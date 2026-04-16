EA FC 26 Division Rivals Rewards Explained

Thursday is the most important day of the week if you’re deep in EA FC 26 Ultimate Team.

That’s when Division Rivals rewards drop, and with a significantly revamped system this year – one that’s genuinely less punishing than what came before – there’s more reason than ever to understand exactly what you’re grinding toward.

What Division Rivals Is in EA FC 26

Division Rivals is the competitive online ladder within EA FC 26 Ultimate Team, where you’re matched against players of similar skill across ten divisions – plus an Elite tier at the top.

It’s one of the primary ways to earn packs, coins, and player picks in Ultimate Team, sitting alongside Squad Battles and FUT Champs as the core reward-generating modes.

This year, EA has overhauled how the mode feels to play through – less about grinding wins and more about engaging with objectives that reward participation even when results don’t go your way.

The changes are meaningful enough that returning players who skipped a cycle will want to reacquaint themselves before diving in.

How EA FC 26 Division Rivals Rewards Are Structured

Rewards in Division Rivals come from three sources: weekly Rival Awards, Bounties, and Duels.

The weekly awards are the headline rewards – tiered by division – but the Bounty system is where FC 26 genuinely differentiates itself from past iterations.

Bounties are small in-match challenges – think scoring the first goal, keeping a clean sheet, or winning by two or more – that reward Rivals Points, Champions Qualification Points, Season XP, coins, packs, and even Stage Skips.

They function similarly to daily quests in Fortnite: modest tasks that add up to more than their individual parts.

Duels are a specific type of Bounty that only one player in a match can claim – like scoring the last goal – but crucially, they still award points even if you lose the match overall.

That’s a significant shift from the win-or-bust grind of previous years.

Also new to FC 26 are Limited Checkpoints – breakable progression markers that track losses and enable relegation if you drop too many matches.

Once you breach the threshold, you’ll fall back a stage. It’s designed to keep matchmaking fair and stop players from getting stuck facing opponents well outside their skill range.

When Division Rivals Rewards Drop in EA FC 26

Division Rivals rewards are released every Thursday at 8am BST – which translates to 5pm AEST for players on the east coast of Australia. That weekly rhythm is unchanged from FC 25 and FC 24.

You claim rewards through the Division Rivals menu inside Ultimate Team.

The new Bounty system means you’re not waiting the full seven days between reward windows – smaller payouts are available throughout the week as you complete challenges, which keeps the mode feeling active even mid-cycle.

EA FC 26 Division Rivals Tiers: What Each Division Earns

Reward quality scales directly with your division. Here’s how the weekly coin rewards and upgrade rewards break down across all tiers:

Elite Division – Weekly: x1 86+ Rare Gold Player Pack | Upgrade: x1 75+ 10x Rare Gold Players Pack, 2,000 Coins

– Weekly: x1 86+ Rare Gold Player Pack | Upgrade: x1 75+ 10x Rare Gold Players Pack, 2,000 Coins Division 1 – Weekly: x1 1-of-3 82+ Rare Gold Players Pick, x2 1-of-3 84+ Rare Gold Players Pick, x1 81+ TOTW Player Pack, 11,000 Coins | Upgrade: x2 1-of-3 83+ and 85+ Rare Gold Players Picks, x1 Mega Pack, 25,000 Coins

– Weekly: x1 1-of-3 82+ Rare Gold Players Pick, x2 1-of-3 84+ Rare Gold Players Pick, x1 81+ TOTW Player Pack, 11,000 Coins | Upgrade: x2 1-of-3 83+ and 85+ Rare Gold Players Picks, x1 Mega Pack, 25,000 Coins Division 2 – Weekly: 9,000 Coins | Upgrade: 20,000 Coins

– Weekly: 9,000 Coins | Upgrade: 20,000 Coins Division 3 – Weekly: 7,000 Coins | Upgrade: 15,000 Coins

– Weekly: 7,000 Coins | Upgrade: 15,000 Coins Division 4 – Weekly: 5,500 Coins | Upgrade: 10,500 Coins

– Weekly: 5,500 Coins | Upgrade: 10,500 Coins Division 5 – Weekly: 4,500 Coins | Upgrade: 9,000 Coins

– Weekly: 4,500 Coins | Upgrade: 9,000 Coins Division 6 – Weekly: 4,000 Coins | Upgrade: 8,000 Coins

– Weekly: 4,000 Coins | Upgrade: 8,000 Coins Division 7 – Weekly: 3,500 Coins | Upgrade: 7,000 Coins

– Weekly: 3,500 Coins | Upgrade: 7,000 Coins Division 8 – Weekly: 3,000 Coins | Upgrade: 5,500 Coins

– Weekly: 3,000 Coins | Upgrade: 5,500 Coins Division 9 – Weekly: 2,000 Coins | Upgrade: 4,500 Coins

– Weekly: 2,000 Coins | Upgrade: 4,500 Coins Division 10 – Weekly: x1 x3 Common Gold Players Pack, x1 75+ 7x Rare Gold Players Pack, 1,500 Coins | Upgrade: x1 1-of-2 75+ Rare Gold Players Pick, x1 Premium Gold Pack, 3,000 Coins

The jump between divisions is meaningful – particularly from Division 3 upward, where player picks start to significantly outweigh coin payouts in terms of pack value.

If you’re assessing where to put your online gaming time this week, EA FC 26 continues to rank among the best-selling PlayStation games in Australia – and with this year’s Bounty system making the grind considerably less soul-crushing, there’s a genuine case for diving back in.

Stay tuned to GamesHub for ongoing EA FC 26 coverage as the season progresses.