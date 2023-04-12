Nintendo Live 2023 event announced for the USA

Nintendo has rarely had a presence at physical games conventions in the past few years – even before the Covid pandemic – often opting for Nintendo Direct digital showcases and free demo events instead. That’s all set to change now, with the company announcing an in-person event called ‘Nintendo Live 2023’, which will take place in Seattle, Washington sometime in September 2023.
Nintendo Live debuted in Japan in 2018, and returned in 2022 after a brief hiatus. Now, its first Western extension promises ‘a new way to experience the games and worlds of
Read: All the big video game events in 2023
According to Nintendo, the event will feature a large-scale themed area, and aim to welcome die-hard
In a provided statement,
Nintendo Live 2022 was held in Tokyo, Japan, and ran over the course of two days in October. It featured events like a parent-child Nintendo Switch Sports tournament, a live Animal Crossing DJ set from in-game character K.K. Slider, and an exploration of Pokemon history.
Further details on an event schedule, dates, times, and ticketing are still to come, and will be available on the official Nintendo Live 2023 website.