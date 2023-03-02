New Tekken 8 trailer features Jin Kazama

Bandai Namco has really begun rolling out the steady stream of marketing for Tekken 8, it seems. A new character-focused trailer for series protagonist Jin Kamaza was released by the company, just a week after one was released for antagonist Kazuya Mishima, which followed a trailer detailing the game’s new ‘Heat’ mechanic, alongside a new look for character Nina Williams.

The trailer for Jin spotlights his new look game, which continues the character’s penchant for flashy leather, though he’s rugged up with several layers of clothing for the cold weather, it seems. Even though Jin was already revealed as a character (one of the most obvious and natural inclusions), and he already featured in the trailer for Kazuya, this one focuses more on his new fighting moves.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

While Jim seems to retain his signature karate-influenced style – a mix of techniques from his father Kazuya and mother Jun – the trailer shows off a number of new hard-hitting techniques. There are some big wind-up punches and acrobatic rising kicks – which come with vibrant new visual effects, featuring wings and explosions of light.

Since Jin’s character arc across the series has involved him coming to grips with the ‘Devil Gene,’ which literally gives him horns and wings, this could be a new facet of the character’s arc in Tekken 8, as he harnesses the power on his own terms.

In terms of mechanics, Tekken 8 sees the return of the Rage system, which increases a character’s attack power once their health lowers to a certain threshold, and gives them access to a special Rage Art – a powerful move whose execution is common to each character – and unleash a flash, cinematic ability that does significant damage, but ends the rage state.

Jin’s Rage Art ability sees him summon the devil within him in order to let loose a powerful dashing punch, a culmination of his new tricks.

Other mechanics new to Tekken 8 include the ability to recover a portion of your health by being aggressive, as well a time-limited ‘Heat’ system, enabled manually or via specific moves with each character. Entering Heat mode gives you an advantage while you’re on the attack – Heat-specific moves will be available, characters can deal damage through block, and the attributes of certain moves for each character will change.

The trailer shows Jin activating Heat with several hard-hitting moves, opening up avenues for strings of uncontested attacks. He can also be seen following up a knock-back punch with the new ‘Heat Dash’ technique, which lets him chase his opponent and continue a combo.

The list of confirmed characters for Tekken 8 so far includes:

Kazuya Mishima

Jun Kazama

Jin Kazama

Nina Williams

Marshall Law

Paul Phoenix

Lars Alexandersson

King II

Jack-8

No release date has been set for Tekken 8 at the time of writing, but it will release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.