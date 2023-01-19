Super Nintendo World opens at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2023

In exciting news for Nintendo fans, travellers, and theme park enthusiasts alike, Super Nintendo World will be officially opening at Universal Studios Hollywood on 17 February 17 2023, marking its arrival to the United States after opening in Univeral Studios Japan in 2021.

Those visiting the Los Angeles-based theme park will enter through the iconic green pipe featured throughout various Nintendo games, beginning their journey at Peach’s Castle before venturing further into the colourful Mushroom Kingdom. Highlights of the themed world include the augmented reality ‘Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge’ ride, themed dining at the Toadstool Cafe, and shopping at the 1-UP Factory retail world.

The opening of the theme park comes in the months ahead of the release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, an animated feature distributed by Universal Pictures, and features the likes of Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black, Seth Rogan, and more in starring roles.

Here are some of the other features patrons can expect upon visiting, per the official press release.

‘Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge’ — Inspired by the iconic Mario Kart series, ‘Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge’ blends augmented reality and projection mapping technology with real life set pieces to take guests along a moving ride track. Attendees will adorn head mounted AR goggles and will be seated in stadium-style, four-seat vehicles to navigate familiar courses and compete for the Golden Cup as members of Team Mario.

Mount Beanpole — This towering landmark rests at the centre of Super Nintendo World and will act as the entry queue for ‘Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge’

Bowser’s Castle — Serving as the home base to ‘Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge’, Bowser’s Castle will provide guests with context on Bowser’s calculated plans to defeat Team Mario for the Golden Cup. It also features a hall of medallions and trophies, as well as a stunning sculpture of ‘a large and powerful Bowser’.

Power-Up Band — Power-Up Bands will sync with the Universal Studios Hollywood mobile app, allowing guests to save team scores, collect digital coins, and obtain keys after winning challenges available to take part in throughout the land. They will be available to purchase at retail shops located within Super Nintendo World and in retail districts adjacent to Universal Studios Hollywood on CityWalk.

Toadstool Cafe — Toadstool Cafe is the signature restaurant of Super Nintendo World, where guests will be greeted by Chef Toad upon entry and offered a menu filled with appropriately themed food and drinks, including Super Mushroom Soup, Piranha Plant Caprese, and Toadstool Cheesy Garlic Knots.

You can find out more about Super Nintendo World on the Universal Studios Hollywood webpage.