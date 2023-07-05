Tokyo Game Show 2023: Exhibitor list and ticket details revealed

Tokyo Game Show 2023 is swiftly approaching, with this year’s event set to take place from 21-24 September 2023 in Tokyo, Japan. Ahead of the show, a strong list of exhibitors has now been revealed, with the lineup including global publishers and developers – and even a surprise appearance from an Aussie darling.

When the show returns to Makuhari Messe later this year, attendees will be able to jump in with demos and exhibitions from companies like Bandai Namco, Capcom, Koei Tecmo, HoYoverse, Level-5, Sega, Atlus, Square Enix, and Australia’s Summerfall Studios. While specific games have not been announced, we’re likely to see appearances from a mix of new and upcoming releases.

With Atlus on board, we could see more from Persona 3 Reload or Persona 5 Tactica, Bandai Namco could show off Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections, Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash, or the new Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi game. Meanwhile, Capcom’s got newer releases like Street Fighter 6 and Exoprimal to parade, as well as upcoming titles like Kunitsu-Gami: Path Of The Goddess.

Tokyo Game Show 2023 typically comes with a few surprises, so we’ll have to wait to see what’s in store. You can now view the full list of showfloor exhibitors.

Tokyo Game Show 2023: Ticket Info

For those keen to attend TGS 2023 in person, organisers have also revealed details about tickets – which are very reasonably priced, considering Tokyo Game Show is a major game event. Tickets for local visitors go on sale via the TGS website from 8 July 2023 JST, while international visitors can purchase tickets from 26 July 2023 JST.

Here’s a quick rundown of ticket costs:

Public One-Day Ticket (Saturday and Sunday) : 2,300 yen for each day (AUD $24)

: 2,300 yen for each day (AUD $24) Supporters Club Ticket (Saturday and Sunday): 4,000 yen for each day, comes with merchandise and other benefits (AUD $41)

In addition to the public exhibit, on 21-22 September 2023, the Tokyo Game Show will also host its annual ‘Business Days’ showcase, which is only open to ‘those in the game and game-related business’. Here’s a cost breakdown:

Business Day Pre-Registration Ticket : 11,000 yen (AUD $114)

: 11,000 yen (AUD $114) Business Day Gold Pass Standalone Ticket: 27,500 yen (AUD $284)

You can learn more about TGS 2023 on the event website.