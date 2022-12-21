All the big video game events in 2023

After a tumultuous few years, video game events are back on track and in full swing for 2023. That means plenty of in-person meet-ups, global showcases, and much more besides. Even if organisers spent the last two years online, many have now transitioned to a hybrid system – providing spaces for those who are able to attend physical events, while keeping fans around the world in the loop online.

From pop culture celebrations to major video game presentations like E3 and The Game Awards, here’s every major video game event for 2023, and what to expect in the coming year.

This article will keep track of all the notable game-related events for developers and video game enthusiasts throughout 2023, and will be periodically updated to reflect the latest information. If you have a video game event you’d like to see listed, get in contact via email. (Last updated: 21 December 2022)

Monthly Highlights

January

CES 2023

5-8 January 2023

Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, United States

CES is the annual convention for all things in innovative tech and gaming. While the tech side is where the largest attention is devoted, we occasionally get glimpses into the future of video game hardware at these events. Stay tuned for news from the show floor.

OtakuFest 2023

13-15 January 2023

Miami Airport Convention Center, Miami, United States

OtakuFest is a three-day festival celebrating the best in geek culture – anime, cosplay, gaming, comics, and a bunch more. If you’re in the local area, it’s the perfect way to connect with like-minded pop culture fans, show off your latest cosplay, and find some snazzy merchandise.

February

There are currently no game event highlights for February 2023. Stay tuned!

March

SXSW 2023: Austin

10-19 March 2023

Austin, Texas, United States

South by Southwest returns in 2023, with another in-person show in Texas, United States. The week-long festivities will see artists of all kinds (musicians, film producers, content creators, developers) descend on Austin to attend and share ideas on the industry, the creation process, and other creative tidbits.

The Game Expo

11-12 March 2023

Melbourne International Convention Centre, Melbourne, Australia

The Game Expo is a new Australian gaming expo designed to provide an inclusive and welcoming space for everyone who loves gaming and pop culture. The show will take place early in 2023, and provide an alternative take on a local PAX-like experience.

Game Developers Conference (GDC)

20-24 March 2023

Moscone Convention Center, San Francisco, United States

Game Developers Conference (GDC) will return in 2023 with another in-person conference in San Francisco, United States. Here, those working in the games industry will be able to connect with peers and business partners, learn from a variety of panels, engage publishers, and forge global gaming connections.

PAX East

23-26 March 2023

Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, Massachusetts, United States

PAX East returns for another physical event in 2023, following a successful return to in-person gatherings in prior years. As with all PAX conventions, you can expect plenty of upcoming ‘big name’ and independent video games to appear, alongside tabletop sessions, panels, tournaments, musical performances, and good community vibes. Find out more on the PAX East website.

WonderCon

24-26 March 2023

Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, United States

WonderCon 2023 is set to be a major pop culture convention filled with plenty of celebrity guests, local artists, cosplay, and gaming celebrations. While it is largely comic-focussed, it also features plenty of activities for those into gaming and other pop-culture-related hobbies.

April

Oz Comic-Con: Perth

1-2 April 2023

Perth Convention & Exhibition Centre, Perth, Australia

Oz Comic-Con will kick off its 2023 run with a major show in Perth. This will join the worlds of pop culture and gaming together with celebrity guests, special panels, merchandise, featured stalls from local creators, cosplay, and plenty of other activities.

Supanova Comic Con & Gaming: Gold Coast

15-16 April 2023

Gold Coast Convention & Exhibition Centre, Gold Coast, Australia

The first major Supanova convention of 2023 will kick off in the Gold Coast, Queensland. During the show, you’ll be able to attend panels, meet celebrity guests, buy merchandise and artwork from local creators, visit a number of pop culture-themed shops, and even sit down for a gaming session with friends.

Supanova Comic Con & Gaming: Melbourne

22-23 April 2023

Melbourne Showgrounds, Ascot Vale, Australia

The Supanova show in the Gold Coast will be followed swiftly by the Melbourne version of the event. This will feature similar activities and celebrity guests, although it will spotlight new local creators and artists, and feature different panels.

DreamHack Melbourne

28-30 April 2023

Melbourne Olympic Park, Melbourne, VIC

DreamHack, one of the world’s biggest esports events, is returning to Melbourne in April 2023. Attendees will be able to take part in massive LAN tournaments, and there’ll also be a number of other on-site gaming activities throughout the exhibition, including tabletop gaming sessions and showcases from local independent studios.

May

There are currently no game event highlights for May 2023. Stay tuned!

June

Oz Comic-Con: Adelaide

3-4 June 2023

Adelaide Showgrounds, Adelaide, Australia

The Adelaide leg of the latest Oz Comic-Con tour hits in June, amidst a number of other events, exhibitions, and conventions. Following this, a variation of the same show will hit Melbourne, before moving onto other states.

Tribeca Festival

7-18 June 2023

New York City, United States

The Tribeca Festival is a celebration of all things entertainment and culture, including video games. The 2023 event will feature folks from across TV, film, immersive entertainment, and gaming talking about the global creative industries, and their triumphs.

Summer Game Fest

8 June 2023

Online & YouTube Theatre, Los Angeles, United States

As E3 shifted its gears, games journalist and industry advocate Geoff Keighley, known for creating The Game Awards, started to use his influence to bring developers and publishers together in the middle of the calendar year to collect and curate a clump of new game reveals and announcements. The Summer Game Fest for 2023 will feature exactly that, with everyone invited to tune in for a wallop of new reveals and surprises. Stay tuned for more details as we get closer to the event.

Oz Comic-Con: Melbourne

10-11 June 2023

Melbourne International Convention Centre, Melbourne, Australia

As in Adelaide, the Melbourne leg of Oz Comic-Con will feature cosplay, merchandise, gaming sessions, celebrity guests, and plenty of activities for pop culture fans of all ages.

E3 2023

13-16 June 2023

Los Angeles Convention Center, Los Angeles, United States & Online

E3 will finally return to a hybrid in-person and online model in 2023, with the doors of the convention opening to the public for the first time in several years. This go around, the major games showcase will be organised by ReedPop, which also helms PAX. As in past years, expect E3 2023 to include new game announcements, surprises, gameplay previews, and more.

Supanova Comic Con & Gaming: Sydney

17-18 June 2023

Sydney Showground, Sydney Olympic Park, Australia

In June, the Sydney leg of Supanova will kick off. This will feature fresh celebrity guests, new panels, local artists and creators, cosplay, gaming sections, and plenty of activities for all ages.

Supanova Comic Con & Gaming: Perth

24-25 June 2023

Perth Convention & Exhibition Centre, Perth, Australia

Finally, the first half of Supanova’s yearly events will hit Perth, giving visitors a chance to enjoy cosplay, gaming with friends, celebrity panels, and pop culture-themed shopping.

July

BitSummit Let’s Go!!

14-16 July 2023

Miyako Messe Exhibition Center, Kyoto, Japan

BitSummit is an annual independent games exhibition for Japanese developers, and it returns with a major show in 2023. This year’s theme is ‘to the future’, and this will likely be clear in each showcased title. The event takes place in person and is open to the public, with news trickling out to the rest of the world post-show.

Games for Change 2023

18-20 July 2023

Times Center, New York City, United States

Games for Change is the annual conference that brings developers together to talk about serious games – games for the purposes of education and societal change. It will return in 2023 with a multi-day in-person event, and feature industry spokespeople holding panels about education, wellness, environmental sustainability, and more essential topics.

San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC)

20-23 July 2023

San Diego Convention Center, San Diego, United States

While not as games-focussed as other events on this list, SDCC is usually worth tuning in for, even if you’re only a fan of gaming. In previous years, comic-adjacent game adaptations have been shown off, and this year’s show may prove to be the same. Keep an ear to the ground for more news.

August

Gen Con 2023

3-6 August 2023

Indiana Convention Center, Indiana, United States

Gen Con is the largest tabletop gaming convention in North America, with each annual exhibit featuring the latest and greatest in card, board, and TTRPG gaming. This event is where the biggest titans of the tabletop industry gather to show their wares, and it’s a fantastic place to connect with keen players.

Gamescom

23-27 August 2023

Koelnmesse, Cologne, Germany

Gamescom remains one of the world’s absolute biggest consumer video game conventions. Following a successful return to in-person events in 2022, it will again open its doors to the games industry and the public in 2023. Expect to see a number of big game reveals, along with plenty of indie games showcased during proceedings, and potentially some surprise announcements along the way.

September

Tokyo Game Show (TGS)

21-24 September 2023

Makuhari Messe, Tokyo, Japan

The Tokyo Game Show, as you might expect, plays host to a slew of Japanese developers and publishers. While it used to be quite a significant video game event for Western audiences to keep an eye on, many of the companies typically featured have now established themselves more firmly in other English-speaking events during the year. Still, there should be some surprises from Japanese devs during the 2023 show.

PAX West

TBC September 2022

Seattle Convention Centre, Seattle, USA

The West Coast version of PAX returns in 2023, featuring all the things you can typically expect from the conference. There’ll be hands-on sessions with upcoming video games, panels with developers and gaming personalities, and areas dedicated to tabletop and free play.

October

SXSW 2023: Sydney

15-22 October 2022

Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

For the first time ever, the iconic SXSW festival is coming to Australian shores, with a weeklong celebration of arts, music, film, gaming, and culture coming to Sydney in 2023. This event will directly follow PAX Aus 2023 and pick up similar threads, via panels and showcases for incredible local and international creative minds.

Gamescom Asia

19-22 October 2023

Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, Suntec City, Singapore

Gamescom Asia returns in October 2023, with a showcase bringing the worlds of computer tech and gaming together. This will largely be an in-person event, and function as a hybrid public and trade show for games and emerging technologies.

Melbourne International Games Week

TBC October 2023

Various locations, Melbourne, Australia + Online

Australia’s premier calendar event celebrating video games and the local industry encompasses two major conventions, PAX Aus and Games Connect Asia Pacific. In addition, a slew of individual events and workshops that take place both online and in-person across Melbourne feature throughout the week. 2023 will again feature an in-person show, as well as online components.

PAX Australia

TBC October 2023

Melbourne International Convention Centre, Melbourne, Australia + Online

The only PAX-branded convention to take place outside of the USA, PAX Aus has been one of the highlights of Australian video game culture since 2013. It plays host to international developers showing off their upcoming titles, as well as panel discussions, workshops, opportunities to play video games and tabletop games, and a whole section dedicated to local indie development.

After a successful 2022 run in a physical format, the convention will return in 2023.

Games Connect Asia Pacific (GCAP)

TBC October 2023

Melbourne International Convention Centre, Melbourne, Australia + Online

GCAP represents the industry-focussed side of Melbourne International Games Week, and features a series of talks and workshops for game developers to learn from each other and hone their craft. GCAP also plays hosts to networking events that connect developers to publishers and funding opportunities, as well as students to knowledgeable industry veterans.

The Australian Game Developer Awards feature as part of GCAP.

Freeplay Parallels

TBC October 2023

TBC Location

A mini-showcase run by the folks at the Freeplay Independent Games Festival, Parallels is a night to celebrate some of the most promising upcoming work from Australian game developers. In the past, games like Untitled Goose Game, Unpacking, and Frog Detective 3 have been shown, so it’s well worth paying attention to – and attending, if you’re able.

November

Supanova Comic Con & Gaming: Adelaide

4-5 November 2023

Adelaide Showground, Adelaide, Australia

The second half of Supanova’s yearly events will begin in Adelaide. As in other years, these shows will feature celebrity guests, art and merchandise stands run by local creators, cosplay, panels, gaming sections, and plenty of other activities for all ages.

Supanova Comic Con & Gaming: Brisbane

11-12 November 2023

Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre, Brisbane, Australia

The final Supanova show of the year will take place in Brisbane, and feature much of the same activities as in past years: cosplay, art and merchandise stands, comic shops, gaming sections, and more. The event will loop around again in 2024.

December

PAX Unplugged

TBC December 2023

Pennsylvania Convention Center, Philadelphia, USA

PAX Unplugged is a PAX convention that focuses primarily on tabletop games. You’ll have opportunities to play unreleased games, attend panels, and visit the numerous vendors in the tabletop space to see their latest wares. While the new dates for 2023 have yet to be confirmed, stay tuned for more information.

The Game Awards 2023

TBC December 2023

Streaming Online & United States

Geoff Keighley’s Game Awards finish the year off with a celebration of some of the best games that have been released in the year prior. However contentious the award categories usually are, the reason to tune in is to catch the high number of new games that are revealed.

Xbox even revealed a console there once.