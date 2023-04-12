Nintendo Live 2023 event announced for the USA

Nintendo has rarely had a presence at physical games conventions in the past few years – even before the Covid pandemic – often opting for Nintendo Direct digital showcases and free demo events instead. That’s all set to change now, with the company announcing an in-person event called ‘Nintendo Live 2023’, which will take place in Seattle, Washington sometime in September 2023.

Nintendo Live debuted in Japan in 2018, and returned in 2022 after a brief hiatus. Now, its first Western extension promises ‘a new way to experience the games and worlds of Nintendo , with fun gameplay, live stage performances, exciting gaming tournaments, memorable photo ops and more.’

According to Nintendo, the event will feature a large-scale themed area, and aim to welcome die-hard Nintendo fans or those brand-new to the company’s properties – perhaps to capture the wide audience introduced to the world via The Super Mario Bros. Movie, or perhaps Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios.

In a provided statement, Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser remarked, ‘With Nintendo Live 2023, we’re giving attendees a chance to celebrate together with family, friends and the broader Nintendo community in the spirit of fun and creating long-lasting memories.’

Nintendo Live 2022 was held in Tokyo, Japan, and ran over the course of two days in October. It featured events like a parent-child Nintendo Switch Sports tournament, a live Animal Crossing DJ set from in-game character K.K. Slider, and an exploration of Pokemon history.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

Further details on an event schedule, dates, times, and ticketing are still to come, and will be available on the official Nintendo Live 2023 website.