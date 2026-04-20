Born and raised in Tokyo, I'm a gaming analyst whose obsession began with the Nintendo 64 in 1996. For me, Super Mario 64 wasn't just a game; it was a masterclass in 3D design that shaped my "gameplay-first" critical philosophy. I specialize in bridging Japanese development culture with global trends. When I'm not deconstructing the latest Nintendo hardware, you can find me at Ajinomoto Stadium supporting Tokyo Verdy.