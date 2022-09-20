The best deals from the PlayStation Blockbuster Games and Indies sale

The PlayStation Store is currently hosting two major video game sales – one for Blockbuckster Games and PlayStation Indies. Between them, there’s a raft of excellent games going cheap, from indie hits like Hades and Disco Elysium to grand adventures including Cyberpunk 2077, Ghostwire: Tokyo, Dying Light 2, and beyond.
There’s also a handful of great VR experiences on sale, including the phenomenal Superhot VR, which is currently going for AU $15.18.
If you’re looking for your next favourite game, have a browse of the best deals currently on offer.
Note: All PlayStation Store sale prices are listed in Australian Dollars (AUD). Expect similar discounts in other global regions.
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4 | PS5) –
$129.95$42.88 (-67%)
- Bugsnax (PS4 | PS5) –
$32.95$16.47 (-50%)
- Carrion (PS4) –
$29.95$14.97 (-50%)
- Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4 | PS5) –
$69.95$34.97 (-50%)
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut (PS5) –
$74.95$52.46 (-30%)
- Disco Elysium – The Final Cut (PS4 | PS5) –
$59.95$29.97 (-50%)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human (PS4 | PS5) –
$97.95$58.77 (-40%)
- Evil Genius 2 (PS4 | PS5) –
$54.95$35.71 (-35%)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo Deluxe Edition (PS5) –
$129.95$64.97 (-50%)
- Hades (PS4 | PS5) –
$39.95$26.76 (-33%)
- Heavenly Bodies (PS4 | PS5) –
$31.95$22.36 (-35%)
- Hitman 3 (PS4 | PS5) –
$99.95$39.98 (-60%)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits (PS4 | PS5) –
$59.95$35.97 (-40%)
- Lego Builder’s Journey (PS4 | PS5) –
$29.95$19.46 (-35%)
- Life is Strange Remastered Collection (PS4 | PS5) –
$59.95$38.96 (-35%)
- Life is Strange: True Colors (PS4 | PS5) –
$84.95$42.47 (-50%)
- My Friend Peppa Pig (PS4 | PS5) –
$54.95$38.46 (-30%)
- OlliOlli World (PS4 | PS5) –
$44.95$29.66 (-34%)
- Planet Coaster (PS4 | PS5) –
$62.95$18.88 (-70%)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS4 | PS5) –
$109.93$54.96 (-50%)
- Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (PS4) –
$39.95$23.97 (-40%)
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One: Deluxe Edition (PS4 | PS5) –
$90.95$45.47 (-50%)
- Sherlock Holmes Essential Bundle (PS4 | PS5) –
$150.95$60.38 (-60%)
- Sniper Elite 5 (PS4 | PS5) –
$84.95$59.46 (-30%)
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Re-Hydrated (PS4) –
$47.95$21.57 (-55%)
- Superhot VR (PSVR) –
$37.95$15.18 (-60%)
- The Artful Escape (PS4 | PS5) –
$24.95$16.71 (-33%)
- The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing Trilogy (PS4) –
$67.95$6.79 (-90%)
- The Medium (PS5) –
$69.95$45.46 (-35%)
- Trek to Yomi (PS4 | PS5) –
$32.95$20.96 (-30%)
- Unpacking (PS4 | PS5) –
$30.95$24.76 (-20%)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PS4 | PS5) –
$99.95$39.98 (-60%)
