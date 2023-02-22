Tekken 8 gameplay trailer shines spotlight on Kazuya Mishima

The latest Tekken 8 gameplay trailer has reintroduced players to the legendary Kazuya Mishima, long-time series antagonist, and one of the key players in the Tekken 8 story. The new snippet has shown off a fresh fit for the anti-villain – a snazzy purple crocodile skin coat – and a refresh of his classic move set.

As is tradition, he’s seen in combat with his son Jin Kazama, with each meaty punch accompanied by blasts of energy and flying rubble. Kazuya will have access to a range of fast, hard-hitting combos in Tekken 8, and will also utilise his Devil form for higher-powered attacks.

While in this form, Kazuya rocks giant horns and bat-like wings, and can use his forehead gem to initiate laser attacks. It appears every punch and kick will be enhanced in this mode, allowing for greater damage infliction. Kazuya’s special attack, as revealed in this gameplay trailer, involves a combination of the Devil laser, and a massive leg drop delivered from mid-air.

You can check out all the action below:

While this trailer does not dive deep into the overarching story, the conflict between Kazuya and Jin will play a major part in Tekken 8‘s main mode. As revealed in early trailers, the game will finally resolve the tension between the pair, with an all-out battle likely being a dramatic focal point.

Read: Tekken 8 will be a major ‘turning point’ for the franchise

The Kazama-Mishima dynasty has always been an essential part of the Tekken franchise, with even seemingly unrelated characters becoming embroiled in their long-running, multi-generational feud.

‘Whoever wins this [Jin or Kayuza] is going to have a huge impact on the fate of Mishima bloodline, which is a turning point for the franchise,’ Katsuhiro Harada, game director and general manager of Bandai Namco Entertainment recently told IGN of this instalment. ‘With Tekken 7, you saw some conclusion to some of those pieces, and now you’re left with this main showcase … so we feel that it’s going to really create a turning point in the series for people who witness it.’

Kazuya Mishima, and his stylish purple coat, will play a key part in this dramatic turn.

We’ll learn more about Tekken 8, and the future of the long-running franchise when the game launches in future. It does not currently have a release date, but will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC.