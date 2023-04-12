News

 > News > Culture

Nintendo Live 2023 event announced for the USA

Nintendo is running a large-scale fan event to celebrate the company's various properties.
13 Apr 2023
Edmond Tran
Nintendo Live 2023

Culture

Image: Nintendo

Share Icon

Nintendo has rarely had a presence at physical games conventions in the past few years – even before the Covid pandemic – often opting for Nintendo Direct digital showcases and free demo events instead. That’s all set to change now, with the company announcing an in-person event called ‘Nintendo Live 2023’, which will take place in Seattle, Washington sometime in September 2023.

Nintendo Live debuted in Japan in 2018, and returned in 2022 after a brief hiatus. Now, its first Western extension promises ‘a new way to experience the games and worlds of Nintendo, with fun gameplay, live stage performances, exciting gaming tournaments, memorable photo ops and more.’

Read: All the big video game events in 2023

According to Nintendo, the event will feature a large-scale themed area, and aim to welcome die-hard Nintendo fans or those brand-new to the company’s properties – perhaps to capture the wide audience introduced to the world via The Super Mario Bros. Movie, or perhaps Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios.

In a provided statement, Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser remarked, ‘With Nintendo Live 2023, we’re giving attendees a chance to celebrate together with family, friends and the broader Nintendo community in the spirit of fun and creating long-lasting memories.’

Nintendo Live 2022 was held in Tokyo, Japan, and ran over the course of two days in October. It featured events like a parent-child Nintendo Switch Sports tournament, a live Animal Crossing DJ set from in-game character K.K. Slider, and an exploration of Pokemon history.

Further details on an event schedule, dates, times, and ticketing are still to come, and will be available on the official Nintendo Live 2023 website.

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

Related News

News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
The Last of Us Part I Mortal Kombat 2
?>
News

The Last of Us Part 1 for PS5 adds new HBO t-shirts for Ellie

The Last of Us: Part I on PS5 has introduced a couple of new cosmetics for Ellie, inspired by the…

Edmond Tran
disney dreamlight valley pirates nightmare before christmas
?>
News

Disney Dreamlight Valley survey potentially reveals new worlds

Disney Dreamlight Valley could expand to include characters from The Nightmare Before Christmas, Pirates of the Caribbean, and more.

Leah J. Williams
Redfall Remi Arkane Austin
?>
News

Redfall won't have 60 FPS performance option on Xbox at launch

Redfall, the upcoming vampire shooter from Arkane, won't have the graphical options you'd expect from a modern console game at…

Edmond Tran
playstation plus april 2023 paradise killer
?>
News

PlayStation Plus: Every game coming and leaving in April 2023

PlayStation Plus is set for a blockbuster month in April 2023 – although there are some major game removals on…

Leah J. Williams
capcom street fighter 6 game
?>
News

Street Fighter 6 showcase will feature gameplay and Lil Wayne, here's when to watch

Capcom has announced a major 30-minute showcase for Street Fighter 6, complete with 'big news' and announcements.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login