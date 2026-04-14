For years, the Bloodborne community has survived on little more than rumors of a remaster or a long-awaited sequel.

Today, however, Sony Interactive Entertainment and FromSoftware have finally broken their silence, but not in the way many expected.

A feature-length Bloodborne animated movie is officially in development, aiming to bring the gothic horror of Yharnam to the silver screen.

The announcement comes as part of Sony’s broader push to adapt its most iconic PlayStation IPs into cinematic experiences, following the success of The Last of Us on HBO and the Uncharted film.

However, unlike those live-action projects, Bloodborne is leaning into animation to capture its unique, otherworldly aesthetic.

FromSoftware and Sony Collaboration: Bringing Yharnam to Life

The project is being described as a “faithful adaptation” of the 2015 cult classic.

According to the initial reveal, FromSoftware’s Hidetaka Miyazaki will serve as a creative consultant to ensure the film maintains the “Lore-heavy and atmospheric integrity” that fans expect.

The animation is reportedly being handled by a high-profile studio known for its work on dark, mature fantasy – with early rumors pointing toward a collaboration with a studio like Powerhouse (the team behind Castlevania) or an acclaimed Japanese house like MAPPA.

The goal is to recreate the Victorian-era architecture and the grotesque, cosmic horrors of the Great Ones with a level of detail that live-action might struggle to achieve without an astronomical CGI budget.

Exploring the Bloodborne Movie Plot and Lore

While the game is famous for its “environmental storytelling” and cryptic narrative, the Bloodborne animated movie is expected to provide a more linear look at the fall of Yharnam.

Sources suggest the film will follow a new Hunter arriving in the city during a night of the Hunt, slowly uncovering the dark secrets of the Healing Church and the Vilebloods.

Fans are already speculating on whether the film will feature iconic bosses like Father Gascoigne, Lady Maria, or Vicar Amelia.

By choosing animation, the creators have the freedom to depict the fluid, high-speed combat and the terrifying transformations of the “Beast Plague” in a way that feels visceral and true to the source material’s punishing difficulty.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Why an Animated Bloodborne Movie is the Right Move

The decision to go animated rather than live-action has been met with widespread praise from the gaming community.

Bloodborne’s art direction is its strongest asset; the twisted, blood-soaked streets and the Lovecraftian nightmare of the Nightmare Frontier require a specific visual language that animation excels at.

“Live-action often struggles with the ‘uncanny valley’ when dealing with creatures as complex as those in Bloodborne,” says one industry analyst.

“Animation allows for a more stylized, artistic approach that can actually enhance the horror rather than making it look like a costume or a CGI asset.”

Release Date and Platform Availability

While the movie is in the early stages of production, it is expected to debut as a PlayStation Productions project.

While a theatrical run is possible, it is more likely to find a home on a major streaming service – potentially Netflix or Sony’s own Bravia Core – given the mature (likely R-rated) nature of the content.

As we wait for the first teaser trailer to drop, one thing is certain: the bells of the Hunt are tolling once again, and the world of Bloodborne has never looked more terrifyingly beautiful.