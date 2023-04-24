News

 > News > PlayStation

Tekken 8 welcomes back Lili and her delightful pet cat

The roster for Tekken 8 continues to expand, with fan-favourite fighter Lili returning with a brand new look and her adorable pet cat.
24 Apr 2023
Edmond Tran
Tekken 8 Lili Reveal

PlayStation

Image: Bandai Namco

Share Icon

Following the return of characters Asuka Kazama and Leroy Smith, Bandai Namco has announced the Tekken 8 arrival of Lili – full name Emilie De Rochefort – the Monegasques teenager with a penchant for Lolita fashion and a graceful, dance-like fighting style.

She’s joined, of course, by her pet cat Salt (which comes as a nice compliment to the return of Leroy’s pet dog, Sugar).

In announcing the arrival of Lili, series director Katsuhiro Harada called out the great work of artist Jasmin Darnell, a New Zealand-based artist who designed the character’s new outfit.

‘I met her amazing talent in 2017, and a few years later I ordered Lili’s costume design from her,’ Harada said. ‘I was lucky enough to order a design from her before she became famous!’

Darnell specialises in historical and fairy tale-like fashion, with many of her looks featuring a lot of fantastical and feminine touches, seemingly inspired by 19th Century illustration. Her work is certainly a good match for Lili.

Read: Tekken 8 Preview – Hands-on impressions, insights from Harada

In our hands-on preview of Tekken 8, we remarked that ‘even though the soul of the game feels nice and familiar, the game’s presentation looks sharper and fresher, and it feels like the huge generational leap forward that this series deserves … Tekken 8 is Tekken rebuilt from the ground up. It’s faster and more explosive – even compared to other Tekken games, and a lot of fun to watch in motion.’

There is currently no release date for Tekken 8 at the time of writing, although we know the game will be released on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Tekken 8 – All characters confirmed so far (April 2022)

  • Asuka Kazama
  • Jack-8
  • Jin Kazama
  • Jun Kazama
  • Kazuya Mishima
  • King II
  • Lars Alexandersson
  • Leroy Smith
  • Lili De Rochefort
  • Ling Xiaoyu
  • Marshall Law
  • Nina Williams
  • Paul Phoenix
Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

Related News

Business Culture Game Development News PC PlayStation Xbox
More
immortality game ludonarracon 2023
?>
News

LudoNarraCon 2023: Full schedule and panelists revealed

Here's what to expect when LudoNarraCon returns in 2023.

Leah J. Williams
deathloop arkane studios
?>
News

Deathloop was brought to life by Dishonored 3 concerns

Bethesda reportedly wanted Arkane to work on a smaller, simpler game before approaching Dishonored 3.

Leah J. Williams
Diablo 4 iv server slam open beta
?>
News

Diablo 4 is getting a final open beta in May 2023

The massive 'Server Slam' event will take place over a single weekend in May 2023.

Leah J. Williams
Street Fighter 6 game demo ps4 ps5
?>
News

Street Fighter 6 demo out now, new game features detailed

Capcom has officially announced a playable demo for Street Fighter 6 – and it's out now on PlayStation.

Leah J. Williams
Hi-Fi Rush sales performance xbox
?>
News

Hi-Fi Rush was a major success, according to Xbox

Hi-Fi Rush was a success 'in all key measurements' according to Xbox.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login