Test will run on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

You do not need to have an active Xbox Live Gold or PlayStation Plus subscription to play the beta.

Beta test dates and times are as follows:

20 October 2023 – Closed Beta Testing Starts US: 1:00am PDT / 4:00am EDT UK and Europe: 8:00am BST / 10:00 am CEST Australia 7:00pm AEDT

21 October 2023 – Closed Beta Test downtime for server maintenance (3 Hours) US: 1:00am PDT / 4:00am EDT UK and Europe: 8:00am BST / 10:00 am CEST Australia 7:00pm AEDT

23 October 2023 – Closed Beta Test Ends US: 12:00am PDT / 3:00am EDT UK and Europe: 7:00am BST / 9:00 am CEST Australia 6:00pm AEDT

Tekken 8 – All characters confirmed so far (October 2023)