Bryan Fury returns in Tekken 8

Tekken 8 has announced another returning fighter to the game, the cybernetic kickboxer with a maniacal laugh, Bryan Fury.
29 May 2023
Edmond Tran
PlayStation

Image: Bandai Namco

Bandai Namco again continues to slowly reveal the character roster of Tekken 8, with the sadistic kickboxer Bryan Fury becoming the latest fighter to return to the franchise. Announced at the Combo Breaker 2023 fighting game tournament in Illinois, USA, this debut follows the announcement of Hwoarang earlier in May 2023.

The reveal of Bryan Fury was accidentally revealed sooner than expected, when the trailer was published on the Bandai Namco Europe Twitter page a day early – likely due to some confusion about dates and timezones. Tekken series director Kasuhiro Harada and producer Michael Murray expressed frustration over the incident.

‘That’s why I warned you years ago not to post on a timer,’ said Harada in a since-deleted tweet. The pair had travelled overseas to Combo Breaker to unveil the trailer at the culmination of the Tekken 7 finals.

Prior to the announcement of Bryan Fury and Hwoarang, Bandai Namco had confirmed the return of LiliAsuka Kazama, and Leroy Smith.

In GamesHub’s hands-on preview of Tekken 8, we remarked at how much faster and more explosive the game felt – even in comparison to its already fast and explosive predecessors. That’s mainly due to Tekken 8 completely reworking the franchise from scratch, with a focus on making it more spectacular to watch and play.

Tekken 8 currently has no announced release date, though we know the game will be released on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

