News

 > PlayStation

The best deals from the PlayStation Blockbuster Games and Indies sale

The latest blockbuster sales on the PlayStation Store feature major discounts on excellent games.
20 Sep 2022
Leah J. Williams
superhot game playstation deals sales

PlayStation

Image: Superhot

Share Icon

The PlayStation Store is currently hosting two major video game sales – one for Blockbuckster Games and PlayStation Indies. Between them, there’s a raft of excellent games going cheap, from indie hits like Hades and Disco Elysium to grand adventures including Cyberpunk 2077, Ghostwire: Tokyo, Dying Light 2, and beyond.

There’s also a handful of great VR experiences on sale, including the phenomenal Superhot VR, which is currently going for AU $15.18.

If you’re looking for your next favourite game, have a browse of the best deals currently on offer.

Note: All PlayStation Store sale prices are listed in Australian Dollars (AUD). Expect similar discounts in other global regions.

  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4 | PS5) – $129.95 $42.88 (-67%)
  • Bugsnax (PS4 | PS5) – $32.95 $16.47 (-50%)
  • Carrion (PS4) – $29.95 $14.97 (-50%)
  • Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4 | PS5) – $69.95 $34.97 (-50%)
  • Death Stranding Director’s Cut (PS5) – $74.95 $52.46 (-30%)
  • Disco Elysium – The Final Cut (PS4 | PS5) – $59.95 $29.97 (-50%)
  • Dying Light 2 Stay Human (PS4 | PS5) – $97.95 $58.77 (-40%)
  • Evil Genius 2 (PS4 | PS5) – $54.95 $35.71 (-35%)
  • Ghostwire: Tokyo Deluxe Edition (PS5) – $129.95 $64.97 (-50%)
  • Hades (PS4 | PS5) – $39.95 $26.76 (-33%)
  • Heavenly Bodies (PS4 | PS5) – $31.95 $22.36 (-35%)
  • Hitman 3 (PS4 | PS5) – $99.95 $39.98 (-60%)
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits (PS4 | PS5) – $59.95 $35.97 (-40%)
  • Lego Builder’s Journey (PS4 | PS5) – $29.95 $19.46 (-35%)
  • Life is Strange Remastered Collection (PS4 | PS5) – $59.95 $38.96 (-35%)
  • Life is Strange: True Colors (PS4 | PS5) – $84.95 $42.47 (-50%)
  • My Friend Peppa Pig (PS4 | PS5) – $54.95 $38.46 (-30%)
  • OlliOlli World (PS4 | PS5) – $44.95 $29.66 (-34%)
  • Planet Coaster (PS4 | PS5) – $62.95 $18.88 (-70%)
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS4 | PS5) – $109.93 $54.96 (-50%)
  • Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (PS4) – $39.95 $23.97 (-40%)
  • Sherlock Holmes Chapter One: Deluxe Edition (PS4 | PS5) – $90.95 $45.47 (-50%)
  • Sherlock Holmes Essential Bundle (PS4 | PS5) – $150.95 $60.38 (-60%)
  • Sniper Elite 5 (PS4 | PS5) – $84.95 $59.46 (-30%)
  • SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Re-Hydrated (PS4) – $47.95 $21.57 (-55%)
  • Superhot VR (PSVR) – $37.95 $15.18 (-60%)
  • The Artful Escape (PS4 | PS5) – $24.95 $16.71 (-33%)
  • The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing Trilogy (PS4) – $67.95 $6.79 (-90%)
  • The Medium (PS5) – $69.95 $45.46 (-35%)
  • Trek to Yomi (PS4 | PS5) – $32.95 $20.96 (-30%)
  • Unpacking (PS4 | PS5) – $30.95 $24.76 (-20%)
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PS4 | PS5) – $99.95 $39.98 (-60%)

You can check out a raft of other PlayStation deals on the PlayStation Store Deals hub.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Board Games Culture Game Development Mobile News PC PlayStation Xbox
More
gubbins word game australian games
?>
News

Gubbins is a new Aussie word game inspired by psychedelia

Gubbins is a new word game with an inspiring, gleeful colour palette and a neat twist on Scrabble.

Leah J. Williams
elden ring survival mode
?>
News

Elden Ring is getting a major board game adaptation

Elden Ring is officially set to hit the tabletop, with a brand new board game launching on Kickstarter shortly.

Leah J. Williams
Diablo 4 iv
?>
News

Diablo 4 gameplay footage appears to leak online

New footage that appears to be from a test build of Diablo 4 has made its way online.

Leah J. Williams
Grand Theft Auto 6 gta 6 leak rockstar games
?>
News

Rockstar is 'extremely disappointed' by major GTA 6 leak

The company has now begun the scrubbing process, removing all footage leaked online.

Leah J. Williams
tekken 8 game harada
?>
News

Tekken 8 will be a major 'turning point' for the franchise

Creator Katsuhiro Harada has described the upcoming fighting game as a major 'turning point' in the franchise.

Leah J. Williams

Like this content?

Receive newsletters featuring leading industry job, news, opportunities and events

User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login