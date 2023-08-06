All the Fighting Game News Announced at Evo 2023

The annual fighting game tournament, the Evolution Championship Series (Evo) has rolled back for another year, featuring high-level tournaments in contemporary games and all-time favourites. But aside from the exciting competition, Evo also traditionally plays host to a burst of fighting game news from publishers and developers, and a chance for attendees to get hands-on with upcoming titles.

The Evo 2023 featured tournaments for Mortal Kombat 11, Tekken 7, Guilty Gear: Strive, King of Fighter XV, Ultimate Marvel Vs. Capcom 3, Dragonball FighterZ, Melty Blood, and for the first time, Street Fighter 6.

Here’s a list of all the major fighting games announcements made during the event.

This article will be continually updated as Evo 2023 unfolds over the course of the weekend.

Street Fighter 6 Upcoming Character Costumes Teased

Capcom got things started off nice and early during Evo by sharing concept art for a few upcoming costumes for Street Fighter 6. The game has been for two months at the time of the tournament, most of the post-launch cosmetic content has been focussed on the battle pass, which hosts cosmetic items for World Tour / Battle Hub custom avatars.

Behold, a quick look at Outfit 3 for Juri, Marisa, Guile, and Dee Jay in #StreetFighter6! Stay tuned for more info on their release in the future. pic.twitter.com/T7WY5iibvP — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) August 4, 2023

Among the costumes shown was a very cozy-looking onesie for Juri, the antithesis of the game’s several form-fitting outfits for female fighters, and a striking wedding dress for the towering brawler Marisa. Guile’s upcoming costume option features a rugged, Western-inspired look that features his signature hair in a much more relaxed style (not unlike Paul Phoenix in Tekken 8), and a very shiny, flashy suit for Dee-Jay.

No release date for these costumes was shared as part of the reveal.

Killer Instinct, the Xbox Exclusive revival of the fighting game originally developed by Rare (Sea of Thieves), will have a free update to celebrate its 10th anniversary. Handled by developer Iron Galaxy, it will feature numerous character balance updates, improved online matchmaking, and 4K resolution support for Xbox Series X/S consoles.

The game had previously seen no new updates since 2018.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

The King of Fighters XV to get characters Duo Lon and Najd

A brief trailer for The King of Fighters XV introduced the next characters to come to the game as post-launch content. New character Najd will arrive on 8 August 2023, and returning character Duo Lon, who first made his appearence in The King of Fighters 2003, will arrive in Autumn 2023 (Northern Hemisphere).

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves formally announced

A new Fatal Fury game(known as Garou Densetsu in Japan) game was announced at Evo 2022, with a simple teaser trailer featuring contemporary series protagonist Rock Howard, and confirming the game’s development. At Evo 2023, the game was revealed as Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, and SNK revealed a slightly longer trailer that featured a brief look at the in-game version of Rock Howard, as well as traditional series icon Terry Bogard.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

The trailer starts off by focussing on several areas around the series’ setting of South Town. It’s unknown what kind of roles these locations might play in the game above and beyond being just stages, but the name of the game suggests it might be a bit more significant.

The Fatal Fury series is of course one of SNK’s original fighting game franchises that fed into the crossover series The King of Fighters, which has been SNK’s primary fighting game series for a number of decades. The last standalone Fatal Fury game, Garou: Mark of the Wolves, was released in 1999 and was incredibly well-regarded.

The King of Fighters 13 Global Match coming 16 November 2023

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

A new version of The King of Fighters 13, a beloved entry in the series which first released in 2010, is getting a new version that features rollback netcode and ‘overhauled online functionality’. It’s notable for being the last King of Fighters game to use a 2D sprite-based art style (which has been sorely missed, if you ask me).