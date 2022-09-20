The best deals from the PlayStation Blockbuster Games and Indies sale

The PlayStation Store is currently hosting two major video game sales – one for Blockbuckster Games and PlayStation Indies. Between them, there’s a raft of excellent games going cheap, from indie hits like Hades and Disco Elysium to grand adventures including Cyberpunk 2077, Ghostwire: Tokyo, Dying Light 2, and beyond.

There’s also a handful of great VR experiences on sale, including the phenomenal Superhot VR, which is currently going for AU $15.18.

If you’re looking for your next favourite game, have a browse of the best deals currently on offer.

Note: All PlayStation Store sale prices are listed in Australian Dollars (AUD). Expect similar discounts in other global regions.

You can check out a raft of other PlayStation deals on the PlayStation Store Deals hub.