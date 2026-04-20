Resident Evil Requiem Datamine Has Fans Convinced Mercenaries Mode is Coming Back

A dataminer has dug up music files buried inside Resident Evil Requiem
that could point to the return of Mercenaries Mode – and the timing has fans very, very hopeful.
The discovery arrived ahead of a minigame update that game director Koshi Nakanishi teased for May, giving the find some added weight.
The files were shared by dataminer MasyaSYRKOV on social media, and the community has been picking them apart ever since.
Here’s what the evidence looks like and what it might mean for Requiem
‘s post-launch content.
What the Resident Evil Requiem Datamine Reveals About Mercenaries Mode
MasyaSYRKOV stated: “I was digging through Resident Evil Requiem
files and found something that could be related to future extra mode / Mercenaries.”
The dataminer pulled a collection of music tracks from the game’s files that don’t appear to correspond to any content currently in the game.
It’s Track 4 that’s really set fans off – reportedly featuring heavy “clock ticking” sounds, which is about as on-the-nose a Mercenaries Mode reference as you could ask for.
The ticking clock has been central to the mode’s identity across the entire series, making it hard to dismiss as coincidence.
Notably, MasyaSYRKOV also reportedly uncovered what sounds like a Leon Kennedy intro remix of the Resident Evil 2
Save Room theme among the other clips, suggesting character-specific audio may already be in production.
This isn’t MasyaSYRKOV’s first rodeo with Requiem
either – a prior datamine from the same game surfaced unused Victor Gideon models
, lending some credibility to these ongoing file discoveries.
Mercenaries Mode in Resident Evil: A History and Why Fans Want It Back
Mercenaries Mode has been a fixture of the Resident Evil
series since Resident Evil 3: Nemesis
in 2000, where it debuted as a score-based survival challenge rewarding players for chaining kills and managing a countdown timer.
It became a genuine fan favourite across mainline entries, cementing its reputation in Resident Evil 4
(2005) and returning in Resident Evil Village
(2021) with characters like Lady Dimitrescu thrown into the mix.
Capcom’s pattern with recent titles has been to add the mode post-launch rather than ship it at launch – the Resident Evil 4
remake, for instance, launched in March 2023 and received Mercenaries as a free update the following month.
Requiem
arrived on Switch 2 in February without the mode, and given the confirmed DLC expansion already in development
, the post-launch content pipeline is clearly active.
The broader franchise is similarly busy right now – rumours of a Resident Evil Revelations remake are also circulating
, a series that featured its own Mercenaries-adjacent mode in Raid Mode.
What the Resident Evil Requiem Files Suggest About a May Update
The existence of music files doesn’t confirm anything – unused assets end up in game builds for all kinds of reasons, including content that gets cut or repurposed.
That said, the specificity of what’s reportedly been found, paired with Nakanishi’s explicit tease of a May minigame update, makes this feel like more than noise.
Capcom has a documented habit of adding Mercenaries to mainline titles after launch, and Requiem
fits the template almost perfectly.
Whether the mode arrives in May or gets bundled with the incoming story expansion is still anyone’s guess – Capcom hasn’t confirmed the contents of either update.
Fan Reactions to the Resident Evil Requiem Datamine
The response on social media has been enthusiastic.
One widely-liked post on Twitter captured the general mood succinctly: “Leon Mercs incoming? Capcom delivering again after RE4R.”
Community analysis has been largely positive toward MasyaSYRKOV’s findings, with many fans pointing to Capcom’s post-launch track record as reason enough to take the discovery seriously.
Sceptics exist, of course – datamines of placeholder or ambient audio don’t always pan out. But given how neatly the clock-ticking track aligns with the May update tease, the excitement is hard to argue with.
GamesHub will be watching Capcom’s communications closely as May approaches.
If an official announcement is coming, a developer livestream – rumoured for late April – would be the logical place for it.
Stay tuned to GamesHub for all Resident Evil Requiem
updates as they land.